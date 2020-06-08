Monday, June 8, 2020
Home Media To get dirt on Arnab Goswami, Newslaundry messages a Pakistani journalist: Here are the...
Editor's picksMediaNews Reports
Updated:

To get dirt on Arnab Goswami, Newslaundry messages a Pakistani journalist: Here are the details

Newslaundry has gone one step ahead and attempted to use the statements by a Pakistani 'intellectual' to attack Arnab Goswami and Republic TV.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Newslaundry reached out to a Pakistani journalist to attack Arnab Goswami
4

Newslaundry is known to harbour a deep-seated hatred for Republic TV for the latter’s editorial point of view which differs from theirs. Individuals associated with the media portal have run campaigns to stop brands from advertising their content on Republic TV and Arnab Goswami has been the object of much of their hatred.

Now, it appears, Newslaundry has gone one step further and attempted to use the statements by a Pakistani ‘intellectual’ to attack Arnab Goswami and Republic TV. A text sent by one of their employees to the said Pakistani citizen has been accessed by Opindia.

The employee of Newslaundry got in touch with Pakistani journalist Aarzu Kazmi and asked her as to why she appears on the channel. Kazmi is one of the Pakistani journalists and ‘experts’ who are regularly invited to Indian news channels to put forth the Pakistani side on a particular matter.

Message sent by Newslaundry journalist to Pakistani journalist

The Newslaundry employee told Kazmi, “Hi, I am Kapil from India, I am a reporter in Newslaundry. Actually, I am doing a story that Indian Anchors like Arnab Goswami, they call you guys to Indian shows and spread hatred or just bash on you like anything without any purpose.” He then proceeded to ask, “So I just want to know, do they pay you for that? and why do you even come when you know he will bash you off without any purpose? I mean what makes you come on these shows? Can you please answer these questions for me?”

As can be seen, the questions are extremely leading and there is no proper way to answer these questions. Moreover, the questions were asked to confirm their own biases rather than gain some understanding into the phenomenon. Furthermore, the questions were set up in a way so as to solicit a statement that could be used against Arnab Goswami and Republic TV.

It is to be kept in mind that several journalists, members of the army and security establishment and other ‘intellectuals’ regularly feature in Indian television debates to discuss their country’s point of view, which is often one that differs from India’s starkly. While ethically, several citizens are against the invitation extended to Pakistani intellectuals on Indian news debates, their opposition mainly stems from the fact that they do not want Pakistanis to get a platform in India to air their mostly hateful views on Indians and Hindus.

However, as evident from the message sent by the Newslaundry employee to the Pakistani journalist, Newslaundry’s contention seems to be quite different. While several viewers principally do not want Pakistani panelists to be invited because they do not want their vile hatred to find an audience in India, Newslaundry seems to be more bothered about the “hate” that the Pakistani panelists receive at the hands of Arnab Goswami.

For Newslaundry, it is Arnab that spreads hate and not Pakistan. For Newslaundry, it is Arnab that “bashes Pakistanis up” and that too, per Newslaundry, for no reason. Perhaps, for the Left propaganda website, the fact that Pakistan exports terror to India on a regular basis and attempts to undermine India and spread discord is not reason enough. For Newslaundry, Arnab is far more dangerous than Pakistan because for them, terrorism is a lesser evil than differing views.

It is also pertinent to note that Newslaundry is known to peddle propaganda and indulge in questionable journalistic practices. Not too long ago, they tried to pressurise a Zee News journalist infected by the Coronavirus to do a hitjob on Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary. They also attempted to whitewash an attack on a Temple during the Delhi riots even when their own reporting on the matter disproved their claim and consistnt with their efforts, they also defended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, accused of inciting the Delhi Riots and involvement in the murder of IB Constable Ankit Sharma.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsAarzu Kazmi, stop funding hate, arnab pakistan, arnab goswami on pakistan, pakistanis on arnab show

Trending now

Media

To get dirt on Arnab Goswami, Newslaundry messages a Pakistani journalist: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Newslaundry harbours a deep seated hatred for Arnab Goswami because the latter's editorial point of view differs from theirs.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain brazens out ‘no outsiders’ rule for hospitals, blames the central Government

OpIndia Staff -
Satyendra Jain brazenly justified the contentious decision to bar non-residents of Delhi from availing treatment in private, govt. hospitals.
Read more

Cow smugglers in Vadodara steal a cow, put her in a car in the middle of the night: Watch video

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A video from Vadodara, Gujarat, has gone viral where men, presumably cow smugglers, are seen taking the cow and putting it in a car.

