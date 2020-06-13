Saturday, June 13, 2020
Home News Reports 77% new Coronavirus cases can be ascribed to hotspots in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and...
News Reports
Updated:

77% new Coronavirus cases can be ascribed to hotspots in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi

The country now stands at the fourth position of the list of countries worst-hit by the pandemic with experts claiming that the peak is yet to arrive in India. Currently, there are 3,08,993 caseloads registered in India with more than 1,54,000—approximately 50 per cent of them having recovered from the contagion.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Coronavirus outbreak continues to intensify in India as Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu remain the most potent COVID-19 hotspots
Representative Image(Source: India TV)
10

The pandemic of Wuhan coronavirus seems to be on a relentless march across India. India’s coronavirus tally breached the 3 lakh mark on Saturday with a daily spike of 11,458 infections while the fatalities count rose to 8,884 with 386 deaths.

The country now stands at the fourth position of the list of countries worst-hit by the pandemic with experts claiming that the peak is yet to arrive in India. Currently, there are 3,08,993 caseloads registered in India with more than 1,54,000—approximately 50 per cent of them having recovered from the contagion.

Coronavirus hotspots —Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi remain the key driver of COVID-19 spike in India

According to the study published by Professor Shamika Ravi on Twitter, about 77 per cent of the new coronavirus cases in the country can be ascribed to the COVID-19 hotspots in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. She has asserted that the coronavirus cases in the country continue to rise with a growth rate of 3.1 per cent which translates to doubling of cases in a span of 23 days.

Ms Ravi has shared graphs of her study to adduce that the coronavirus cases have spread across the country but hotspots such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi remain the key drivers of the infection. In the graphs attached in her tweets, one can see how the caseloads in rest of the states across the country except Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are on the wane. On the other hand, the trajectory of infection in the coronavirus hotspots of Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu continues to rise, indicating that the peak of coronavirus cases in these states is yet to arrive.

Death rate in Delhi 10 times the all-India death rate

Perhaps, the most disconcerting statistics about the surging coronavirus cases in Delhi is the death rate of the patients who have contracted the infection. The mortality rate in Delhi is 10 times the all-India death rate and Professor Shamika Ravi has cautioned that the death rate in Delhi is still on the rise.

On the graph of Cases per million vs Tests per million, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat remain the outlier states who need to ramp up their testing capabilities significantly given their current caseloads.

How far Indian states are from their peak?

While most of the Indian states are moving towards their peak, there are some states which have shown signs that the peak is far away. Comparing the growth of coronavirus cases in the period between June 3 to June 7 and June 8 to June 12, the decline in the rate of new caseloads reveals that the peak of those such states is imminent. However, there are certain states such as Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have bucked the trend and the rate of new cases in these states has risen in the above period.

Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka are the two states that have recorded negative growth rate in the period between June 3 to June 7 and June 8 to June 12, meaning that the coronavirus outbreak in these states may be well past the peak.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Social Media Fact-Check

Truth about the ‘haunted’ park in Jhansi, UP, where people alleged ‘ghosts’ were exercising on a swing that moved on its own

OpIndia Staff -
Jhansi Police said that the grease ensures that the swing keeps moving for a short while after its movement has once been initiated.
Read more
News Reports

Whatsapp group formed on Feb 25th to retaliate against Muslim mobs during anti-Hindu Delhi riots, chargesheet filed

OpIndia Staff -
The role of one WhatsApp group has now come forward in the anti-CAA riots that took place in Delhi in the month of February.
Read more

The Wire raves and rants, accuses Modi govt of ‘Patriarchal Authoritarianism’ to shield arrested women anti-CAA hoodlums

Opinions Jinit Jain -
The Wire recently published an article in which corrective action against women anti-CAA protesters such as Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal, Gulfisha Fatima and others were defended by accusing the Modi government of espousing patriarchal authoritarianism

Rituparna Pegu brutally murdered in Guwahati after argument over a seat, Hussain and 4 others arrested: Details

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Rituparna Pegu slapped Hussain Ali who then called his family members, thrashed the victim and stabbed him from behind.

