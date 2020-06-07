Sunday, June 7, 2020
Home News Reports State govt run and private hospitals in Delhi to be reserved for Delhi residents...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

State govt run and private hospitals in Delhi to be reserved for Delhi residents only, outsiders can go to central govt hospitals: Arvind Kejriwal

Only the private hospitals offering super-speciality services which are not available in other places in the country like oncology surgery, neurosurgery, transplantation etc will be open for people outside Delhi

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Arvind Kejriwal
Photo Courtsey Hindustan Times
3

In a controversial decision, the chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the Delhi Government hospitals will only treat patients that are residents of Delhi. He added that private hospitals, except those hospitals where special surgeries are performed which are not available in other parts of the country, have also been ordered not to admit patients from other states.

‘If we open our hospitals for people from all over the country, where the Coronavirus patients from Delhi will go? Therefore we sought opinion for the public. 7.5 lakh people sent their opinion, and more than 90% said that hospitals in Delhi should be reserved for Delhi residents’, Kejriwal said. He also said that the state govt had formed a committee of five senior doctors, and they said that Delhi will need 15000 beds by June end.

Considering all these, the Delhi govt has decided that the 10000 beds which are available with the government in the state government-run hospitals will be reserved for Delhi residents. Similarly, private hospitals in the city-state will also be reserved for residents of Delhi only. Only the private hospitals offering super-speciality services which are not available in other places in the country like oncology surgery, neurosurgery, transplantation etc will be open for people outside Delhi, the CM said.

Hospitals like AIIMS that come under the central government will function according to the Ministry of Health regulations, and they will admit patients regardless of the residential status. The CM said that the hospitals in Delhi run by the central govt also have 10000 beds, which will be available for outsiders. The order passed by the Kejriwal government will not have any effect on their functioning, he said.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal asked the public for suggestions on whether hospitals in Delhi should treat patients only from Delhi or allow everyone to come and get treatment amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The deadline for suggestions was 5th June, 5:00 PM.

Malls, restaurants and places of worship to open from tomorrow

During the address over the ongoing coronavirus situation in the national capital, Arvind Kejriwal announced that Delhi borders would open from Monday for all states as per the union govt guidelines on unlocking the country. He also said that all malls, restaurants and places of worship would also open in the national capital from tomorrow. However, banquet halls and hotels will remain closed.

Cases in Delhi closing down to 30,000

As per union health ministry data, the number of Covid-19 cases rose to 27,654 on Sunday. Around 10,000 patients have recovered in the capital, while 761 patients lost their lives. There have been allegations on the Kejriwal government that they are hiding the actual number of cases in the national capital.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

“India is ONE”: Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Maharashtra and Delhi governments for disowning Assamese people amid coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff -
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed shock at the 'second-class citizen' treatment meted out by Maharashtra and Delhi state govts, to people from other states who are residing and earning their livelihood in these states.
Read more
News Reports

Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination, was two months pregnant when arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Nalini Sriharan is the longest serving female prisoner in India and gave birth to her daughter Arithra while in prison.
Read more

Safoora Zargar, arrested for inciting Delhi riots, was the general secretary of the Congress-backed NSUI’s Jamia unit

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The sociology student from Kashmir was an active member in Congress and its student wing NSUI in Jamia till it was dissolved in 2018.

Punjab: Communal tension prevailed in Jalandhar after pregnant woman was beaten up by youth over drug trafficking

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The drug problem in Phillaur, (Jalandhar) Punjab caused communal tension between two groups after a youth beat up a pregnant woman.

Himachal Pradesh: Police arrests man accused of feeding explosives to a pregnant cow in a viral video

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a man was reportedly arrested in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh over allegations of feeding explosives to a pregnant cow last month.

Delhi likely to have 1 lakh coronavirus cases by end of June, expert committee setup by Delhi govt says 42,000 beds will be by...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The committee has advised the government to make arrangements an additional 15,000 beds by the end of June and around 42,000 by mid-July to cater to the needs of the patients in the national capital.

