The aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has reportedly issued a show-cause notice to the Head of flight safety and operations at Air Asia after pilot and Youtuber Gaurav Taneja levelled serious allegations against the airline. Sharing the new development in the case, Taneja wrote, “For those who are standing by me – DGCA has sent a show-cause notice to Air Asia for serious public safety issues raised by me. All I want is a fair investigation.”

The DGCA show-cause notice to the airlines reportedly concerns about issues of pilot fatigue and questionable landing techniques employed by the airlines to save fuel.

The renowned pilot also stated that even though he was suspended by Air Asia for asking the same questions as asked by DGCA, he remains hopeful that justice will prevail. The airline acknowledged the receipt of the notice and further they are cooperating and assisting the regulator in the fact-finding process.

Earlier, the senior officials of DGCA informed that a probe had been launched against Air Asia. In a Twitter post, DGCA said that it took cognisance of the matter and the approach of the airline towards safety protocols. It assured to take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigation.

For all those who are standing by me – DGCA has sent Show cause notice to Air Asia for serious public safety concerns raised by me

All I want is a FAIR INVESTIGATION

Allegations against Air Asia by pilot

Taneja, in his viral video, said that when he flew on 23rd March, he noticed that the company was not following safety regulations marked by the DGCA. He tried to sort it out on his level but things did not work out the way they were supposed to. Later on, 24th March, he reportedly denied flying, stating lack of safety norms, and on 25th March, India was put under a complete lockdown that resulted in a complete shutdown of Airline operations, both domestic and international.

Taneja had alleged that the airlines has been forcing pilots to land in ‘flap 3 mode’, considered to be cost-effective but not prescribed by the DGCA. He had alleged that the company has been ignoring safety protocols in order to save fuel.

He said, “The airline has money and resources but failed to provide even the smallest things to ensure passengers and airline staff safety. The ‘chalta hai’ attitude in India is a huge problem in the Airline industry.” He added if anything goes wrong in the flight, it would have been his neck on the line, and not the airlines. The first thing airlines do after any problem during the flight is grounding the pilot and, in adverse cases revoking his or her license.