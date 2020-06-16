Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Home News Reports DGCA initiates probe against Air Asia after pilot and YouTube vlogger Gaurav Taneja alleges...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

DGCA initiates probe against Air Asia after pilot and YouTube vlogger Gaurav Taneja alleges ‘gross irregularities’ of passenger safety

In a Twitter post, DGCA said that the aviation regulator took cognisance of the matter and the approach of the airline towards safety protocols. It assured to take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigation.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Air Asia under scanner of DGCA after Gaurav Taneja alleges irregularities
Gaurav Taneja (left), Air Asia flight (right)
4

On Monday, the senior officials of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed that a probe has been launched against Air Asia, following allegations of negligence by pilot and YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka the Flying Beast. In a Twitter post, DGCA said that the aviation regulator took cognisance of the matter and the approach of the airline towards safety protocols. It assured to take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigation.

“Air Asia India stands firmly on its value of ‘safety always’. The safety of our guests is of paramount importance in every aspect of our operations. AirAsia India is cognizant of the matter in regard to a social media post put up by one of its employees”, an Air Asia spokesperson was quoted as saying. The official informed that the airlines was co-ordinating with the DGCA in the probe but added that it did not want to comment on its business or its employees.

Allegations against Air Asia by Gaurav Taneja

Gaurav, in his YouTube vlog claimed that Air Asia had directed its pilots do land the flights via ‘Flap 3 mode’, as it is cost-effective. He claimed that such targets can risk the life of passengers, especially while landing on steep runways. However, the company allegedly considers not meeting the 98% target as a violation of Standard Operating procedures (SOPs). Taneja cited the example of Imphal airport and highlighted that the drag has to be higher for a slow landing.

He added that only a ‘full flap’ landing is feasible and safe in such cases but the company is indifferent to safety protocols. “In order to achieve targets, what would people do? They will do Flap 3 landings without giving consideration whether it is safe or unsafe. This directly impacts the passenger safety,” he was quoted as saying. Gaurav said that the airlines will make him the scapegoat, in case of a misfortune.

Airlines undermining pilot’s health

He has raised concerns about the alleged series of lapses in the safety regulations of the airlines. He claimed that the company has an unfavourable sick leave policy and added that if the pilot is not feeling 100%, he should not fly as it is a rule that every airline has to follow. Gaurav said, “The airline has money and resources but failed to provide even the smallest things to ensure passengers and airline staff safety. The ‘chalta hai’ attitude in India is a huge problem in the Airline industry.” Netizens on Monday trended #BoycottAirAsiaIndia after the YouTube vlogger claimed that he was suspended for sharing his concerns about the company’s negligence over safety norms.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsthe flying beast, gaurav taneja, theflyingbeast gaurav taneja, gaurav taneja air asia

Trending now

News Reports

DGCA initiates probe against Air Asia after pilot and YouTube vlogger Gaurav Taneja alleges ‘gross irregularities’ of passenger safety

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens vowed to boycott Air Asia on Twitter after Gaurav claimed that he was suspended for sharing his concerns about the safety
Read more
News Reports

Functionary of NGO linked to Maoists among activists and politicians who penned letter in defence of Italian Secret Service linked Harsh Mander

OpIndia Staff -
Harsh Mander urged the protesters to hit the streets and undermined the authority of the Indian Judiciary during the anti-CAA protests.
Read more

India-China border stand-off: Chinese troops suffer casualties too in the stand-off at Galwan valley, says Indian Army

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The latest stand-off between India and China along the Line of Actual Control at Galwan, Ladakh on Monday night has now resulted in casualties from both sides

Kerala CM heaped praise on a convicted murderer – nobody noticed

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
The Communist Party carries out murders in broad daylight and celebrates those murders in broad daylight. But we cannot see it. It’s hidden in plain sight.

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana likens alliance partner Congress to an old squeaking cot, advises Uddhav Thackeray to be prepared

Politics OpIndia Staff -
In its editorial piece, Saamana has described the persistent rumbling as a hallmark of the Congress party and advised Uddhav Thackeray to be prepared for such behaviour

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent”: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap exposes the bullying...

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2010 film Dabangg, took to Facebook to narrate his own bullying experience in Bollywood and appealed for a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s maternal uncle claims the Bollywood actor was murdered, demands CBI investigation into his death

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's uncle RC Singh said that he finds it difficult to believe that Sushant committed suicide.
Read more
Social Media

Rajdeep Sardesai objects to the police investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, gets schooled by police officers

OpIndia Staff -
Sardesai had written that this is what happens when governments watch 'too much social media' and the Mumbai police should instead let Sushant Singh Rajput 'rest in peace' and let his family 'mourn quietly'.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput: Pakistani celebrities get attacked for mourning death of a ‘kaafir’ who committed suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani celebrities who mourned the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were attacked by their fellow countrymen for mourning death of a 'kaafir' (non-believer)
Read more
Social Media

Netizens trend #BoycottAirAsiaIndia after YouTube vlogger and pilot Gaurav Taneja suspended by airlines company

OpIndia Staff -
YouTuber and vlogger Gaurav Taneja said he was suspended by Air Asia for raising concern over safety especially amid coronavirus
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

DGCA initiates probe against Air Asia after pilot and YouTube vlogger Gaurav Taneja alleges ‘gross irregularities’ of passenger safety

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens vowed to boycott Air Asia on Twitter after Gaurav claimed that he was suspended for sharing his concerns about the safety
Read more
Entertainment

‘When you speak the truth, you are branded a liar, mad, and psychotic’: Raveena Tandon speaks on the dirty politics in Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's death has compelled many celebrities to break their silence and expose the exploitation and power-play that rules in Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

Functionary of NGO linked to Maoists among activists and politicians who penned letter in defence of Italian Secret Service linked Harsh Mander

OpIndia Staff -
Harsh Mander urged the protesters to hit the streets and undermined the authority of the Indian Judiciary during the anti-CAA protests.
Read more
News Reports

AgustaWestland scam: ED accuses middleman Rajiv Saxena of hiding information, says he is acting on Ratul Puri’s orders

OpIndia Staff -
ED has alleged that Saxena has been selectively stating the facts on the insistence of co-accused, especially Ratul Puri, the nephew of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Dawood aide and underworld gangster Chhota Shakeel’s sister Hamida dies of coronavirus in Mumbra

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier in May, Chhota Shakeel's other sister had died of pneumonia after developing coronavirus-like symptoms.
Read more
News Reports

India-China border stand-off: Chinese troops suffer casualties too in the stand-off at Galwan valley, says Indian Army

OpIndia Staff -
The latest stand-off between India and China along the Line of Actual Control at Galwan, Ladakh on Monday night has now resulted in casualties from both sides
Read more
Politics

Kerala CM heaped praise on a convicted murderer – nobody noticed

Abhishek Banerjee -
The Communist Party carries out murders in broad daylight and celebrates those murders in broad daylight. But we cannot see it. It’s hidden in plain sight.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg
Read more
Politics

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana likens alliance partner Congress to an old squeaking cot, advises Uddhav Thackeray to be prepared

OpIndia Staff -
In its editorial piece, Saamana has described the persistent rumbling as a hallmark of the Congress party and advised Uddhav Thackeray to be prepared for such behaviour
Read more
News Reports

ICSE and ISC exams: Council gives option to students to opt-out of the remaining papers: Here are the full details

OpIndia Staff -
CISCE had responded to a PIL filed in Bombay HC seeking a direction to cancel the ICSE and ISC examination of remaining papers
Read more

Connect with us

231,228FansLike
377,489FollowersFollow
250,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com