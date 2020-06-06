Saturday, June 6, 2020
Home Fact-Check Media Fact-Check How AltNews 'fact-checked' the pregnant elephant story to shield Muslim suspects, quietly changed copy...
Editor's picksFact-CheckFeaturedMedia Fact-CheckNews Reports
Updated:

How AltNews ‘fact-checked’ the pregnant elephant story to shield Muslim suspects, quietly changed copy but continued to peddle agenda

What makes this case even more interesting is that AltNews claims itself to be purely a 'fact-checking' website which does not report on current affairs. The fact that they felt the need to "fact-check" this developing story also proves that the only agenda of the portal is to shield the Muslim community and not really present facts or the truth.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Soon, news surfaced that the perpetrators belonged to the Muslim community and it was then that the Islamic propaganda website AltNews started their work to discredit the story and shield the perpetrators, as they have done several times in the past.
AltNews, Pratik Sinha
125

The nation was shocked after news surfaced of a one-month pregnant elephant died in Palakkad on May 27, days after it injured its jaws due to explosives packed in pineapple that it had eaten. Soon, news surfaced that the perpetrators may have belonged to the Muslim community and it was then that the Islamic propaganda website AltNews published a ‘fact-check’ to discredit the story and shield the perpetrators, as they have done several times in the past.

There were two ‘Fact-checks’ that were done by AltNews in the matter. One was about the district of Kerala where this incident took place, and the other, fact-checking the names of the Muslim perpetrators that were circulated on Social Media. Both fact-checks were extremely problematic and dishonest and we will deal with each one separately.

Two fact-checks done by AltNews as shown by Google, in both, the ‘verdict’ is ‘false’

It is important to note that these two problematic ‘fact-checks’ are still on the website and are prominently displayed on their home page as their featured posts till the time this article was written.

Homepage of AltNews

The first fact-check by AltNews: District being misidentified as Mallapuram by NDTV led to anti-Muslim sentiment

The first attempt made by AltNews to shield the Muslim perpetrators surfaced after Maneka Gandhi tweeted a note asserting that Mallapuram, a Muslim majority district in Kerala, has seen cases of animal brutality and even after repeated requests, no action has been taken. AltNews ‘fact-checked’ this information to say that the incident actually took place in Pallakad and that the name of Mallapuram surfaced only to target the Muslim community.

The fact-check of AltNews started with how, “as with most other issues in India”, this incident “provoked wave of anti-Muslim sentiment”.

AltNews article

In the article, AltNews quoted the Kerala forest minister and the chief minister to say that the incident happened in Palakkad. While that information is correct, AltNews blatantly claimed that the district being misquoted led to an anti-Muslim wave.

AltNews article

This fact-check by AltNews was published on the 4th of June 2020 and till yesterday, one would find nothing wrong with it other than their force-fit narrative of Hindus hating Muslims. However, the problem surfaces when one realises that the article has not been updated till the time this article was written.

The perpetrator who was arrested on the 5th of June was one P Wilson and the other two who have been absconding were confirmed to be two Muslim individuals called Abdul Kareem and son Riyasudheen.

Since the AltNews fact-check clearly aims to say that the ‘anti-Muslim’ sentiment that was supposedly expressed by many was misplaced, one would have expected AltNews to add an update to the story clearly identifying the perpetrators, who, as it turns out, did eventually belong to the Muslim community. However, no such update was made by AltNews.

The second ‘fact-check’ by AltNews: The ‘fact-check’ and the shameless chicanery by AltNews

As the case progressed, on the 5th of June, several individuals tweeted information that two perpetrators who had been arrested for the heinous crime were two individuals called Amzath Ali and Thamim Shaikh. One of the first to tweet about this information was Amar Prasad Reddy, media advisor to the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.

AltNews jumped at the opportunity to “fact-check” this claim.

AltNews ‘fact-check’

In the ‘fact-check’, AltNews had started the article with this: They claimed that the news had turned into another issue “to target the Indian Muslim population”.

The lines now deleted from the AltNews fact-check

Interestingly, after 2 of the perpetrators turned out to be Muslims, this line has unceremoniously been deleted from their “fact-check”.

After an entire “fact-check” that claimed that there was no Muslim angle to the crime, AltNews quietly updated their report with this “update”.

AltNews story “updated”

They have retained the narrative that the “anti-Muslim” narrative and the “communal angle” that was given on social media was incorrect, insinuating that the crime was not committed by Muslim perpetrators. Retaining that angle, they quietly updated their story to say that their copy has been updated with the names of Abdul Kareem and his son Riyazaudiin who are ‘suspects’ in the case. Further, they say this is a “developing story”.

