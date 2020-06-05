Friday, June 5, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi riots case: Delhi police investigating the assets of accused Faisal Farooq and his...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi riots case: Delhi police investigating the assets of accused Faisal Farooq and his links with Nizamuddin Markaz

Delhi police have revealed that Faisal Farooq was in contact with PFI, Pinjra Tod, and Markaz and more importantly it was the influential people of Nizamuddin Markaz whom with he was in contact

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Rajdhani School Picture courtesy: HW News
6

During the riots in Delhi’s Dayalpur area of North-east Delhi, the rioters made Rajdhani school their stronghold. Faisal Farooq, who has been arrested for orchestrating riots is the owner of the Rajdhani school. Delhi police have arrested him along with 18 others. At the same time, the crime branch revealed about Rs 1000 crore worth property of Faisal Farooq.

According to Crime branch Faisal Farooq owns three schools in Delhi. They are:

  1. Crown public school, Seelampur
  2. Rajdhani School, Shiv Vihar
  3. Victoria Public senior Secondary school, Vajirabad Road

Not only this, in 2014 he bought a property in Yamuna Vihar C-1/9 for about 6 crores. In the year 2017, he bought C-3/59A worth about 7.5 crore rupees in Yamuna vihar. In the year 2018 and 2019, 2 shops in Yamuna Vihar were bought for 10 crores and in 2020 the property of B-1/1 in Yamuna Vihar was purchased for about 10 crores.

The Crime Branch also came to know while investigating that Faisal Farooq was in contact with the people involved with the PFI and Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz. This is the reason that the police is now investigating the PFI and the connection of their assets.

As per the investigation, the Delhi police have revealed that Faisal Farooq was in contact with PFI, Pinjra Tod, and Markaz and more importantly it was the influential people of Nizamuddin Markaz whom with he was in contact. It is also revealed that Faisal Farooq also went to Deoband one day before riot. The crime branch is investigating the role of Nizamuddin Markaz in the riots.

Rajdhani school used for riots

As per reports, the rioters were camping inside the Rajdhani school and fired bullets from the terrace of Rajdhani school. They used the terrace of Rajdhani school to throw petrol bombs, acid, bricks, stones, and other projectile using an improvised large iron catapult installed there. The mob used ropes to climb down from the roof of Rajdhani school into the compound of DRP convent school and set the school on fire.

The Charge-sheet in the case has been filed. The FIR was lodged on March 5 in the riots that took place on February 24 outside the premises of Rajdhani school Shiv Vihar, New Mustafabad, Delhi. The FIR was registered on the complaint filed by the owner and manager of DRP Convent school which is adjacent to the Rajdhani school building.

The charge sheet says that on 24 February, many children from Muslim families had left the school early, along with their parents, which indicate that the riot was pre-planned. Presence of Glass bottles for Molotov cocktails, rope and iron catapult on the terrace of Rajdhani school point towards the execution of a well-planned strategy and assault on the other party, the charge sheet asserts.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Media Fact-Check

Congress mouthpiece says ‘Muslims have sat quiet and subdued’: Here is how they are wrong and how their dog-whistling might not work

K Bhattacharjee -
National Herald published an article that said that the first year of Modi Sarkar 2.0 has been the 'worst possible year' for Muslims in the country.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Is Safoora Zargar being unfairly kept in jail while she is pregnant? Here is what the law says

OpIndia Staff -
Safoora Zargar was denied bail and liberals on social media have been calling the order 'remorseless' and 'shameful'.
Read more

Media furthers a dangerous narrative, wrongly portrays scuffle between cops and a thug in Rajasthan as ‘India’s George Floyd moment’

Fact-Check Jinit Jain -
There is a stark difference between the George Floyd murder and what happened in Jodhpur when police tried to control a thug who assaulted them

Justice for Bramsh Baloch: An Echo Of Revolution

News Reports Hakeem Baloch -
The current incident of Bramsh Baloch has not only exposed the relation of Pakistani state with the burglars, killers, death squad members, but it also unveiled the hidden dirty faces of Parliamentarians

