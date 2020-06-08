Arvind Kejriwal has developed a sore throat and fever and will undergo a test for Coronavirus on Tuesday, reports say. The Delhi Chief Minister has been experiencing the symptoms since Sunday, raising fears that he has contracted the virus.

#Breaking | Delhi CM unwell. @ArvindKejriwal to undergo COVID test tomorrow: Sources.



TIMES NOW's Prashant with details. pic.twitter.com/GwBQhwbEQ0 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 8, 2020

Arvind Kejriwal has cancelled all his meetings since Sunday and has isolated himself, as per reports. He was last seen during an online media briefing on Sunday where he announced the government’s decision to reserve all Delhi government and private hospitals for the citizens of Delhi only. He has reportedly been advised by his doctors to wait for a day or two to test for the virus.

Arvind Kejriwal has addressed the public regarding the matter and no tweets regarding the same have appeared on his Twitter account as of the time of writing this report. It is expected that he will address the electorate at some point in the near future. Delhi, meanwhile, has close to 30,000 cases and 812 people have died due to the virus thus far.