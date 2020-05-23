Saturday, May 23, 2020
Newslaundry pressurises Zee News journalist affected with coronavirus to do a hitjob on channel's Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary

The ultra-left wing propaganda website – Newslaundry, which has a history of peddling fake news, hit a new low on Saturday after they allegedly forced a Zee news journalist, who has been infected by coronavirus epidemic, to do a hit job against Zee News chief Sudhir Chaudhary.

According to Zee News journalist Praveen Shrivastava, who is currently under quarantine after he was tested positive for coronavirus, he received a call and also a Whatsapp text from a journalist associated with Newslaundry named Basant Kumar, repeatedly asking him to plant negative news against Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary.

Praveen Shrivastava, exposing the sinister agenda of NewsLaundry, attacked them for stooping so low under the garb of ‘journalism’ and also revealed how insensitive of ‘journalist’ was Basant Kumar to call and force him to say negative things about a fellow journalist, especially at a time when he is infected with the deadly coronavirus.

“Please carry forward the agenda of your lies. If this is the journalism you practise, then it is the worst form,” said Shrivastava in response to Newslaundry’s dirty tricks.

The Zee News journalist also added that if Newslaundry was willing to know his side of truth, then they must publish his video. He added that the Newslaundry will not publish the video, as it will only expose their nefarious agenda.

This is not the first time NewsLaundry has used one of their journalists to use such tricks to get a story done. Earlier, Basant Kumar tried to preach about ethics of journalism to OpIndia Hindi Editor Ajeet Bharti, and never cared to even send a link of the story (let alone sending the recording of his statements which he had agreed to). Basant is notoriously known to twist statements and write what his bosses ask him to.

It is pertinent to note that journalist Sudhir Chaudhary is being continuously targetted by Islamists, ‘secular-liberal’ media ecosystem and intelligentsia for exposing the anti-India agenda. He was lately targetted for his sharp journalistic work exposing the Tablighi Jamaat episode and its attendees, who actively spread the coronavirus across the country.

An FIR has been filed against Zee News’ Editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary in Kerala after he had reported on various kinds of ‘Jihad’ and exposed its modus-operandi on a TV show.

The harassment to target Zee News, especially Sudhir Chaudhary is in line with the latest trend of the ‘liberal-secular’ ecosystem unleashing its might to silence media persons who often share a nationalistic discourse and stay away from toeing the line of the left-wing intelligentsia in the country.

Zee News media staff infected with coronavirus

Zee Media, one of the country’s biggest media houses, has also been affected by the Chinese epidemic with 29 of its employees have found to be infected with the coronavirus.

On behalf of the channel, its editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary issued a statement in which he informed viewers that 28 Zee News employees have tested positive for COVID-19 following the mass testing after one of its employees tested positive on last Friday.

