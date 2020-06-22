Monday, June 22, 2020
Home Fact-Check Social Media Fact-Check Congress and its supporters share Indira Gandhi’s old picture from Leh and claim it...
News ReportsSocial MediaFact-CheckSocial Media Fact-Check
Updated:

Congress and its supporters share Indira Gandhi’s old picture from Leh and claim it was in Galwan Valley

This black and white picture of Indira Gandhi addressing soldiers in not of Galwan Valley but of Leh in the year 1971. Galwan Valley is over 200 km away from Leh in Ladakh.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Congress shares old picture of Indira Gandhi in Leh, claims it is Galwan Valley and Modi has given it to China
The 1971 image of Indira Gandhi, image via art-sheep
3

The Congress ecosystem continues to play petty politics over the recent violent clash between the Indian Army and the Chinese troops in which our country lost 20 of its brave soldiers. Today, a black and white picture of former Prime Minister and Congress leader Indira Gandhi addressing soldiers in the backdrop of a mountain range is being extensively shared on various social media platforms, especially by the Congress party.

The verified Twitter handle of Uttar Pradesh Congress was first to share the black and white picture with claims that Indira Gandhi is seen here addressing soldiers at Galwan Valley.

Soon after, the picture was also shared by Twitter handles such as Indira Gandhi and Spirit of Congress claiming that the Galwan Valley which belonged to India during the UPA regime now belongs to China.

The same picture was retweeted by the verified Twitter handle of Delhi Congress and Congress leader Alka Lamba

Congress also took to Facebook to make similar claims. Several verified Facebook pages such as Indian National Congress – Uttar Pradesh, Indian Youth Congress and U.P East Youth Congress have posted the same content.

The image is from Leh, not Galwan Valley

Congress, going by its penchant has once again made a malicious and untrue claim. This black and white image of Indira Gandhi addressing soldiers in not of Galwan Valley but of the former PM addressing soldiers in Leh in the year 1971. The picture which was being widely circulated by Congress with misleading claims was actually published by news agency Press Trust of India in 1971 in Leh, which is around 220 kilometres from the conflict zone of Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

The search for the original source for the picture was found in PTI archives. According to PTI, this picture was taken in Leh in 1971. The news agency has given the picture courtesy to DPR (Defence).

Original source of the picture was found in PTI archives

This picture was also used in an article on Indira Gandhi on the website art-sheep.com. The caption under the picture says, “One of the rare pictures of former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi addressing jawans in Leh in 1971.”

Image via Art-sheep

Hence, it becomes sufficiently clear that the viral picture of former PM late Indira Gandhi addressing soldiers is not from Galwan Valley but Leh, and that the Congress ecosystem has once again peddled misleading and fake claims to malign the Modi government. Even though Rahul Gandhi’s each and every attempt to use the Sino-India border issue to target the Modi government has boomeranged recently, his party seems not to let go.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsIndira Gandhi India war, India China last war, China products

Trending now

News Reports

Supreme Court allows Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha with restrictions, gives state power to stop festivities ‘if things go out of hand’

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court today allowed Rath Yatra procession to be carried out in Puri, Odisha, amid coronavirus scare. The state shall make necessary arrangements to ensure infection does not spread.
Read more
News Reports

“Media must know its limits”: Congress serves legal notice to Firstpost for article criticising its politics over the India-China clash in Galwan Valley

OpIndia Staff -
Member of Rajya Sabha from the Congress party, Vivek Tankha, has announced that the AICC has served a legal notice to Firstpost.
Read more

Threat to India’s national security: Shady links of Congress with Chinese Communist Party and African National Congress

Opinions Editorial Desk -
The Congress party has dubious links with political parties and foreign entities abroad.

Direct Action Day and Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: How Jinnah’s Muslim League then and their Orphans today are mirror images

Opinions kabirpandit -
In 1946, Jinnah gave a call to slaughter Hindus in the Direct Action Day, 74 years later, Islamists painted Delhi red during the anti-Hindu riots

Nepal creates hindrance in Bihar’s flood prevention work, state minister to approach MEA

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the border standoff and escalating tensions between India and China, Nepal has reportedly erected barriers which is creating a hindrance in carrying out flood prevention work ahead of monsoon.

