Monday, June 8, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal develops fever and sore throat, to undergo Coronavirus test on...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal develops fever and sore throat, to undergo Coronavirus test on Tuesday

Arvind Kejriwal was last seen during an online media briefing on Sunday where he announced the government's decision to reserve all Delhi government and private hospitals for the citizens of Delhi only.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Arvind Kejriwal develops mild symptoms of Coronavirus
Image Credit: Financial Express
10

Arvind Kejriwal has developed a sore throat and fever and will undergo a test for Coronavirus on Tuesday, reports say. The Delhi Chief Minister has been experiencing the symptoms since Sunday, raising fears that he has contracted the virus.

Arvind Kejriwal has cancelled all his meetings since Sunday and has isolated himself, as per reports. He was last seen during an online media briefing on Sunday where he announced the government’s decision to reserve all Delhi government and private hospitals for the citizens of Delhi only. He has reportedly been advised by his doctors to wait for a day or two to test for the virus.

Arvind Kejriwal has addressed the public regarding the matter and no tweets regarding the same have appeared on his Twitter account as of the time of writing this report. It is expected that he will address the electorate at some point in the near future. Delhi, meanwhile, has close to 30,000 cases and 812 people have died due to the virus thus far.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsArvind Kejriwal Coronavirus test

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal develops fever and sore throat, to undergo Coronavirus test on Tuesday

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal has cancelled all his meetings since Sunday and has isolated himself. He has not issud a statement on it yet.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Wasim Ahmed becomes Dinesh Rawat, obtains fake identity card to lure a Hindu woman, rapes her for two years

OpIndia Staff -
According to Kithore CO Ramanand Kushwaha, when the police went to arrest Wasim, he claimed to be a journalist to evade arrest.
Read more

Shiv Sena bullies Sonu Sood into meeting Uddhav Thackeray after accusing him of stealing limelight from Maha Vikas Aghadi for arranging buses for migrants

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena seems to have bullied Bollywood actor Sonu Sood into meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after he won compliments for arranging for buses for migrant workers stuck in Maharashtra amid coronavirus outbreak.

GoAir revokes termination of employee after he claims it was not him but an impersonator who made the offensive comments on Hindu gods

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Asif Khan has claimed that it was not him but an impersonator who had made the offensive comments on Hindu gods and goddesses on social media.

I reactivated Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 without informing govt because earlier 5 requests were denied: Former Air Marshal PK Barbora

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former Air Marshal PK Barbora said he didn’t inform govt before landing at Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 as all earlier requests were denied.

Ex-MP and journalist Shahid Siddiqui’s niece dies of coronavirus, had complained of Delhi govt hospital’s carelessness

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Former Member of Parliament and journalist Shahid Siddiqui's niece passed away within 24 hours of his desperate pleas for intervention by Delhi government on her deteriorating condition.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Delhi Police Crime Branch cop found dead under mysterious circumstances, reports say he was investigating Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a Delhi Police Inspector, who was working with the Special Cell, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his car on Rampura main road in Keshav Puram in the national capital.
Read more
Crime

Himachal Pradesh: After Kerala pregnant elephant death case, video of a pregnant cow injured due to cracker explosion in mouth surfaces online

OpIndia Staff -
In the video shared online, it can be seen that the mouth of the pregnant cow has been injured very badly with a lot of blood oozing out of her mouth
Read more
News Reports

Meet cartoonist Vishal: Busting leftist monopoly in narrative with Hindutva cartoons, one at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal makes cartoons on Instagram which seeks to bust the leftist monopoly over the control of discourse
Read more
News Reports

‘American filmmaker Cynthia Ritchie told me that Pakistan PM Imran Khan wanted to have sex with her’: Pakistani TV host

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is spreading fake news against her and called Ali Saleem a nice guy but misguided
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

I reactivated Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 without informing govt because earlier 5 requests were denied: Former Air Marshal PK Barbora

OpIndia Staff -
Former Air Marshal PK Barbora said he didn’t inform govt before landing at Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 as all earlier requests were denied.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal develops fever and sore throat, to undergo Coronavirus test on Tuesday

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal has cancelled all his meetings since Sunday and has isolated himself. He has not issud a statement on it yet.
Read more
News Reports

As unlock 2.0 rolls in, life is back to normal with traffic jams amid rising Coronavirus cases

OpIndia Staff -
Two and a half months after the country-wide lockdown, India slowly opens up, inches back to normalcy.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus positive in Delhi? Here is the list of documents you need to get admitted in Delhi govt run hospitals

OpIndia Staff -
Kejriwal government issued list of documents required to get admission in Delhi government hospitals
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Wasim Ahmed becomes Dinesh Rawat, obtains fake identity card to lure a Hindu woman, rapes her for two years

OpIndia Staff -
According to Kithore CO Ramanand Kushwaha, when the police went to arrest Wasim, he claimed to be a journalist to evade arrest.
Read more
Social Media

NIFT student doxxed, phone number leaked and threatened because of political ideology and supporting the BJP

OpIndia Staff -
The NIFT student has alleged that certain leftists have been harassing her online due to her political opinions. She has stated that her phone number and personal details have been leaked online and she is receiving threats by those people.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena bullies Sonu Sood into meeting Uddhav Thackeray after accusing him of stealing limelight from Maha Vikas Aghadi for arranging buses for migrants

OpIndia Staff -
Shiv Sena seems to have bullied Bollywood actor Sonu Sood into meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after he won compliments for arranging for buses for migrant workers stuck in Maharashtra amid coronavirus outbreak.
Read more
News Reports

GoAir revokes termination of employee after he claims it was not him but an impersonator who made the offensive comments on Hindu gods

OpIndia Staff -
Asif Khan has claimed that it was not him but an impersonator who had made the offensive comments on Hindu gods and goddesses on social media.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

I reactivated Ladakh’s Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 without informing govt because earlier 5 requests were denied: Former Air Marshal PK Barbora

OpIndia Staff -
Former Air Marshal PK Barbora said he didn’t inform govt before landing at Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 as all earlier requests were denied.
Read more
News Reports

Unlock 2.0: Here are the MHA guidelines for reopening of malls, restaurants and religious places from June 8

OpIndia Staff -
According to MHA guidelines, malls, restaurants, and religious places will reopen from June 8 maintaining social distancing norms
Read more

Connect with us

230,080FansLike
366,775FollowersFollow
247,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com