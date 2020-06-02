While leftists in the USA are running rampage and wreaking havoc in several US cities, an Indian leftist group on Monday blocked the Esplanade area in central Kolkata and set fire to an effigy of the US President Donald Trump. They also raised slogans against the Trump Government. The group was allegedly protesting against racial discriminations in the USA.

According to a PTI report, the leftist protestors, identified as Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communists), carried flags of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communists) and raised slogans against the Trump administration, reportedly demanding immediate action against alleged racial atrocities in the USA.

The Kolkata police confirmed that the protest which lasted for about 15 minutes did not disrupt traffic movement, as only a few vehicles were plying the streets at that hour.

Violence in USA over George Floyd’s death

Violent protests, looting and attacks have been ravaging several US cities for days after a 46-year-old black man George Floyd was brutally killed due to police atrocities in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The violent rioters have been setting fire to vehicles, breaking and looting shops and even attacking police personnel in a rage that is rapidly engulfing several states of the USA. In New York and Washington, old churches and cathedrals have been attacked. A synagogue in Los Angeles was desecrated earlier. Several stores of luxury bags, watches and shoes have been looted across the country.

US President Donald Trump has called upon the national guard to establish law and order and has ordered governors to take strict action against rioters.