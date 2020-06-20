In a video that has now gone viral on social media, the father of an injured soldier could be heard appealing to Rahul Gandhi to not politicise the recent violent clash between the Indian security forces and the Chinese army. “The Indian army is strong and can defeat China…My son fought in the army and will continue to fight in the army,” he emphasised.

The Indian Army is a strong army and can defeat China. Rahul Gandhi don’t indulge in politics in this…my son fought in the army and will continue fighting in the army: Father of injured Indian soldier who fought in #GalwanValleyClash (Amateur Video Source) pic.twitter.com/uGOdM2dJkM — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020

Rahul Gandhi accuses Ministers of lying

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted a video of the same man who was seen narrating the chain of events, leading to his son’s injury during the scuffle at the LAC. Balwant Singh, the father of the injured soldier was narrating what his son told him over phone while getting treatment at Leh after the clash. “It’s sad to see senior GOI ministers reduced to lying in order to protect the PM. Don’t insult our martyrs with your lies. Don’t insult our martyrs with your lies,” Rahul Gandhi had written.

It’s sad to see senior GOI ministers reduced to lying in order to protect the PM.



Don’t insult our martyrs with your lies.#BJPBetraysOurJawans pic.twitter.com/uwrmj1oxq1 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 19, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah too rapped Rahul Gandhi for indulging in petty politics at a time when the nation needs to be united.

A brave armyman’s father speaks and he has a very clear message for Mr. Rahul Gandhi.



At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr. Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest. https://t.co/BwT4O0JOvl — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 20, 2020

“At a time when the entire nation is united, Mr. Rahul Gandhi should also rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest,” Shah tweeted.

India-China Standoff

The current stand-off between India and China began on May 5-6 over China’s incursions into the India side at Pangong Tso in Ladakh. The movement of troops and heavy machinery along and across the LAC has been objected to by India. As per the ANI report, Indian forces have also been airlifted from other high altitude areas to the Eastern Ladakh sector. On Monday night, 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel were killed when Chinese troops had attacked with stones, batons, and barbed wires. In fierce combat that took place on extremely hostile terrain, 20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives to injuries and exposure. China is believed to have suffered 43 casualties but the communist state, as usual, has been obscure about information.