Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jitu Patwari stoked a major controversy on Wednesday by making vile misogynistic statements against the birth of the girl child in his attempt to attack the ruling BJP government.

Taking to Twitter, former Minister Jitu Patwari said that in an attempt to give birth to a son called ‘Vikas’, the Modi government has already gave birth to five daughters namely demonetisation, GST, inflation, unemployment and economic slowdown.

Through his tweet, Jitu Patwari attempted to draw an analogy between the births of the girl child, which he meant as ‘failures’ and depicted the birth of a boy as a ‘hope’.

Jitu Patwari’s sexist remarks against the girl child, in an attempt to attack the Modi government, soon backfired as social media users slammed the former Madhya Pradesh minister for such an insensitive tweet against the birth of the girl child.

As outrage against him grew much stronger, the Congress leader deleted his tweet.

BJP leaders hit out, complaint lodged at NCW

Following the sexist remarks, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hit out at Congress MLA Jitu Patwari and said, “At a time when the entire nation is proud of the sacrifices made by the likes of Rani Durgavati, Congress is busy insulting our daughters.”

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also demanded the expulsion of Patwari from Congress and demanded an apology from party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi.

“Till how long does the Congress will keep insulting daughters? This leader is the same Madam Sonia who drove your son on a motorcycle. Who gave him the right to insult daughters? Either Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the nation or oust Patwari for this act,” the Chief Minister said.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also pointed out the controversial tweet by Jitu Patwari and approached the National Commission for Women against Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Jitu Patwari, saying his misogynistic remarks on Twitter project daughters as unwanted.

“Please take note of this highly misogynistic tweet of an elected representative which projects daughters as unwanted and in most regressive manner. This should not go unpunished,” he said.

Respected Chairman @NCWIndia Ms @sharmarekha Ji,

Namaskar

Please take note of this highly misogynistic tweet of an elected representative which projects daughters as unwanted & in most regressive manner.

This should not go unpunished!

— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) June 24, 2020

Responding to Patra’s tweet, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said she will seek an explanation from Patwari.

“Sad that these people with this kind of mindset are calling themselves leaders. What are they teaching to their followers I wonder. Will ask for an explanation from him for sure,” the NCW chief said.

— Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) June 24, 2020

Congress leader Jitu Patwari does an u-turn, regrets for making misogynistic comments

Hours after making an objectionable tweet against the birth of the girl child, Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jitu Patwari on Wednesday took an u-turn to express regret over his remarks.

In his tweet expressing regret over his earlier remarks, Patwari said, “Modi ji broke the back of the country’s economy by demonetisation, GST, inflation, unemployment and recession! The public endured all this only in the hope of development. I regret if anyone’s sentiments have been hurt due to my tweet.”

जहां तक बात बेटियों की है तो वो देवीतुल्य हैं।



विकास की अपेक्षा के साथ मैंने एक ट्वीट किया है जिसे बीजेपी अपनी कमज़ोरियों को छिपाने के लिये उपयोग कर रही है।



— Jitu Patwari (@jitupatwari) June 24, 2020

“Daughters are worthy of worshiping. But BJP is trying to create controversy over one of my tweets, I would still like to insist that the entire country is still waiting for ‘Vikas’,” said Jitu Patwari in a follow-up tweet.