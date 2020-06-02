Cricketer Yuvraj Singh attacked over casteist remark on Yuzvendra Chahal, netizens demand apology

A couple of month old video clip has emerged on social media where cricketer Yuvraj Singh was seen using a derogatory term for fellow cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. In the video, that looked like an Instagram Live session, Yuvraj and Rohit were have a friendly conversation during which Yuvraj pointed out that Chahal is posting regular videos on Tik Tok and Instagram and said “In Bha****on ko aur koi to kaam hai nahi. Video dekha tune jo Yuzi ne dala family ke saath” (They have nothing to do. Have you seen the video posted by Yuzi with his family) to which Rohit replied, “maine usko wohi bola yeh apne baap ko nacha raha hai pagal to nahi hai” (I asked him why he was forcing his father to dance).

Yuvraj Singh's thinking is very poor. It has used very derogatory words. How long will Dalits have to face such mental oppression.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s active social media life

During the lockdown, Chahal has been active on social media platforms, including Tik Tok and Instagram. He has posted many videos with his family members as well that became famous quickly among the fans.

Outrage over social media

Many people, including fans of Yuvraj, were angry over the derogatory remarks he has used during the conversation. A hashtag promoted by Dilip Mandal #युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो (Yuvraj Singh Apologize) was trending on Twitter and received more than 30,000 tweets quickly.

We Respect you @YUVSTRONG12 and everyday as a good human as a great cricketer but what you have said is really not acceptable.

We Respect you @YUVSTRONG12 and everyday as a good human as a great cricketer but what you have said is really not acceptable.

It's time for you to walk outside and apologize for this mistake.

Hey @YUVSTRONG12 , is this your upbringing to use castiest abusive word Bh***i ? And laugh at it? What if your kids also learn this?



Hey @ImRo45 , you laughed at it when Yuvi says it? Shame on you both.



Apologize now Both

Many users countered the controversy and said that such terms are common among friends during conversation and there is no need to make a mountain out of a mole. Those who came in support of Yuvraj also faced backlash.

#युवराज_सिंह_माफी_मांगो



I understand that he should not have used the term but he never meant to hurt anybody's sentiments. I m not sure if he even knows the meaning of the term. There r many who use the term n don't know what it means.

Also, people should stop being so dramatic

Also, people should stop being so dramatic — Mayank Kothari (@mayankaddiction) June 1, 2020

Yuvraj and history of controversies

Yuvraj Singh seems to have become a favourite child of controversies. In a short span, he has found himself in soup for one or the other reason. A few days back, he supported Shahid Afridi’s NGO and asked for donations, and it backfired because as Afridi was seen provoking the people of Kashmir. He had to come forward and apologise for supporting Afridi.