From December 2019 to Delhi riots 2020: Here is how Islamist mobs tampered with CCTV cameras to avoid detection as they went on rampage

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
During the Delhi anti-Hindu riots, Islamists broke CCTV cameras. Police also confirmed no CCTV footage was recovered fro Tahir Hussain's house

Muslim mob torched properties of Hindus till 24th Feb night, burnt Dilbar Negi alive: Fresh charge sheet against 12 in Delhi riots

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
According to the charge sheet, a Muslim mob came from Brijpuri Pulia side in northeast Delhi and unleashed violence, targeting properties of Hindus. The mob continued damaging Hindu shops and burnt them till late night on February 24.

Recently Popular

Social Media

Times of India journalist Samina Shaikh tries to shame Hindus over the killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha has the head of an elephant and elephants are also considered holy.
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

GoAir fires trainee officer Asif Khan after screenshots of his Hinduphobic comment went viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
GoAir has terminated the employment of one Asif Khan after his anti-Hindu offensive comments on social media went viral.
Read more
News Reports

“Your mother was Hindu, how can we trust you?” Read shocking revelations by the niece of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

OpIndia Staff -
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family refused to believe the niece's allegations stating that they cannot trust the daughter of a Hindu.
Read more
News Reports

One suspect arrested in Kerala pregnant elephant death case, autopsy report reveals she could not eat for two weeks after cracker explosion in mouth

OpIndia Staff -
The forest department in Kerala has arrested one suspect in the case of death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala
Read more
News Reports

Investor Mahesh Murthy who claimed to be pro-women, booked in second sexual harassment case

OpIndia Staff -
The investor has landed into fresh trouble
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi riots case: Delhi police investigating the assets of accused Faisal Farooq and his links with Nizamuddin Markaz

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi riot accused Faisal Farooq was in contact with the people involved with the PFI and Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Two accused Abdul Kareem and Riyazudheen absconding, says police probing the pregnant elephant death case

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier in the day, Kerala police arrested one person identified as P Wilson in connection with the pregnant elephant death case
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai discusses the success of ‘Bengaluru model’ in tackling coronavirus, asks whether the success was due to luck

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai tried to discredit the BJP govt in Karnataka for containing Coronavirus by saying that luck helped the state
Read more
News Reports

‘A political football’: When Malcolm X, American Muslim minister and human rights activist, warned African Americans about ‘liberals’

OpIndia Staff -
Malcolm X accused the liberals of using the black Americans as 'political pawns' in their political struggle against the conservatives.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Indian Medical Association writes letter to CM accusing Shiv Sena minister of threatening and intimidating doctors in Jalgaon

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Narrating their ordeal, the IMA - Maharashtra has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking why are the local politicians are giving illogical threats to them.
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd case: Contradictory statements emerge about protestors burning a house with a child inside

OpIndia Staff -
Christopher Armstrong alleged that the occupants were unharmed, and outside their house by the time fire trucks had reached the location.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Congress mouthpiece says ‘Muslims have sat quiet and subdued’: Here is how they are wrong and how their dog-whistling might not work

K Bhattacharjee -
National Herald published an article that said that the first year of Modi Sarkar 2.0 has been the 'worst possible year' for Muslims in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Andhra Pradesh: Migrant worker attempts to commit suicide after rumours of ghost in a ‘haunted’ quarantine centre in Kurnool

OpIndia Staff -
The 47-year-old Kurnool migrant attempted suicide in the facility by hanging from a window of the school building..
Read more
Politics

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hails PM Modi’s lockdown decision, says the timely lockdown was instrumental in equipping the country against the coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal said that the imposition of lockdown provided crucial time for states to prepare for the Coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd Autopsy: Tested positive for Coronavirus, report reveals fentanyl intoxication, recent meth use, cardiopulmonary arrest listed as cause of death

OpIndia Staff -
The autopsy report says that George Floyd died of cardiopulmonary arrest. It also says that he had a history of heart diseases.
Read more

Connect with us

229,653FansLike
363,212FollowersFollow
246,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com