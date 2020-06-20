Saturday, June 20, 2020
Home News Reports "Rahul Gandhi, don't indulge in politics" Father of an Indian soldier injured in Ladakh...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

“Rahul Gandhi, don’t indulge in politics” Father of an Indian soldier injured in Ladakh standoff appeals to the Congress leader

Home Minister Amit Shah too rapped Rahul Gandhi for indulging in petty politics at a time when the nation needs to be united.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Father of injured Indian soldier rebukes Rahul Gandhi for politics on LAC
Father of injured soldier (left), Rahul Gandhi (right)
60

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, the father of an injured soldier could be heard appealing to Rahul Gandhi to not politicise the recent violent clash between the Indian security forces and the Chinese army. “The Indian army is strong and can defeat China…My son fought in the army and will continue to fight in the army,” he emphasised.

Rahul Gandhi accuses Ministers of lying

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted a video of the same man who was seen narrating the chain of events, leading to his son’s injury during the scuffle at the LAC. Balwant Singh, the father of the injured soldier was narrating what his son told him over phone while getting treatment at Leh after the clash. “It’s sad to see senior GOI ministers reduced to lying in order to protect the PM. Don’t insult our martyrs with your lies. Don’t insult our martyrs with your lies,” Rahul Gandhi had written.

Home Minister Amit Shah too rapped Rahul Gandhi for indulging in petty politics at a time when the nation needs to be united.

“At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr. Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest,” Shah tweeted.

India-China Standoff

The current stand-off between India and China began on May 5-6 over China’s incursions into the India side at Pangong Tso in Ladakh. The movement of troops and heavy machinery along and across the LAC has been objected to by India. As per the ANI report, Indian forces have also been airlifted from other high altitude areas to the Eastern Ladakh sector. On Monday night, 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel were killed when Chinese troops had attacked with stones, batons, and barbed wires. In fierce combat that took place on extremely hostile terrain, 20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives to injuries and exposure. China is believed to have suffered 43 casualties but the communist state, as usual, has been obscure about information.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsrahul gandhi ladakh, rahul gandhi ladakh standoff

Trending now

News Reports

“Rahul Gandhi, don’t indulge in politics” Father of an Indian soldier injured in Ladakh standoff appeals to the Congress leader

OpIndia Staff -
In a video that has now gone viral on social media, the father of an injured soldier could be heard appealing to Rahul Gandhi to not politicise the recent violent clash between the Indian security forces and the Chinese army.
Read more
Cricket

#BoycottChineseProducts: IPL to review sponsorship deals amid India-China faceoff at Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, the official handle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) tweeted that a meeting of the Governing Council had been scheduled the following week, in light of the border skirmish that led to the martyrdom of our brave soldiers.
Read more

Rahul Gandhi twists PM Modi’s word on Ladakh standoff, Congress continues to behave wayward on the issue

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Using a screenshot where Prime Minister Modi had assured Indians that the Chinese have not managed to intrude in our territory and grab any land, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Modi of 'surrendering Indian territory to Chinese aggression'.

Mehbooba Mufti questions Indian govt whether Article 370 was abrogated to “gift” Jammu and Kashmir territory to China

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mehbooba Mufti accused that the abrogation of Article 370 was "illegal" and was done to "disempower locals" and questioned the govt whether it was done to 'gift' territory to China

How Jawaharlal Nehru missed an opportunity to take control of strategically important Coco Islands now under Chinese control: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nehru's lack of strategic comprehension and inability to bargain hard with the Britishers has resulted in India losing one of South Asia's most strategic islands - Coco Islands.

No one entered India, no land lost, Army, Navy, Air Force fully prepared to defend India: Read PM Modi’s firm message to China

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that Indian Armed Forces have been given a free hand to take action that it deems necessary on LAC with China

Recently Popular

Politics

Did you know Congress party had signed a deal with Chinese Communist Party to consult each other on ‘important issues’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is being said that the close connections between the Congress party and the CPC may be one of the reasons why the principal opposition party has now chosen to remain a mute spectator in attacking the Chinese and instead has been unleashing all its attacks against its own government.
Read more
News Reports

China should take half of Leh, Ladakh UT will be broken into 1000 pieces: Congress leader in Kargil arrested after his ‘private talk’ goes...

