Using the background of the ongoing #BalckLivesMatter protests in the US, some unruly elements have vandalised the statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC. United States Park Police are investigating the incident that took place on 3rd June.

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC desecrated by unruly elements of #BlackLivesMatter protesters. Sources tell ANI that United States Park Police have launched an investigation, more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/jxRpIhqd2W — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020

The statue was inaugurated in 2000 in front of the Indian Embassy in Massachusetts Avenue. It is designed by artist Gautam Pal. Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had inaugurated the statue in September 2000 in the presence of the then US President Bill Clinton.

Protests turned violent in the US

As per the reports, the protests against racial discrimination in the US have turned violent and protesters are damaging properties worth millions every day. In several American cities, violent rioters and looters have been running rampage, destroying public and private properties. Several public monuments have been damaged, and vandalised too.

In Washington DC’s National Mall, a large World War II monument was also vandalised and graffiti painted by protestors.

In the wake of last night’s demonstrations, there are numerous instances of vandalism to sites around the National Mall. For generations the Mall has been our nation’s premier civic gathering space for non-violent demonstrations, and we ask individuals to carry on that tradition. pic.twitter.com/LmIHfW2AHj — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) May 31, 2020

Massive protests over George Floyd’s murder

George Floyd, an unarmed black man, had died on 25th May after a Minneapolis police officer placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes after an altercation. Massive protests have erupted across the USA against racial injustice. However, as the protestors ran amok, countless incidents of vandalism, looting, assault and arson have been reported. Many shops of luxury brands have been looted too.