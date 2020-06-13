The role of one WhatsApp group has now come forward in the anti-CAA riots that took place in Delhi in the month of February and a chargesheet has been filed in the case. The WhatsApp group was formed after Hindus witnessed large scale violence by Muslims the day before. It was formed between the afternoon of the 25th of February and the midnight of February 26.

It is pertinent to note that the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi started on the 23rd of February where Islamist mobs went on a rampage. It is also pertinent to note that IB staffer Ankit Sharma’s body was found from a Chand Bagh drain on the afternoon of 26th.

Members of the WhatsApp group are allegedly responsible for 9 murders that occurred during the riots. The group had Lokesh Solanki and others. It initially had 125 members when it began but 47 of them left it later on. The administrator of the group was one Ritik. The members of the group camped at a particular spot and allegedly murdered passers-by after checking their identities.

The victims of the said group include Amin, Hamza and brothers Hashim Ali and Aamir among others. Nine of the twelve accused have already been arrested. A chargesheet in the matter has been filed. It was reported earlier that the police had discovered that “during peak rioting, a WhatsApp group was created on the intervening night of February 25 and 26, which has 125 members”.

In a subsequent statement by the Delhi Police, it was said, “Two active members of the WhatsApp group were located and joined in the investigation. During the investigation, their mobile phones were scanned and the specific WhatsApp group created on February 25 was also identified”.

“It was revealed that while some members of these groups were only sending and receiving chats, few others were involved in active rioting,” said the statement. “Both the deceased were real brothers who were murdered on February 26 between 9 pm and 10 pm. All the accused persons are presently in judicial custody. Their several bail applications have been rejected,” it added.

Delhi Riots Chargesheets

The Delhi Police has filed multiple charge sheets in connection with the anti-CAA riots in the national capital in February while US President Donald Trump was on an official visit to India. The charge sheets highlighted the involvement of AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain in the murder of IB Constable Ankit Sharma, which was said to be a deep-rooted conspiracy.

The charge sheets also highlight the role of Islamist JNU ‘scholar’ Umar Khalid and the radical activists of far-left activist group Pinjra Tod. Numerous arrests have been made in this regard as well.