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Zakir Hussain glorifies the Chinese Army saying that China would break Ladakh into 1000 pieces and they should have half of Leh.
Read more
News Reports

‘Prostitute, you sell your body to BJP leaders’: Bhim Army chief’s vile, abusive tweets to women surface, NCW takes cognisance

OpIndia Staff -
Listing out all the vile hateful abuses made by Chandra Shekhar Aazad, netizens demanded a ban on his twitter account
Read more
News Reports

Vile and insensitive: How self-proclaimed comedians ranted against India’s interests during the India-China standoff

OpIndia Staff -
The so-called comedians feel no compunction in mocking the deaths of Indian bravehearts along the frontline in their bid to take a swipe at PM Modi
Read more
News Reports

Our soldiers at LAC are unarmed because Congress govt and govts supported by it signed these agreements with China: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The 1996 border agreement with China singed by Congress supported Devegowda govt prevents use of firearms by soldiers within 2 kms of LAC
Read more
Opinions

A cow was slaughtered in temples every day, Hindu places of worship were razed to the ground: The truth about Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti

OpIndia Staff -
Toeing the orthodox line, Nizamuddin Aulia had condemned the Hindus of India to the 'fires of hell'. He had also written that even if the non-Muslims embrace Islam, the faith will not benefit them, because they had been unbelievers. He had added, "He, (Allah) has created paradise and hell for the believers and the infidels respectively to repay the wicked they (infidels) have done."
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

“Rahul Gandhi, don’t indulge in politics” Father of an Indian soldier injured in Ladakh standoff appeals to the Congress leader

OpIndia Staff -
In a video that has now gone viral on social media, the father of an injured soldier could be heard appealing to Rahul Gandhi to not politicise the recent violent clash between the Indian security forces and the Chinese army.
Read more
Cricket

#BoycottChineseProducts: IPL to review sponsorship deals amid India-China faceoff at Ladakh

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, the official handle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) tweeted that a meeting of the Governing Council had been scheduled the following week, in light of the border skirmish that led to the martyrdom of our brave soldiers.
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi twists PM Modi’s word on Ladakh standoff, Congress continues to behave wayward on the issue

OpIndia Staff -
Using a screenshot where Prime Minister Modi had assured Indians that the Chinese have not managed to intrude in our territory and grab any land, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Modi of 'surrendering Indian territory to Chinese aggression'.
Read more
News Reports

Mehbooba Mufti questions Indian govt whether Article 370 was abrogated to “gift” Jammu and Kashmir territory to China

OpIndia Staff -
Mehbooba Mufti accused that the abrogation of Article 370 was "illegal" and was done to "disempower locals" and questioned the govt whether it was done to 'gift' territory to China
Read more
News Reports

How Jawaharlal Nehru missed an opportunity to take control of strategically important Coco Islands now under Chinese control: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Nehru's lack of strategic comprehension and inability to bargain hard with the Britishers has resulted in India losing one of South Asia's most strategic islands - Coco Islands.
Read more
Government and Policy

No one entered India, no land lost, Army, Navy, Air Force fully prepared to defend India: Read PM Modi’s firm message to China

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that Indian Armed Forces have been given a free hand to take action that it deems necessary on LAC with China
Read more
News Reports

Delhi court denies extension of interim bail to Congress leader Ishrat Jahan who is booked under UAPA in Delhi riots case

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi court denied interim bail extension to Congress leader Ishrat Jahan and ordered to surrender in the jail today itself
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Will Davinder Singh walk out of jail after ‘bail was granted’ by a Delhi Court as liberals are insinuating?

OpIndia Staff -
Social media was abuzz today after news broke out that suspended J&K DSP Davinder Singh had been granted bail by a Delhi Court.
Read more
Culture and History

Why does only Hinduism mention the universe but no other religion?

Maria Wirth -
It is important to understand why only Hinduism mentions the universe.
Read more
News Reports

England: 14-year-old boy from Hampshire charged with plotting Islamic terror attack

OpIndia Staff -
A juvenile from Eastleigh, Hamisphire was charged on one count of preparation of terrorist acts connected to Islamist terrorism in England
Read more

Connect with us

231,878FansLike
383,313FollowersFollow
252,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com