Thursday, June 4, 2020
Complaint filed against former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh for casteist comments against cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal

Many people defended Yuvraj Singh saying such slurs are very common among friends so there is no need to make a mountain out of a mole.

OpIndia Staff

Following the outrage against the casteist slur on cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal by former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, a police complaint has been filed against him for the remarks he made against Chahal during a live chat recently on Instagram.

As per reports, Dalit activist and lawyer Rajat Kalsan has filed the complaint against Yuvraj Singh in Hansi in Haryana’s Hisar. Reportedly, the lawyer also demanded the arrest of the cricketer. The advocate also targeted Rohit Sharma and said that he did not show any kind of displeasure over that casteist remark of Yuvraj Singh. The Superintendent of Hansi Lokendra Singh claimed that he has submitted the investigation to the DSP city.

Yuvraj Singh’s Casteist remark on Yuzvendra Chahal

A couple of month-old video clip has emerged on social media where cricketer Yuvraj Singh was seen using a derogatory term for fellow cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. In the video, that looked like an Instagram Live session, Yuvraj and Rohit were having a friendly conversation during which Yuvraj pointed out that Chahal is posting regular videos on Tik Tok and Instagram and said “In Bha****on ko aur koi to kaam hai nahi. Video dekha tune jo Yuzi ne dala family ke saath” (They have nothing to do. Have you seen the video posted by Yuzi with his family) to which Rohit replied, “maine usko wohi bola yeh apne baap ko nacha raha hai pagal to nahi hai” (I asked him why he was making his father to dance, has he gone mad).

@yuzvendrachahal

First tik tok video with dad 🙈 DaD & Son ❤️ #quarantine #familytime #staysafe

♬ original sound – SOHAIL SHAIKH – SOHAIL SHAIKH
Yuzvendra Chahal’s TikTok video with his father

Outrage over Social media

Many people, including fans of Yuvraj, were angry over the derogatory remarks he has used during the conversation. A hashtag promoted by Dilip Mandal #युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो (Yuvraj Singh Apologize) was trending on Twitter and received more than 30,000 tweets in the minimum time.

Some netizens also contradicted the statement saying such slurs are very common among friends so there is no need to make a mountain out of a mole.

