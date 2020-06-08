‘Activist’ Teesta Setalvad has been nominated for the lifetime achievement award for her ‘services’ by the Delhi minorities commission which reportedly comes under the AAP led Delhi government. She has been involved in many controversies, the latest being her Shaheen Bagh address to ‘protestors’ regarding what questions to ask SC-appointed interlocutors.

According to a report by Times Now, Zafarul Islam Khan, the chairman of Delhi minority commission, recently declared that they would be awarding Teesta Setalvad the lifetime achievement award for her outstanding contribution to human rights in India. Intriguingly enough, Zafar ul himself was accused of spreading hatred recently comments targeting the Hindu community.

Teesta Setalvad has been a controversial figure and one of the most vocal supporters of Anti-CAA protests across the country. She has been widely criticised for instigating crowds during the protests.

Teesta Setalvad tutored Shaheen Bagh ‘protestors’ what questions to ask SC-appointed interlocutors

In February, the controversial ‘activist’ who has been earlier accused of embezzling 2002 riot victims’ money, could be seen tutoring Shaheen Bagh ‘protestors’ on what questions to ask the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors. BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya had shared a video on Twitter wherein ‘activist’ Teesta Setalvad appeared to be tutoring Shaheen Bagh ‘protestors’ on what questions to ask the interlocutors.

In the 2-minutes long video, a lady can be heard reading out a list of questions the women could ask the interlocutors appointed by the Supreme Court to mediate and convince the Shaheen Bagh protestors to relocate to an alternative place. Teesta Setalvad could be spotted right behind her overseeing the tutoring.

Setalvad’s controversial history

Teesta Setalvad’s troubles root from an alleged 1.4 crores funds embezzlement case against her and her husband. She had allegedly collected funds for the 2002 riot victims and instead used it for personal luxury and expenses. The allegations had come to light after one of the residents of the Gulbarg Housing Society filed a complaint against her alleging that she had embezzled funds collected for the 2002 riot victims through her NGOs Sabrang Trust and Citizens for Justice and Peace.