Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Bengal: TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh passes away due to coronavirus, had heart and kidney ailments

Ghosh was found coronavirus positive in May. Reports say that he had heart and kidney ailments too that caused his condition to worsen rapidly.

OpIndia Staff

TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh dies of Coronavirus in West Bengal
TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh (Photo Credits: Anandabazar Patrika)
22

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Tamonash Ghosh who was diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus in May passed away on Wednesday. He was 60-years-old.

Ghosh was a three-time MLA from the Falta constituency in South 24 Parganas of West Bengal and had been the party treasurer since 1998. He was admitted to the Apollo Hospital after testing positive for the deadly disease. Besides Coronavirus, he was suffering from heart and kidney complications.

As per a report in Anandabazar Patrika, he was initially negligent about the disease. However, the condition of the late TMC politician became critical by the time he was hospitalised. His condition had worsened in the past 3 days, leading to multi-organ failure. Hospital sources had revealed that Tamonash Ghosh was also diabetic. The doctors had to remove the phlegm that had congested his chest but the presence of pre-existing diseases turned fatal. His family members were also diagnosed with Coronavirus but had recovered due to timely treatment.

West Bengal CM pays homage to Tamonash Ghosh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared her condolences on Twitter. She remembered Ghosh’s contribution through social work and his long-standing association of 35 years with the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Banerjee added, “He has left a void that will be difficult to fill. On behalf of all of us, heartfelt condolences to his wife Jharna, his two daughters, friends, and well-wishers.”

West Bengal has so far registered 14,728 cases of coronavirus. The death toll stands at 580. on Tuesday alone, 370 fresh cases weer detected. Active cases in the state stand at 4930.

