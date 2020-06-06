A shocking case of medical negligence has come to fore from a hospital in Delhi where corpses of coronavirus victims were lying unattended even as other COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment next to the bodies.

The video of the same has been shared by BJP leader Nandini Sharma on her Twitter account. In the video, a man informs that the dead bodies are left unattended for hours and are kept next to the COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment. The incident has raised serious questions regarding the management of the hospital and the state authorities.

“In this hospital, dead bodies of people who had died of coronavirus are lying next to the patients undergoing treatment for the deadly infection. My sister-in-law’s body is lying here since 9 AM in the morning. She breathed her last right in front of the COVID-19 ward here in the hospital. Despite securing all the permission from the hospital, she did not receive any treatment at the hospital. She was unattended for one hour outside the COVID-19 ward. She survived one hour outside the COVID-19 ward because we had administered Ambulance’s oxygen machine to her. However, she did not receive any treatment from the hospital,” the man in the video said.

The man further alleged that it had been 5 hours since his sister-in-law had succumbed to the coronavirus and yet the hopital authorities did not bother to wrap her body. The man lamented that his family had been forced to run from pillar to post to get his sister-in-law admitted to a hospital. He added that they surveyed many hospitals seeking admission for his sister-in-law but all the hospitals refused to admit her citing lack of coronavirus test report.

“We went to Ganga Ram hospital. Before we had gone to B L Kapoor hospital. After that we went to RML, following that we went to Sanjivan hospital and then we came here. None of the hospitals gave us admission claiming until we furnish coronavirus test report, they wouldn’t permit us to admit her. We had the test yesterday and the results were to come tonight. They told us that unless the report comes out positive, we will not admit the patient,” the man said.