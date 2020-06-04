Thursday, June 4, 2020
Home News Reports "The govt failed us," woman grieves as her father dies of coronavirus after Delhi...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

“The govt failed us,” woman grieves as her father dies of coronavirus after Delhi govt run hospital refuses to admit him

As per Delhi government's coronavirus dashboard, out of total 2,000 beds available in LNJP hospital, 1,129 beds are currently vacant.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Delhi woman says Delhi govt run hospital refused admission to her ailing father who succumbed to coronavirus (image courtesy: newindianexpress.com)
167

A Delhi resident, Amarpreet, today lost her father to coronavirus after Delhi government run LNJP Hospital refused to admit him for further treatment. He was suffering from high fever and had to be shifted from Gangaram hospital to LNJP. Amarpreet took to Twitter today morning at 8 AM and said that her father had high fever and breathing troubles and that she was waiting outside Delhi government run LNJP hospital to get her father admitted.

She had even tagged Delhi MLA Dilip Pandey, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

She even shared an audio file where in she had said that her father had to be shifted to LNJP Hospital from Gangaram Hospital but they refused to admit him without referral. So she was made to run to Gangaram hospital for the same. Delhi Government-run LNJP Hospital comes under administration of Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

However, just an hour later, she again took to Twitter to inform that her father could not make it and he passed away while waiting for treatment outside LNJP Hospital.

As per Delhi government’s coronavirus dashboard, out of total 2,000 beds available in LNJP hospital, 1,129 beds are currently vacant.

Delhi govt coronavirus helpline numbers not responding

Earlier this week she had taken to Twitter to seek help from Delhi government for her father who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Amarpreet’s June 2 tweets

On 2nd June, Amarpreet had stated that her father had tested positive for coronavirus and while she tried the helpline numbers, none were working. She had later thanked Delhi MLA Dilip Pandey and others for help back then.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsdelhi coronavirus, delhi coronavirus death

Trending now

News Reports

“The govt failed us,” woman grieves as her father dies of coronavirus after Delhi govt run hospital refuses to admit him

OpIndia Staff -
A Delhi resident, Amarpreet, today lost her father to coronavirus after Delhi government run LNJP Hospital refused to admit him for further treatment.
Read more
News Reports

From Tahir Hussain’s involvement in rioting and murder to Tablighi Jamaat connection in Delhi riots. Here is all we know about the charge sheets...

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday filed its charge-sheet in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots which took place in February 2020
Read more

The Wire report claims Tripura govt paid less amount to students for mid-day meal scheme, data shows govt paid 50% more

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Tripura govt debunks The Wire report saying less amount was paid to students under mid-day meal scheme during lockdown

Food Corporation of India fact-checks Scroll, calls out its deliberately misleading report claiming 65 lakh tonnes food grains wasted amid lockdown

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
The FCI has slammed Scroll after the latter published a report claiming that India had let 65 lakh tonnes of grains go to waste.

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Tablighi Jamaat, PFI, Jamia links emerge as Delhi Police files charge sheet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Tablighi Jamaat links have emerged in the charge-sheet filed by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police pertaining to violence in Shiv Vihar area during the Anti-Hindu riots in Delhi.

Amul pumped in Rs 8,000 crore back into rural economy during lockdown, increased milk collection by 15% with seamless supply chain

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Dairy cooperative AMUL stood tall as the coronavirus crisis hit the country and against all odds managed to ensure that milk distribution is not impaired and supply chain management is seamless.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahin kar sakte,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece alleges torture, sexual assault by his brother, says the actor did not support her

OpIndia Staff -
She further alleged that when she told Nawazuddin about the childhood trauma she went through, even he did not believe her.
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
Entertainment

Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram on Monday to share a video from outside Mumbai's Khar Police station stating that he has filed the complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor 'for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country'.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Pregnant wild elephant dies after pineapple stuffed with crackers fed by locals exploded in her mouth

OpIndia Staff -
The incident took place in Malappuram district of Kerala when the elephant had wandered into village in search for food.
Read more
News Reports

Investor Mahesh Murthy who claimed to be pro-women, booked in second sexual harassment case

OpIndia Staff -
The investor has landed into fresh trouble
Read more
Entertainment

Pre independence slavery genes? Kangana Ranaut questions Bollywood’s silence on Palghar Sadhu lynching as they voice solidarity over #BlackLivesMatter

OpIndia Staff -
Even as celebrities voice their solidarity and put up social media campaign on #BlackLivesMatter, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has questioned their silence on the Palghar Sadhu lynching.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Karnataka: Congress MLA gives grand welcome to rioters of Padarayanpura who had attacked health workers, distributes Rs 10,000 each

OpIndia Staff -
The rioters of the Padrayanpura locality, who had attacked the health workers on April 19, not only received a rousing welcome, but each accused also received Rs 10,000 from the Congress MLA as a gift following their release from the Haj Bhavan, where they were quarantined under judicial custody.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: WHO had stopped HCQ trials based on fake data from a dubious company which employs a sci-fi writer and adult content model

OpIndia Staff -
When The Guardian contacted 7 Australian hospitals, they stated that they have never heard of Surgisphere and were never contacted by the company to collect data. The Chicago-based company employs a handful of people, including a sci-fi writer and an adult content model.
Read more
News Reports

“The govt failed us,” woman grieves as her father dies of coronavirus after Delhi govt run hospital refuses to admit him

OpIndia Staff -
A Delhi resident, Amarpreet, today lost her father to coronavirus after Delhi government run LNJP Hospital refused to admit him for further treatment.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

From Tahir Hussain’s involvement in rioting and murder to Tablighi Jamaat connection in Delhi riots. Here is all we know about the charge sheets...

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police Crime Branch on Tuesday filed its charge-sheet in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots which took place in February 2020
Read more
News Reports

USA riots: Mahatma Gandhi statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC vandalised by rioters

OpIndia Staff -
The statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC's Massachusetts Avenue has been vandalised by violent rioters.
Read more
News Reports

Family of deceased Coronavirus positive doctor says that reports of him having to wait 10 hours in Mumbai hospital to get a bed is...

OpIndia Staff -
Deceased Mumbai doctor Chittaranjan Bhave's daughter says he didn't had to wait 10 hours to get COVID-19 treatment as per reports
Read more
News Reports

Internet security firm Malwarebytes Labs report says coronavirus campaigns causing a surge in malware attacks

OpIndia Staff -
Tech security report says cyber criminals are using work from home and coronavirus campaigns to launch malware attacks
Read more
News Reports

Civil liberties group sues US President Donald Trump for his executive order to regulate social media, alleges the order curbs free speech

OpIndia Staff -
NGO Centre for Democracy and Technology files federal lawsuit against Donald Trump's order to regulate social media
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra governor overrules CM Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to cancel final year university exams, calls it ‘violations of University Act’

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra CM in an address to the State on Sunday evening announced that the state had no choice but to promote final-year students based without exams
Read more

Connect with us

229,460FansLike
361,541FollowersFollow
245,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com