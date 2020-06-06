Saturday, June 6, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi Government files FIR against Medical Superintendent of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for allegedly...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi Government files FIR against Medical Superintendent of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for allegedly flouting ICMR directives on Coronavirus testing

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has launched an app, RT PCR, for filling data during sample collection by Coronavirus-testing laboratories. Accordingly, the Delhi Government had directed all labs to mandatorily collect data via the mobile app from May 8 onwards.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
4

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by Arvind Kejriwal-led-Delhi Government against the Medical Superintendent (MS) of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for allegedly violating directives of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on conducting Coronavirus testing, under the Epidemic Diseases Act. The FIR was filed on the recommendation of Deputy Health Secretary, Amit Kumar Pasami, under Section 188 (disobedience) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the complaint, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital had not been using the RT PCP app while collecting Coronavirus samples as recently as June 3. Reportedly, the use of the said app is mandatory under the Epidemic Disease Covid-19 Regulation 2020 Act. The FIR has been filed on the basis of a complaint by the deputy secretary (health) Amit Kumar Pamasi against the MS of the hospital. As per the report, Delhi Police had confirmed that an FIR had been filed in this regard.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has launched an app, RT PCR, for filling data during sample collection by Coronavirus-testing laboratories. Accordingly, the Delhi Government had directed all labs to mandatorily collect data via the mobile app from May 8 onwards.

Delhi Government orders hospital to stop testing

The Delhi Government has issued show-cause notices to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital as well as five other hospitals for allegedly disobeying ICMR directives on Coronavirus testing. The hospital management was asked to explain as to why they did not use the RT PCR app while collecting samples. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital was ordered to stop testing on June 3 by the State Health Department with immediate effect. Moreover, the Government had also directed Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to allocate 80% of its 675 beds for Coronavirus patients.

Doctors, patients face challenges at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

The doctors have dubbed the two orders, a temporary ban on testing and diktat to dedicate 80% hospital beds for Coronavirus patients, as being at odds with each other. Owing to the Delhi Government order, cancer patients are forced to stay without treatment. Reportedly, the hospital would test 150 to 170 Coronavirus samples and conduct 30-40 surgeries per day. All of it had come to a halt since Thursday.

Medical oncologist Dr. Shyam Aggarwal narrated the story of one breast cancer patient whom he had to reluctantly discharge due to the government order. He conceded that the woman was scheduled to be operated on Thursday. However, she could not be operated without performing the required tests. As such, the oncologist had to convince her family about the government diktat and reluctantly discharge the patients, despite knowing that cancer might spread.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

OpIndia Scoops

A South African anti-racism campaign, the inexplicable presence of Congress leader Anand Sharma and how Indian interests may be compromised

Nupur J Sharma -
7 out of 8 of those panelists belonged to South Africa, however, there was one name that did not add up - Anand Sharma, Congress leader.
Read more
News Reports

This is not the first time Arvind Kejriwal has said he doesn’t watch Rahul Kanwal’s shows, here is an incident from 2014

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejrowal rejects the claim of India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal that he watched his program on Delhi hospitals
Read more

A tale of 2 contradictory orders: How Arvind Kejriwal govt made the Coronavirus fight impossible for doctors at Ganga Ram Hospital

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital would test 150-170 Coronavirus samples and conduct 30-40 surgeries per day, prior to the government order.

Celebrities have commercialised dissent in India, they say ‘BlackLivesMatter’ while endorsing racist fairness creams: Kangana Ranaut

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut slams celebrities for speaking on 'Black Lives Matter' while staying silent on incidents like Palghar lynching

No, Jyotiraditya Scindia has not ‘removed BJP’ from his Twitter bio: Here is the truth

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Media claimed that Jyotiraditya Scindia, the former Congress leader who is now with the BJP, had removed his association with the BJP from his Twitter bio.

How AltNews ‘fact-checked’ the pregnant elephant story to shield Muslim suspects, quietly changed copy but continued to peddle agenda

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
AltNews tried to 'fact-check' the brutal incident that resulted in the death of an elephant in Kerala with the aim to shield the Muslim suspects

Recently Popular

Crime

Himachal Pradesh: After Kerala pregnant elephant death case, video of a pregnant cow injured due to cracker explosion in mouth surfaces online

OpIndia Staff -
In the video shared online, it can be seen that the mouth of the pregnant cow has been injured very badly with a lot of blood oozing out of her mouth
Read more
Social Media

Times of India journalist Samina Shaikh tries to shame Hindus over the killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha has the head of an elephant and elephants are also considered holy.
Read more
News Reports

“Your mother was Hindu, how can we trust you?” Read shocking revelations by the niece of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

OpIndia Staff -
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family refused to believe the niece's allegations stating that they cannot trust the daughter of a Hindu.
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

After trying to rope in 2nd, 3rd-year MBBS students to manage Coronavirus patients, Maharashtra govt to punish medical interns if they get coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Medical interns in Maharashtra will be liable to repeat the internship for the quarantine period if they are infected with Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

GoAir fires trainee officer Asif Khan after screenshots of his Hinduphobic comment went viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
GoAir has terminated the employment of one Asif Khan after his anti-Hindu offensive comments on social media went viral.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi Government files FIR against Medical Superintendent of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for allegedly flouting ICMR directives on Coronavirus testing

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi govt files FIR against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for allegedly not using RT PCR app while collecting Coronavirus samples as per ICMR norms
Read more
News Reports

Bangladesh: Rohingya refugee camp area in Cox’s Bazar declared red zone after Coronavirus cases rise sharply

OpIndia Staff -
Rohingiya refugee camp area in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, placed under strict lockdown after rapid rise in Wuhan coronavirus infections
Read more
News Reports

BJP leader Nandini Sharma shares video showing dead bodies lying unattended in Delhi hospital alongside patients undergoing treatment

OpIndia Staff -
A video shared on social media shows Coronavirus patients being treated next to unattended death bodies of Coronavirus victims
Read more
News Reports

Twitter temporarily deactivates official Amul account after Amul posted a topical asking to boycott Chinese products

OpIndia Staff -
Amul said that their Twitter account was deactivated without informing them after they posted a topical on boycotting Chinese products
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

A South African anti-racism campaign, the inexplicable presence of Congress leader Anand Sharma and how Indian interests may be compromised

Nupur J Sharma -
7 out of 8 of those panelists belonged to South Africa, however, there was one name that did not add up - Anand Sharma, Congress leader.
Read more
News Reports

Defence Ministry advises media to refrain from any speculative and unsubstantiated reporting on India-China border situation

OpIndia Staff -
Defence ministry said that any speculative reporting about India-China border situation would not be helpful
Read more
Politics

Gujarat: Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, Congress moves its MLAs to resorts

OpIndia Staff -
The Election Commission (EC) has now finalised the polling of four Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat on June 19.
Read more
News Reports

This is not the first time Arvind Kejriwal has said he doesn’t watch Rahul Kanwal’s shows, here is an incident from 2014

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejrowal rejects the claim of India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal that he watched his program on Delhi hospitals
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Archana Dalmia passes off an old image from 2017 as recent one, deletes it after being caught

OpIndia Staff -
Archana Dalmia claimed that the woman had died by the railway tracks of the MP's Damoh and she was spotted by people in the state
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Mild and asymptomatic cases do not need hospitalization, says Delhi Health department

OpIndia Staff -
Citing union health ministry guidelines, Delhi govt said that Coronavirus patients with mild and no symptoms do not need hospitalization
Read more

Connect with us

229,794FansLike
364,229FollowersFollow
246,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com