The glaring problems with the AltNews fact-check

Headlines

Even after the names of the perpetrators surfaced and two of whom turned out to be Muslims, the headlines of the AltNews articles have remained unchanged. In both the headlines, the insinuation is rather evident. AltNews aims to insinuate that no Muslim perpetrator was involved in the crime and any suggestion to the contrary is ‘fake news’. However, this is not true and it is evident that AltNews jumped the gun to shield the Muslim perpetrators.

The police statement mentioned

AltNews has a pathological habit of quoting the police selectively and as per convenience. For them, where in one case, the police claims are deemed unreliable, when it suits their agenda, it is considered sacrosanct. Similarly, where in one case, they deem the statement of the victim and their families fake prematurely, when it suits their agenda, they take the victim’s word over that of the police.

Recently, the AltNews had selectively quoted the police to exonerate a Muslim perpetrator who had deliberately discarded a contaminated current note in a petrol pump.

In this current story as well, that glaring bias of AltNews is rather evident.

In their earlier ‘fact-check’, AltNews had claimed that they spoke to Palakkad Superintendent of Police, Mr G Siva Vikram. AltNews then quotes him to give a sweeping statement that claims of the perpetrators being Muslim is ‘fake’ and that one P Wilson was arrested in the matter.

AltNews ‘fact-check’

However, after the news of the names of the suspects being Abdul Kareem and son Riyasudheen surfaced, AltNews, while retaining this paragraph, added another one:

AltNews added this para to their report

It was AFTER Mathrubhumi reported the names of the Muslim suspects, that AltNews claims that it was confirmed by the very same police officer they spoke to earlier.

It is entirely possible that when AltNews spoke to the police officer earlier, the police officer said that either he cannot confirm the names of even said that the specific names “Amzath Ali and Thamim Shaikh” had not come up in the case.

It is also possible, and far more plausible, that when asked about these names, the police officer may have said that the investigation is on-going and any names that have surfaced may be fake. Given the history of AltNews, it would not be far-fetched to assume that the officer was selectively quoted to present a completely different picture to shield the Muslim community.

Anyone journalist, through experience, knows that the first statement that the police generally gives is that the investigation is on-going and that the journalist could contact later for specifics.

In the case of the petrol pump, for example, the police had specifically said that they cannot claim that the Muslim perpetrator was either innocent or guilty and that the verdict could be given only by the court. AltNews in their report had, in turn, mentioned that the police had told them about the innocence of the perpetrator. The detailed report on that incident can be read here.

The likely AltNews defence

In all likelihood, the defence that would be mounted by AltNews would be to claim that in both their “fact-checks”, they got the basic premise right. In the first, that the incident took place in Palakkad and not Mallapuram and in the second, that the perpetrator’s names were indeed not Amzath Ali and Thamim Shaikh (but in fact Abdul Kareem and son Riyasudheen).

However, the fact remains that in both their so-called fact-checks they have attempted to insinuate that the Muslim community was not involved in the crime at all and any suggestion to the contrary can only be branded as an attempt to hound the Muslim community unfairly. This insinuation is evident from their headline and the excerpts quoted in this article.

The fact that they have not clearly removed all sentences that insinuate an unfair targeting of the Muslim community proves that they wish the keep their insinuations alive while defending themselves on the basis of technicalities. There are various techniques that AltNews employs to shield Islamists and Muslim perpetrators and this seems to be one of them.

What makes this case even more interesting is that AltNews claims itself to be purely a ‘fact-checking’ website which does not report on current affairs. The fact that they felt the need to “fact-check” this developing story also proves that the only agenda of the portal is to shield the Muslim community and not really present facts or the truth.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsaltnews muslims, altnews fake news, altnews fact-check, altnews fact checks, pratik sinha

Trending now

Media Fact-Check

How AltNews ‘fact-checked’ the pregnant elephant story to shield Muslim suspects, quietly changed copy but continued to peddle agenda

OpIndia Staff -
AltNews tried to 'fact-check' the brutal incident that resulted in the death of an elephant in Kerala with the aim to shield the Muslim suspects
Read more
News Reports

US filmmaker says former Pakistan minister Rehman Malik raped her, former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani manhandled her: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia D. Ritchie said that sexual assault against her by Senator Rehman Malik had happened occurred at Interior Minister's residence in 2011
Read more

Congress mouthpiece says ‘Muslims have sat quiet and subdued’: Here is how they are wrong and how their dog-whistling might not work

Media Fact-Check K Bhattacharjee -
National Herald published an article that said that the first year of Modi Sarkar 2.0 has been the 'worst possible year' for Muslims in the country.

