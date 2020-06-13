Bengaluru faring better than other Metro cities in Coronavirus fight: Data

On Saturday, Amitabh Kant, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Niti Aayog, took to Twitter to share the success story of Bengaluru in controlling the Coronavirus pandemic. When compared to other metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai, Bengaluru fares well in terms of its high recovery rate, fewer fatalities, low number of cases per million people, and the effectiveness of the BJP Government in Karnataka in tracing the contacts of the Coronavirus patients.

As per data shared by Amitabh Kant, Bengaluru has 47.1 cases per million people whereas Delhi has 25 times more cases (1145.1) per million people. Interestingly, both Chennai (2497.3) and Mumbai (2649.1) have reported almost 50 times more cases than Bengaluru per million people. Moreover, the city of Bengaluru has reported a total of 23 Coronavirus-related deaths as compared to 276 in Chennai, 1,085 in Delhi, and 1,954 in Mumbai. The data reveals that Mumbai has reported an astounding 85 times more deaths than Bengaluru.

Bengaluru’s success story: Compared to other metros cases per million in Bengaluru are extremely low. For every confirmed case they traced 47 contacts. In Delhi it is just 2.1. Karnataka has also done large scale testing of patients with influenza like symptoms(SARI & ILI) Gr8! pic.twitter.com/tWtRjXBsNH — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) June 13, 2020

Recovery Rate and Deaths per million

When mortality is compared against a scale of 10 lac people, Mumbai tops the list with 95.7 deaths per million of the population. The financial capital of india is followed by Delhi(35.8), Chennai (25.2) and Bengaluru (1.9). The capital of Karnataka, Bengaluru, has also reported the highest recovery rate (51.5%) of Coronavirus patients amongst other metropolitan cities. Chennai has reported 51.4% recovery rate while Mumbai saw 44.8% recovery rate from the deadly virus. Delhi ranks last in the list with a paltry 36.7% recovery rate.

77% cases from Hotspots in Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai

The pandemic of Wuhan coronavirus seems to be on a relentless march across India. India’s coronavirus tally breached the 3 lakh mark on Saturday with a daily spike of 11,458 infections while the fatalities count rose to 8,884 with 386 deaths. According to the study published by Professor Shamika Ravi on Twitter, about 77 percent of the new coronavirus cases in the country can be ascribed to the COVID-19 hotspots in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi. She has asserted that the coronavirus cases in the country continue to rise with a growth rate of 3.1 percent which translates to doubling of cases in a span of 23 days.