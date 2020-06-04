Thursday, June 4, 2020
Home News Reports USA riots: Mahatma Gandhi statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC vandalised...
News Reports
Updated:

USA riots: Mahatma Gandhi statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC vandalised by rioters

The statue was inaugurated in 2000 in front of the Indian Embassy in Massachusetts Avenue. It is designed by artist Gautam Pal. Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had inaugurated the statue in September 2000 in the presence of the then US President Bill Clinton.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Mahatma Gandhi statue vandalised by rioters in USA
Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Washington DC vandalised outside Indian Embassy, image via ANI, Wikipedia
200

Using the background of the ongoing #BalckLivesMatter protests in the US, some unruly elements have vandalised the statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC. United States Park Police are investigating the incident that took place on 3rd June.

The statue was inaugurated in 2000 in front of the Indian Embassy in Massachusetts Avenue. It is designed by artist Gautam Pal. Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had inaugurated the statue in September 2000 in the presence of the then US President Bill Clinton.

Protests turned violent in the US

As per the reports, the protests against racial discrimination in the US have turned violent and protesters are damaging properties worth millions every day. In several American cities, violent rioters and looters have been running rampage, destroying public and private properties. Several public monuments have been damaged, and vandalised too.

In Washington DC’s National Mall, a large World War II monument was also vandalised and graffiti painted by protestors.

Massive protests over George Floyd’s murder

George Floyd, an unarmed black man, had died on 25th May after a Minneapolis police officer placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes after an altercation. Massive protests have erupted across the USA against racial injustice. However, as the protestors ran amok, countless incidents of vandalism, looting, assault and arson have been reported. Many shops of luxury brands have been looted too.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsUSA protests riots, USA gandhi statue, Trump black lives matter

Trending now

News Reports

From Tahir Hussain’s involvement in rioting and murder to Tablighi Jamaat connection in Delhi riots. Here is all we know about the charge sheets...

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday filed its charge-sheet in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots which took place in February 2020
Read more
News Reports

The Wire report claims Tripura govt paid less amount to students for mid-day meal scheme, data shows govt paid 50% more

OpIndia Staff -
Tripura govt debunks The Wire report saying less amount was paid to students under mid-day meal scheme during lockdown
Read more

Food Corporation of India fact-checks Scroll, calls out its deliberately misleading report claiming 65 lakh tonnes food grains wasted amid lockdown

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
The FCI has slammed Scroll after the latter published a report claiming that India had let 65 lakh tonnes of grains go to waste.

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Tablighi Jamaat, PFI, Jamia links emerge as Delhi Police files charge sheet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Tablighi Jamaat links have emerged in the charge-sheet filed by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police pertaining to violence in Shiv Vihar area during the Anti-Hindu riots in Delhi.

Amul pumped in Rs 8,000 crore back into rural economy during lockdown, increased milk collection by 15% with seamless supply chain

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Dairy cooperative AMUL stood tall as the coronavirus crisis hit the country and against all odds managed to ensure that milk distribution is not impaired and supply chain management is seamless.

LGBT Community condemns pride march at Lal Chowk, abandons Pride Kashmir even as radical Muslims give them death threats

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
LGBT Community is now saying that holding pride marches during pride month is worthy of condemnation.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahin kar sakte,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece alleges torture, sexual assault by his brother, says the actor did not support her

OpIndia Staff -
She further alleged that when she told Nawazuddin about the childhood trauma she went through, even he did not believe her.
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
Entertainment

Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram on Monday to share a video from outside Mumbai's Khar Police station stating that he has filed the complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor 'for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country'.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Pregnant wild elephant dies after pineapple stuffed with crackers fed by locals exploded in her mouth

OpIndia Staff -
The incident took place in Malappuram district of Kerala when the elephant had wandered into village in search for food.
Read more
News Reports

Investor Mahesh Murthy who claimed to be pro-women, booked in second sexual harassment case

OpIndia Staff -
The investor has landed into fresh trouble
Read more
Entertainment

Pre independence slavery genes? Kangana Ranaut questions Bollywood’s silence on Palghar Sadhu lynching as they voice solidarity over #BlackLivesMatter

OpIndia Staff -
Even as celebrities voice their solidarity and put up social media campaign on #BlackLivesMatter, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has questioned their silence on the Palghar Sadhu lynching.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

From Tahir Hussain’s involvement in rioting and murder to Tablighi Jamaat connection in Delhi riots. Here is all we know about the charge sheets...

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday filed its charge-sheet in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots which took place in February 2020
Read more
News Reports

USA riots: Mahatma Gandhi statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC vandalised by rioters

OpIndia Staff -
The statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC's Massachusetts Avenue has been vandalised by violent rioters.
Read more
News Reports

Family of deceased Coronavirus positive doctor says that reports of him having to wait 10 hours in Mumbai hospital to get a bed is...

OpIndia Staff -
Deceased Mumbai doctor Chittaranjan Bhave's daughter says he didn't had to wait 10 hours to get COVID-19 treatment as per reports
Read more
News Reports

Internet security firm Malwarebytes Labs report says coronavirus campaigns causing a surge in malware attacks

OpIndia Staff -
Tech security report says cyber criminals are using work from home and coronavirus campaigns to launch malware attacks
Read more
News Reports

Civil liberties group sues US President Donald Trump for his executive order to regulate social media, alleges the order curbs free speech

OpIndia Staff -
NGO Centre for Democracy and Technology files federal lawsuit against Donald Trump's order to regulate social media
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra governor overrules CM Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to cancel final year university exams, calls it ‘violations of University Act’

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra CM in an address to the State on Sunday evening announced that the state had no choice but to promote final-year students based without exams
Read more
News Reports

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, nurses of AIIMS Delhi continue to protest for better facilities

OpIndia Staff -
The Union of nurses in AIIMS Delhi is demanding better facilities for nursing staff especially female staffers
Read more
News Reports

Indian Railways refunds Rs 1,885 crore to passengers against cancellation of trains due to coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
On May 21, Indian Railways had announced to restart services of 200 passenger trains that it will operate from June 1.
Read more
News Reports

India lodges strong protest over desecration of Buddhist carvings in PoK’s Gilgit-Baltistan, asks Pakistan to vacate illegally occupied territories

OpIndia Staff -
India has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over the destruction of Indian-Buddhist heritage in the Gilgit-Baltistan region
Read more

Connect with us

229,426FansLike
361,284FollowersFollow
245,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com