Story of Lakshmi, the humble elephant of Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry: What PETA alleged, what devotees say

News Reports Anurag -
Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi forcibly taken away after a complaint by PETA and animal rights activists, devotees allege conspiracy against Hindu temples

Scroll publishes misleading article claiming that Modi govt is actually charging extra for Shramik Special trains, here are the facts

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Scroll publishes misleading article on Shramik Special Trains claiming they are costly and they take more time than regular trains

Recently Popular

News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: One Aslam, who ‘healed’ people by kissing their hands dies of coronavirus, infects 19 others

OpIndia Staff -
Out of the 85 coronavirus positive cases in Ratlam, 19 were those who had come in contact with the 'healer', named Aslam.
Read more
News Reports

Ajay Pandita’s family slams Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for politicising his killing

OpIndia Staff -
Ajay Pantida's family slammed Shashi Tharoor for saying that Ajay was killed because he was a Congress leader
Read more
News Reports

Police demolish Hindu temple in Tamil Nadu following objections by Muslims: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Tamil Nadu police demolish a Hindu temple after Muslims in the area objected to renovation work done in the temple
Read more
News Reports

Welcome to CHAZ: ‘Protesters’ in USA establish autonomous zone in Seattle, demand abolition of police and courts, local ‘Warlord’ takes control

OpIndia Staff -
The objective of CHAZ was to establish some form of socialist utopia which epitomises social justice ethos.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party leader Javed Siddiqui and 34 others arrested over setting Dalit houses on fire in Jaunpur, CM Yogi invokes NSA

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim community attacks Dalit community in Jaunpur over minor argument among childred, dozens of houses set ablaze
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

77% new Coronavirus cases can be ascribed to hotspots in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
A study by Professor Shamika Ravi revealed that 77 per cent of the new coronavirus cases in the country can be attributed to the hotspots in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Truth about the ‘haunted’ park in Jhansi, UP, where people alleged ‘ghosts’ were exercising on a swing that moved on its own

OpIndia Staff -
Jhansi Police said that the grease ensures that the swing keeps moving for a short while after its movement has once been initiated.
Read more
News Reports

Making sense of the tax on parota vs roti debate: Read what the GST authority’s ruling exactly says

OpIndia Staff -
The tax order saying parotas are not rotis is applicable only for packaged parotas, and not for regular parota available at restaurants
Read more
News Reports

Whatsapp group formed on Feb 25th to retaliate against Muslim mobs during anti-Hindu Delhi riots, chargesheet filed

OpIndia Staff -
The role of one WhatsApp group has now come forward in the anti-CAA riots that took place in Delhi in the month of February.
Read more
Opinions

The Wire raves and rants, accuses Modi govt of ‘Patriarchal Authoritarianism’ to shield arrested women anti-CAA hoodlums

Jinit Jain -
The Wire recently published an article in which corrective action against women anti-CAA protesters such as Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal, Gulfisha Fatima and others were defended by accusing the Modi government of espousing patriarchal authoritarianism
Read more
News Reports

Hindu organisation challenges Place of Worship Act in Supreme Court, criticises Parliament for transgressing its legislative power

OpIndia Staff -
The petition argued that the Parliament had 'transgressed' its power of making laws by barring judicial remedy to reclaim temples.
Read more
News Reports

Fresh cases of coronavirus reported from the Chinese capital city Beijing, markets, schools shut

OpIndia Staff -
Fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported from Chinese capital city Beijing this week
Read more
News Reports

Former CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal booked 63 train tickets in January, used only 7

OpIndia Staff -
Former CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal asked for reimbursement of unused train tickets worth Rs.1,46,920 in January 2019 alone.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Coronavirus cases cross 1 lakh mark, Mumbai alone records 55,000 cases

OpIndia Staff -
While Total Coronavirus cases in India has crossed 3 lakh, cases in Maharashtra has crossed 1 lakh, with one-third share in the country
Read more
Crime

Rituparna Pegu brutally murdered in Guwahati after argument over a seat, Hussain and 4 others arrested: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Rituparna Pegu slapped Hussain Ali who then called his family members, thrashed the victim and stabbed him from behind.
Read more

Connect with us

230,694FansLike
373,034FollowersFollow
249,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com