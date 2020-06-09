Union Home Minister Amit Shah today while addressing a virtual rally in West Bengal criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not implementing Ayushman Bharat health scheme of the Union Government.

HM Amit Shah said how over 1 crore people across India have availed free surgeries under Ayushman Bharat. “BJP Bengal karyakartas clapping and applauding this, sorry to break it to you but you do not get the benefit because your chief minister Mamata Banerjee has not implemented the scheme. Do the poor people of Bengal have no right to receive free and quality treatment? Why then, would you not allow the Ayushman Bharat scheme here? Mamata Ji, stop doing politics on the rights of poor people. You can do politics on a lot of other issues, but not on poors’ health,” He said.

He further said that once the BJP forms government in West Bengal, the newly elected chief minister will implement Ayushman Bharat scheme in West Bengal the very next minute.