Customer buys Bhagwat Purana, Amazon seller also sends a book on why the Hindu scripture is ‘irrelevant’ as a ‘special gift’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Twitter user has stated that while he had ordered the Hindu scripture, a second book denigrating the same scripture was sent as a 'special gift' by the seller, presumably to dissuade readers from reading the Hindu holy book.

Preliminary investigation reveals elephant ‘accidentally’ consumed explosive: Here is why that line of investigation does not make sense

News Reports Editorial Desk -
Recently, the case of a pregnant elephant from Palakkad, Kerala dying after consuming a jaggery coated explosive came to the fore and led to widespread outrage

Bois locker room case: Girl who exposed the Instagram chats gets threats on social media, Delhi police file another FIR based on her complaint

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Last month, social media was awash with repugnant details of an Instagram chat group comprising of boys that discussed ‘gang-raping’ girls in a group called ‘Bois Locker Room’

Recently Popular

News Reports

Delhi Police Crime Branch cop found dead under mysterious circumstances, reports say he was investigating Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a Delhi Police Inspector, who was working with the Special Cell, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his car on Rampura main road in Keshav Puram in the national capital.
Read more
Crime

Himachal Pradesh: After Kerala pregnant elephant death case, video of a pregnant cow injured due to cracker explosion in mouth surfaces online

OpIndia Staff -
In the video shared online, it can be seen that the mouth of the pregnant cow has been injured very badly with a lot of blood oozing out of her mouth
Read more
News Reports

Meet cartoonist Vishal: Busting leftist monopoly in narrative with Hindutva cartoons, one at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal makes cartoons on Instagram which seeks to bust the leftist monopoly over the control of discourse
Read more
News Reports

‘American filmmaker Cynthia Ritchie told me that Pakistan PM Imran Khan wanted to have sex with her’: Pakistani TV host

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is spreading fake news against her and called Ali Saleem a nice guy but misguided
Read more
News Reports

I reactivated Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 without informing govt because earlier 5 requests were denied: Former Air Marshal PK Barbora

OpIndia Staff -
Former Air Marshal PK Barbora said he didn’t inform govt before landing at Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 as all earlier requests were denied.
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more

Latest News

Media

To get dirt on Arnab Goswami, Newslaundry messages a Pakistani journalist: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Newslaundry harbours a deep seated hatred for Arnab Goswami because the latter's editorial point of view differs from theirs.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain brazens out ‘no outsiders’ rule for hospitals, blames the central Government

OpIndia Staff -
Satyendra Jain brazenly justified the contentious decision to bar non-residents of Delhi from availing treatment in private, govt. hospitals.
Read more
News Reports

Cow smugglers in Vadodara steal a cow, put her in a car in the middle of the night: Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
A video from Vadodara, Gujarat, has gone viral where men, presumably cow smugglers, are seen taking the cow and putting it in a car.
Read more
News Reports

Customer buys Bhagwat Purana, Amazon seller also sends a book on why the Hindu scripture is ‘irrelevant’ as a ‘special gift’

OpIndia Staff -
The Twitter user has stated that while he had ordered the Hindu scripture, a second book denigrating the same scripture was sent as a 'special gift' by the seller, presumably to dissuade readers from reading the Hindu holy book.
Read more
News Reports

Preliminary investigation reveals elephant ‘accidentally’ consumed explosive: Here is why that line of investigation does not make sense

Editorial Desk -
Recently, the case of a pregnant elephant from Palakkad, Kerala dying after consuming a jaggery coated explosive came to the fore and led to widespread outrage
Read more
News Reports

Bois locker room case: Girl who exposed the Instagram chats gets threats on social media, Delhi police file another FIR based on her complaint

OpIndia Staff -
Last month, social media was awash with repugnant details of an Instagram chat group comprising of boys that discussed ‘gang-raping’ girls in a group called ‘Bois Locker Room’
Read more
News Reports

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal develops fever and sore throat, to undergo Coronavirus test on Tuesday

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal has cancelled all his meetings since Sunday and has isolated himself. He has not issud a statement on it yet.
Read more
News Reports

As unlock 2.0 rolls in, life is back to normal with traffic jams amid rising Coronavirus cases

OpIndia Staff -
Two and a half months after the country-wide lockdown, India slowly opens up, inches back to normalcy.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus positive in Delhi? Here is the list of documents you need to get admitted in Delhi govt run hospitals

OpIndia Staff -
Kejriwal government issued list of documents required to get admission in Delhi government hospitals
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Wasim Ahmed becomes Dinesh Rawat, obtains fake identity card to lure a Hindu woman, rapes her for two years

OpIndia Staff -
According to Kithore CO Ramanand Kushwaha, when the police went to arrest Wasim, he claimed to be a journalist to evade arrest.
Read more

Connect with us

230,080FansLike
367,025FollowersFollow
247,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com