The battle of Rezang La: When 123 Indian soldiers faced impossible odds against 3000 well-armed Chinese and fought to the last man

Culture and History Guest Author -
On a freezing and unforgiving November night, 123 Indian soldiers – frostbitten, weary, hungry and heavily outnumbered – defied the might of the rampaging Chinese Army. On 18 November 1962, Major Shaitan Singh and men of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, forever passed into the mists of legend.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sacked ‘deserter’ army officer nabbed in Ahmednagar for roaming around in army uniforms and using fake army Identity cards and car plates

OpIndia Staff -
Former Assam rifles officer who had deserted the force arrested for using army uniforms and identity cards
Read more
News Reports

China has blocked the official website of Narendra Modi using the Great Firewall, but has allowed Rahul Gandhi’s website

OpIndia Staff -
Congress party had earlier signed an MoU with the Communist party of China to work on various issues together.
Read more
Politics

Did you know Congress party had signed a deal with Chinese Communist Party to consult each other on ‘important issues’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is being said that the close connections between the Congress party and the CPC may be one of the reasons why the principal opposition party has now chosen to remain a mute spectator in attacking the Chinese and instead has been unleashing all its attacks against its own government.
Read more
News Reports

China occupies Rui village of Nepal and annexes it to Tibet: Report

OpIndia Staff -
China has reportedly occupied the Rui village in Gorkha district of Nepal and annexed it to Tibet, an autonomous region of China.
Read more
Social Media

“Namaz is better than Yoga”: Cricketer Mohammad Kaif attacked by Islamists for celebrating International Yoga Day

OpIndia Staff -
On June 21, 2020, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif took to social media to celebrate International Yoga Day and shared pictures of himself posing in various Yoga poses.
Read more
Entertainment

Remember Marina Kunwar? I have her video. Don’t mess with me: Sonu Nigam lashes out on T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar

OpIndia Staff -
Singer Sonu Nigam on Monday took to Instagram to further expose the 'Music Mafia' of the film industry and the media nexus within. He also took on T-Series supremo Bhushan Kumar and asked him not to mess with him.
Read more

Latest News

Social Media Fact-Check

Congress and its supporters share Indira Gandhi’s old picture from Leh and claim it was in Galwan Valley

OpIndia Staff -
As per PTI archives, the picture is from 1971 that was taken in Leh, over 200 km away from Galwan Valley
Read more
News Reports

Chinese human rights activist claims his confession was extracted through torture, was imprisoned for ‘subverting’ the Chinese govt

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese lawyer and human rights activist Wang Quanzhang has claimed that he was tortured to extract a confession.
Read more
News Reports

Supreme Court allows Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha with restrictions, gives state power to stop festivities ‘if things go out of hand’

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court today allowed Rath Yatra procession to be carried out in Puri, Odisha, amid coronavirus scare. The state shall make necessary arrangements to ensure infection does not spread.
Read more
News Reports

Anchal Gangwal, the daughter of a tea seller in MP becomes a flying officer in Indian Air Force, awarded the President’s plaque

OpIndia Staff -
Suresh Gangwal, the father of Aanchal Gangwal has been running a small tea stall at the Neemuch bus stand. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan has congratulated Anchal for realising her dream of flying.
Read more
News Reports

“Media must know its limits”: Congress serves legal notice to Firstpost for article criticising its politics over the India-China clash in Galwan Valley

OpIndia Staff -
Member of Rajya Sabha from the Congress party, Vivek Tankha, has announced that the AICC has served a legal notice to Firstpost.
Read more
Opinions

Threat to India’s national security: Shady links of Congress with Chinese Communist Party and African National Congress

Editorial Desk -
The Congress party has dubious links with political parties and foreign entities abroad.
Read more
Opinions

Direct Action Day and Delhi Anti-Hindu riots: How Jinnah’s Muslim League then and their Orphans today are mirror images

kabirpandit -
In 1946, Jinnah gave a call to slaughter Hindus in the Direct Action Day, 74 years later, Islamists painted Delhi red during the anti-Hindu riots
Read more
News Reports

Nepal creates hindrance in Bihar’s flood prevention work, state minister to approach MEA

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the border standoff and escalating tensions between India and China, Nepal has reportedly erected barriers which is creating a hindrance in carrying out flood prevention work ahead of monsoon.
Read more
Culture and History

The battle of Rezang La: When 123 Indian soldiers faced impossible odds against 3000 well-armed Chinese and fought to the last man

Guest Author -
On a freezing and unforgiving November night, 123 Indian soldiers – frostbitten, weary, hungry and heavily outnumbered – defied the might of the rampaging Chinese Army. On 18 November 1962, Major Shaitan Singh and men of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, forever passed into the mists of legend.
Read more
Entertainment

Remember Marina Kunwar? I have her video. Don’t mess with me: Sonu Nigam lashes out on T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar

OpIndia Staff -
Singer Sonu Nigam on Monday took to Instagram to further expose the 'Music Mafia' of the film industry and the media nexus within. He also took on T-Series supremo Bhushan Kumar and asked him not to mess with him.
Read more

Connect with us

232,264FansLike
385,813FollowersFollow
254,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com