Recently Popular

Crime

Himachal Pradesh: After Kerala pregnant elephant death case, video of a pregnant cow injured due to cracker explosion in mouth surfaces online

OpIndia Staff -
In the video shared online, it can be seen that the mouth of the pregnant cow has been injured very badly with a lot of blood oozing out of her mouth
Read more
News Reports

US filmmaker says former Pakistan minister Rehman Malik raped her, former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani manhandled her: Watch

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia D. Ritchie said that sexual assault against her by Senator Rehman Malik had happened occurred at Interior Minister's residence in 2011
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

After trying to rope in 2nd, 3rd-year MBBS students to manage Coronavirus patients, Maharashtra govt to punish medical interns if they get coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Medical interns in Maharashtra will be liable to repeat the internship for the quarantine period if they are infected with Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

‘American filmmaker Cynthia Ritchie told me that Pakistan PM Imran Khan wanted to have sex with her’: Pakistani TV host

OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is spreading fake news against her and called Ali Saleem a nice guy but misguided
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

A South African anti-racism campaign, the inexplicable presence of Congress leader Anand Sharma and how Indian interests may be compromised

Nupur J Sharma -
7 out of 8 of those panelists belonged to South Africa, however, there was one name that did not add up - Anand Sharma, Congress leader.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

State govt run and private hospitals in Delhi to be reserved for Delhi residents only, outsiders can go to central govt hospitals: Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi govt has decided that the state government-run hospitals private hospitals in Delhi will be reserved for Delhi residents only
Read more
News Reports

Meet cartoonist Vishal: Busting leftist monopoly in narrative with Hindutva cartoons, one at a time

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal makes cartoons on Instagram which seeks to bust the leftist monopoly over the control of discourse
Read more
News Reports

J.K. Rowling is a TERF! Rainbow Fascism attacks the Harry Potter author for saying biological sex is real and only women can menstruate

OpIndia Staff -
It all began when J.K. Rowling took offence over an opinion piece on a media portal that addressed women as 'people who menstruate'.
Read more
News Reports

Tensions between India and Nepal likely to mount as New Delhi not likely to engage with the Himalayan country ready to change its map

OpIndia Staff -
India may not participate in talks as Nepal is passing constitution amendment to change its map to include Indian territories
Read more
News Reports

“How did he arrange buses during the lockdown?” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleges political conspiracy behind Sonu Sood arranging transport for migrants

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Raut alleges that Sonu Sood arranging transport for migrants is political conspiracy to overshadow the work done by state govt
Read more
News Reports

“India is ONE”: Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Maharashtra and Delhi governments for disowning Assamese people amid coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff -
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed shock at the 'second-class citizen' treatment meted out by Maharashtra and Delhi state govts, to people from other states who are residing and earning their livelihood in these states.
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Geological Survey of India discovers gold reserves of 250 kgs near Jamdeshpur, to be auctioned soon

OpIndia Staff -
The Geological Survey of India submitted its final report to state Govt on June 3, enabling auction of the the gold mines
Read more
News Reports

Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination, was two months pregnant when arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Nalini Sriharan is the longest serving female prisoner in India and gave birth to her daughter Arithra while in prison.
Read more
News Reports

Former Bombay HC justice Micheal Saldanha accuses Bishop of Mysore KA William of murder, sexual misconduct, corruption

OpIndia Staff -
Former Bombay HC judge alleges that Bishop of Mysore KA William is letting loose a virtual reign of terror in the Diocese of Mysore
Read more
News Reports

Commando Sunaina Patel, who continued fighting Naxal terrorists during pregnancy, gives birth to a daughter

OpIndia Staff -
Commando Sunaina Patel had joined the elite anti-Naxal unit Women DRG in Chhattisgarh when she was 2 months pregnant
Read more

Connect with us

229,952FansLike
365,575FollowersFollow
246,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com