Is Safoora Zargar being unfairly kept in jail while she is pregnant? Here is what the law says

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
Safoora Zargar was denied bail and liberals on social media have been calling the order 'remorseless' and 'shameful'.

Media furthers a dangerous narrative, wrongly portrays scuffle between cops and a thug in Rajasthan as ‘India’s George Floyd moment’

Fact-Check Jinit Jain -
There is a stark difference between the George Floyd murder and what happened in Jodhpur when police tried to control a thug who assaulted them

Justice for Bramsh Baloch: An Echo Of Revolution

News Reports Hakeem Baloch -
The current incident of Bramsh Baloch has not only exposed the relation of Pakistani state with the burglars, killers, death squad members, but it also unveiled the hidden dirty faces of Parliamentarians

Recently Popular

Social Media

Times of India journalist Samina Shaikh tries to shame Hindus over the killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha has the head of an elephant and elephants are also considered holy.
Read more
News Reports

“Your mother was Hindu, how can we trust you?” Read shocking revelations by the niece of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

OpIndia Staff -
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family refused to believe the niece's allegations stating that they cannot trust the daughter of a Hindu.
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

GoAir fires trainee officer Asif Khan after screenshots of his Hinduphobic comment went viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
GoAir has terminated the employment of one Asif Khan after his anti-Hindu offensive comments on social media went viral.
Read more
News Reports

After trying to rope in 2nd, 3rd-year MBBS students to manage Coronavirus patients, Maharashtra govt to punish medical interns if they get coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Medical interns in Maharashtra will be liable to repeat the internship for the quarantine period if they are infected with Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

One suspect arrested in Kerala pregnant elephant death case, autopsy report reveals she could not eat for two weeks after cracker explosion in mouth

OpIndia Staff -
The forest department in Kerala has arrested one suspect in the case of death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala
Read more

Latest News

Media Fact-Check

How AltNews ‘fact-checked’ the pregnant elephant story to shield Muslim suspects, quietly changed copy but continued to peddle agenda

OpIndia Staff -
AltNews tried to 'fact-check' the brutal incident that resulted in the death of an elephant in Kerala with the aim to shield the Muslim suspects
Read more
News Reports

“Indira Gandhi was above all Sharanas”, says Congress leader Siddaramaiah defending naming schemes after her while opposing flyover named after Savarkar

OpIndia Staff -
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says that Indira Gandhi's statue was even greater than social-reformers such as 'Sharanas'.
Read more
News Reports

US filmmaker says former Pakistan minister Rehman Malik raped her, former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani manhandled her: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia D. Ritchie said that sexual assault against her by Senator Rehman Malik had happened occurred at Interior Minister's residence in 2011
Read more
News Reports

Second Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita booked under UAPA in the Delhi riots case

OpIndia Staff -
Pinjra Tod activist and JNU student Devangana Kalita booked under UAPA for Delhi riots, she is under judicial custody after her arrest
Read more
Crime

Hackers take down website of Maneka Gandhi’s NGO after she blamed people of Malappuram district for the death of pregnant elephant

OpIndia Staff -
The hackers put a message on the web page saying that Maneka Gandhi used the matter of elephant's death for dirty politics.
Read more
News Reports

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh apologizes for casteist remark against Yuzvendra Chahal

Ruchika Chaubey -
Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and expressed regret for the comment which was made during a conversation with Rohit Sharma.
Read more
News Reports

Darbhanga, Bihar: Massive explosion in one Nazir’s house, locals suspect bombs and not firecrackers responsible for blast

OpIndia Staff -
Local residents in Darbhanga claimed that the explosion took place at Nazir's house while making bombs and not due to fire crackers.
Read more
News Reports

Markaz management deliberately disregarded police instructions to send back its members, central govt tells SC

OpIndia Staff -
Markaz management did not inform about the Tablighi Jamaat gathering to authorities, centre tells SC in affidavit
Read more
News Reports

Meerut police find that more than 13000 phones of Chinese manufacturer Vivo operating on single IMEI number, case registered against the company

OpIndia Staff -
When one Meerut Police officer gave his phone to cyber cell for checking, they found that more than 13000 phones have same IMEI number
Read more
News Reports

Central audit team finds JNU officials guilty of committing fraud worth Rs 57 lakhs in the financial year 2017-2018

OpIndia Staff -
The DGCAE has recommended that criminal cases be lodged against the JNU officials for availing LTCs using fake bills.
Read more

Connect with us

229,698FansLike
363,522FollowersFollow
246,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com