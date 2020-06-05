During the riots in Delhi’s Dayalpur area of North-east Delhi, the rioters made Rajdhani school their stronghold. Faisal Farooq, who has been arrested for orchestrating riots is the owner of the Rajdhani school. Delhi police have arrested him along with 18 others. At the same time, the crime branch revealed about Rs 1000 crore worth property of Faisal Farooq.

According to Crime branch Faisal Farooq owns three schools in Delhi. They are:

Crown public school, Seelampur Rajdhani School, Shiv Vihar Victoria Public senior Secondary school, Vajirabad Road

Not only this, in 2014 he bought a property in Yamuna Vihar C-1/9 for about 6 crores. In the year 2017, he bought C-3/59A worth about 7.5 crore rupees in Yamuna vihar. In the year 2018 and 2019, 2 shops in Yamuna Vihar were bought for 10 crores and in 2020 the property of B-1/1 in Yamuna Vihar was purchased for about 10 crores.

The Crime Branch also came to know while investigating that Faisal Farooq was in contact with the people involved with the PFI and Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz. This is the reason that the police is now investigating the PFI and the connection of their assets.

As per the investigation, the Delhi police have revealed that Faisal Farooq was in contact with PFI, Pinjra Tod, and Markaz and more importantly it was the influential people of Nizamuddin Markaz whom with he was in contact. It is also revealed that Faisal Farooq also went to Deoband one day before riot. The crime branch is investigating the role of Nizamuddin Markaz in the riots.

Rajdhani school used for riots

As per reports, the rioters were camping inside the Rajdhani school and fired bullets from the terrace of Rajdhani school. They used the terrace of Rajdhani school to throw petrol bombs, acid, bricks, stones, and other projectile using an improvised large iron catapult installed there. The mob used ropes to climb down from the roof of Rajdhani school into the compound of DRP convent school and set the school on fire.

The Charge-sheet in the case has been filed. The FIR was lodged on March 5 in the riots that took place on February 24 outside the premises of Rajdhani school Shiv Vihar, New Mustafabad, Delhi. The FIR was registered on the complaint filed by the owner and manager of DRP Convent school which is adjacent to the Rajdhani school building.

The charge sheet says that on 24 February, many children from Muslim families had left the school early, along with their parents, which indicate that the riot was pre-planned. Presence of Glass bottles for Molotov cocktails, rope and iron catapult on the terrace of Rajdhani school point towards the execution of a well-planned strategy and assault on the other party, the charge sheet asserts.