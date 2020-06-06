Saturday, June 6, 2020
‘American filmmaker Cynthia Ritchie told me that Pakistan PM Imran Khan wanted to have sex with her’: Pakistani TV host

During staying together, they had become very close and Imran Khan got very much attracted to her. As a result, he had proposed her to have sex with her, Nawazish Ali claimed as Cynthia telling him.

Pakistani TV Host Ali Saleem who is popularly known as Begum Nawazish Ali has revealed that American filmmaker Cynthia Dawn Ritchie had told him that Imran Khan liked her and offered to have sexual intercourse with her. He revealed that he was so close to her that they shared rooms for several days.

During staying together, they had become very close and Imran Khan got very much attracted to her. As a result, he had proposed her to have sex with her, Nawazish Ali claimed as Cynthia telling him.

While speaking to a Pakistani Journalist, Ali Saleem said that Cynthia never talked to him about being raped by Rehman Malik. He said, “If she was so close to me that she told me about Imran Khan’s offer to have sex with her then she could have talked about the rape she had gone through at the hands of the Rehman Malik.”

Ali Saleem clarified that he has no sympathies for Rehman Malik because he was the in-charge of Benazir Bhutto’s security cover on the day of her assassination. Instead of launching a probe against him, President Asif Ali Zardari made him the interior ministry of the country.

On this, Cynthia alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is spreading fake news against her and called Ali Saleem ‘a nice guy but misguided’. She quoted journalist Naila Inayat and wrote, “PPP continues its harassment and fake news against me. And has now activated its Indian lobby against me and the govt. I’m blocked from viewing but you get the idea of the credible newsworthiness from Ali. Such a nice guy but so misguided.”

Cynthia Dawn Ritchie alleged that Rehman Malik had raped her

American filmmaker Cynthia Dawn Ritchie has accused former Pakistan Interior minister Senator Rehman Malik of raping her in 2011 at his residence. Cynthia D Ritchie has also accused former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and former health minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin of physically manhandling her inside President’s House in Islamabad. Asif Ali Zardari was then President of Pakistan.

Cynthia Dawn Ritchie, who has close connections with the current Pakistani ruling establishment, also alleged that she was assaulted by other senior leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). She also alleged that her e-mail accounts were hacked and people spied on her.

Cynthia also said she had informed the US embassy in 2011 about the incident, adding that “owing to fluid and complex Pak-US relations, the response was less than adequate”

Cynthia had put out scandalous photographs of PPP leaders

The American blogger Cynthia Richie has also been reportedly sharing scandalous photographs of PPP leaders on social media. Cynthia, who is an adventurist, filmmaker, journalist, and blogger, had stoked controversy in Pakistan recently after she had attacked former prime minister Benazir Bhutto for which an FIR was registered against her by the PPP.

Last week, she had posted parts of the book “Indecent Correspondence: Secret sex life of Benazir Bhutto” on Twitter, which has the details of private lives of Benazir Bhutto, her son, current PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto and senior party leader Sherry Rehman.

