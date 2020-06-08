In a video, which has been doing rounds on social media, cow smugglers in Gujarat’s Salatwada area in Vadodara were seen stealing a cow and stuffing her into a car in the middle of the night. A Tweeter user named Tejas Giri R Goswami has shared the video on the microblogging site where the smugglers are seen forcibly pushing and stuffing the bovine mercilessly inside a green Scorpio car.

Though the visuals are unclear, considering its been shot at night, a few men who are believed to be cow smugglers, are seen coming out of a green car parked at the intersection of two lanes in Vadodara. They then approach few bovines sitting on the pavement, and forcefully pull up a cow and push it towards the car. The men are then seen stuffing the bovine in the boot of the green car.

Here is video mentioned in FIR.



See how these butchers are stealing cow and putting it silently in the car. (2/n)pic.twitter.com/ZnLC7ptqwK — Harshil Mehta હર્ષિલ મહેતા (@MehHarshil) June 8, 2020

The incident was recorded by a friend of the owner of the bovine, stated the FIR, which has been filed at Karelibaug police station on June 7, 2020, on the basis of the complaint lodged by one Siddharth Rabari, reportedly the owner of the bovine.

According to the complaint, Rabari earns his livelihood by engaging in animal husbandry and has about 15-20 cows which sit across my house. Lately, “some thieves have been stealing our cows”, Rabari stated in his complaint.

Cow owner alleges smugglers selling bovines to illegal slaughterhouse

The FIR read that around 3 am on 7th June 2020, 3-4 men came in a Scorpio car and took away one cow worth Rs 60,000. He further states in his FIR that his friend had taken the video of the culprits stealing the cow. Rabari alleged that these smugglers probably sell these bovines to slaughterhouses.