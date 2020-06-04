A Delhi resident, Amarpreet, today lost her father to coronavirus after Delhi government run LNJP Hospital refused to admit him for further treatment. He was suffering from high fever and had to be shifted from Gangaram hospital to LNJP. Amarpreet took to Twitter today morning at 8 AM and said that her father had high fever and breathing troubles and that she was waiting outside Delhi government run LNJP hospital to get her father admitted.

She had even tagged Delhi MLA Dilip Pandey, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

She even shared an audio file where in she had said that her father had to be shifted to LNJP Hospital from Gangaram Hospital but they refused to admit him without referral. So she was made to run to Gangaram hospital for the same. Delhi Government-run LNJP Hospital comes under administration of Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

Please listen to me my father is not getting any help. He is a corona patient & I'm at LNJP Hospt Delhi. No doc is seeing him, he won't survive like this. Pls help. https://t.co/dxORFMorQ3 — Amarpreet (@amar_hrhelpdesk) June 4, 2020

However, just an hour later, she again took to Twitter to inform that her father could not make it and he passed away while waiting for treatment outside LNJP Hospital.

He is no more. The govt failed us. https://t.co/uFJef9JxSA — Amarpreet (@amar_hrhelpdesk) June 4, 2020

As per Delhi government’s coronavirus dashboard, out of total 2,000 beds available in LNJP hospital, 1,129 beds are currently vacant.

Delhi govt coronavirus helpline numbers not responding

Earlier this week she had taken to Twitter to seek help from Delhi government for her father who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Amarpreet’s June 2 tweets

On 2nd June, Amarpreet had stated that her father had tested positive for coronavirus and while she tried the helpline numbers, none were working. She had later thanked Delhi MLA Dilip Pandey and others for help back then.