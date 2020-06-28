Sunday, June 28, 2020
Home News Reports China sends mixed martial art experts to Tibet capital to train its military posted...
News Reports
Updated:

China sends mixed martial art experts to Tibet capital to train its military posted at the border

Five new militia divisions including former members of a Mount Everest Olympic torch relay team and fighters from the mixed martial arts club arrived at Lhasa on June 15

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
MMA fighters at Ultimate Fighting Championship
3

Recent reports suggest that China has decided to send 20 martial arts trainers to the Tibetan plateau to train the army personnel there. There is no official word on the reason behind such a decision. However, it is believed that they took the decision after the face-off with Indian troops in the Galwan valley. As per the agreement between India and China, neither side can use arms or explosives in the area. At least 20 Indian troops were killed in the clash, while China has not yet confirmed the exact number. Some experts suggest that the number of dead is higher than 40 on the Chinese side. All this casualty along the LAC happened in the fight without using firearms, using stones, sticks and other such weapons.

Honk Kong media reported that official Chinese news outlets informed about sending the new martial arts trainers to the valley. China’s state broadcaster CCTV said that 20 fighters from Enbo Fight Club would be based in the Tibetan capital Lhasa.

Official military newspaper China National Defense News reported that five new militia divisions including former members of a Mount Everest Olympic torch relay team and fighters from the mixed martial arts club arrived at Lhasa on June 15. Tibet commander Wang Haijiang said that the Enbo Fight Club members would “greatly raise the organization and mobilization strength” of the troops and their “rapid response and support ability.” However, Chinese media has not confirmed if they are going to train troops posted at the border with China.

Enbo Fight Club is located in the city of Chengdu, which trains more than 400 young fighters each year in mixed martial arts (MMA). Most of the students are orphans and from poor background.

India and China have blamed each other for the face-off that took place in Galwan river valley on 15th June. It is considered the deadliest clash between the forces on both sides in more than 50 years. China has tried multiple times to claim land that belongs to India around Line of Actual Control that is a poorly demarcated border between the two nations. Though the bilateral accord prevents the countries from using arms, both countries are increasing their army presence in the area since the face-off.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

PDP-NC upset as 25,000 people including over people from Dalit and Gorkha community get domicile certificate, allege govt trying to change ‘Muslim majority’ character...

OpIndia Staff -
The new domicile law has replaced the 93-year-old 'state subject law' which barred non-permanent residents from owning land and immovable property in the erstwhile state.
Read more
News Reports

‘Sab yaad rakha jayega’: PM Modi and HM Amit Shah take on China and China sympathisers on the same day

OpIndia Staff -
Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi for playing politics on India-China border issue, offers to discuss everything from 1962 to today
Read more

Nizamuddin Markaz charge sheet: Malaysia, Indonesia nationals were virus carriers, ignored lawful directions

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police’s chargesheet filed against the Tablighi Jamaat mentions that the Malaysian and Indonesian nationals who attended the gathering were carriers of the deadly virus and that led initial wave of coronavirus in India.

Under PM Modi’s leadership, India will win both the battles: Amit Shah on, China, Chinese virus and Rahul Gandhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of doing shallow-minded politics and making pro-China remarks during the ongoing border tensions with China.

Prasar Bharati may cut ties with PTI, here is why the public broadcaster is angry with the news agency

Media OpIndia Staff -
The PTI has found itself in quite a spot of bother after it provided platform to the Chinese ambassador to run their propaganda.

India knows how to stand by friends and also how to give befitting reply to enemies: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' today took on China and opposition who have mysterious links with the Chinese CCP.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Masjid tere baap ka hai kya’: Mumbai girl heckled for requesting to lower volume of Azaan blaring from mosque’s loudspeaker

OpIndia Staff -
Mankhurd MLA Abu Azmi asked the girl to leave her residence if she has a problem with the high volume of azaan from mosque loudspeaker
Read more
News Reports

16-year-old TikTok celebrity Siya Kakkar dies by suicide, family demands detailed police investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The news of the suicide of TikTok star Siya Kakkar comes days after actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide
Read more
Opinions

Nupur J Sharma vs The State of West Bengal: A little story about OpIndia that was not mentioned in the Supreme Court

Rahul Roushan -
We were not sure what will happen. After all, we were not some Prashant Bhushan or Vinod Dua to get a hearing in the Supreme Court and get relief too. But we kept hope and kept the faith.
Read more
News Reports

Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received money from fugitive Mehul Choksi: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The Rajiv Gandhi foundation received funds from an organisation named Naviraj Estates Private Limited and Mehul Choksi is one of the directors of this company
Read more
Editor's picks

Barkha Dutt threatened to get him fired if she’s not allowed entry into sensitive area, claims Retd Air Marshal

OpIndia Staff -
The incident about Barkha Dutt narrated by Retired Air Marshal happened during the national security crisis of Kandahar hijacking
Read more
News Reports

Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden demands the ‘restoration of people’s rights’ in Kashmir; expresses his disapproval for CAA-NRC

Jinit Jain -
Joe Biden categorises Kashmir and Assam in India with the forced detention of over a million Uyghur Muslims in China
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

China sends mixed martial art experts to Tibet capital to train its military posted at the border

OpIndia Staff -
China sendsmixed martial arts trainers from Enbo Fight Club to Lhasa to train forces posted at LAC after hand-to-hand fight with India
Read more
News Reports

PDP-NC upset as 25,000 people including over people from Dalit and Gorkha community get domicile certificate, allege govt trying to change ‘Muslim majority’ character...

OpIndia Staff -
The new domicile law has replaced the 93-year-old 'state subject law' which barred non-permanent residents from owning land and immovable property in the erstwhile state.
Read more
News Reports

‘Sab yaad rakha jayega’: PM Modi and HM Amit Shah take on China and China sympathisers on the same day

OpIndia Staff -
Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi for playing politics on India-China border issue, offers to discuss everything from 1962 to today
Read more
Opinions

As OpIndia takes on the mighty and the powerful, here is an ode to the one taking it heads on

Saket Suryesh -
“There is more than one way to burn a book. And the world is full of people running about with lit matchsticks.”
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: FIR filed against Baba Ramdev, NIMS Director and others for claiming that Patanjali’s Coronil can cure Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Baba Ramdev, NIMS directors and three others have been booked in Rajasthan for saying that Coronol is effecting in treating Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Watch: PML-N leader Khawaja Asif slams Imran Khan for Pakistan’s brother nations voting for India at UNSC

OpIndia Staff -
"The destruction caused to Pakistan due to Imran Khan can only be reversed if we get rid of him," Pakistani politician Khawaja Asif
Read more
News Reports

Nizamuddin Markaz charge sheet: Malaysia, Indonesia nationals were virus carriers, ignored lawful directions

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi Police’s chargesheet filed against the Tablighi Jamaat mentions that the Malaysian and Indonesian nationals who attended the gathering were carriers of the deadly virus and that led initial wave of coronavirus in India.
Read more
News Reports

Under PM Modi’s leadership, India will win both the battles: Amit Shah on, China, Chinese virus and Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of doing shallow-minded politics and making pro-China remarks during the ongoing border tensions with China.
Read more
Media

Prasar Bharati may cut ties with PTI, here is why the public broadcaster is angry with the news agency

OpIndia Staff -
The PTI has found itself in quite a spot of bother after it provided platform to the Chinese ambassador to run their propaganda.
Read more
News Reports

India knows how to stand by friends and also how to give befitting reply to enemies: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' today took on China and opposition who have mysterious links with the Chinese CCP.
Read more

Connect with us

233,413FansLike
391,613FollowersFollow
259,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com