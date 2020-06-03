Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Home News Reports IB officer Ankit Sharma was specifically targeted by a mob led by Tahir Hussain,...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

IB officer Ankit Sharma was specifically targeted by a mob led by Tahir Hussain, deep-rooted conspiracy behind the murder: Charge-sheet by Delhi Police

Another charge sheet says the presence of Glass bottles for Molotov cocktails, rope and iron catapult on the terrace of Rajdhani school point towards the execution of a well-planned strategy and assault on the other party

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Ankit Sharma body Tahir Hussain
Body of Ankit Sharma being recovered, Tahir Hussain
79

Delhi Police Crime Branch filed a charge-sheet in the murder case of IB official Ankit Sharma and Rajdhani school on Wednesday with the Metropolitan Magistrate at the Karkardooma Court in Delhi. According to the charge sheet, Ankit Sharma was specifically targeted by a mob led by suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain, and there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind his murder.

The FIR in the murder case of Ankit Sharma was filed on February 26 at Dayalpur police station. Delhi police had filed two charge sheets yesterday in relation to the Delhi riots.

The charge sheet says that Ankit Sharma was murdered outside the residence of Tahir Hussain in the Khajuri Khas area on February 25. After stabbing him for multiple times, the mob threw his body in the nearby drain. A witness standing at a distance on a terrace captured the video on his mobile in which a mob is seen dumping the deceased body into the drain. The dead body was recovered from the drain the next morning.

Charge sheet in Ankit Sharma murder case

The post-mortem report claimed that there were 51 sharp and blunt injuries found on the Ankit Sharma’s body. Ten people including ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain have been arrested in this case. Further investigation has revealed that there is a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the riot and the murder of IB Official Ankit Sharma who was a very familiar face in the area. The charge sheet says that he was specifically targeted by the mob led by Tahir Hussain who was then politician of Aam Aadmi Party and sitting councillor in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi.

During the investigation, the knife which was used to stab Ankit Sharma and his blood-stained clothes of the murderer was recovered. Another knife and Tahir Hussain’s pistol was recovered in a separate case.

The investigation has revealed that Tahir Hussain is the main person who had been instigating the mob both on 24 and 25 of February in the Chand Bagh area. Another charge sheet against him has been filed for orchestrating riots on 24 February.

Another charge sheet filed in the Rajdhani school case

Another charge-sheet which was filed on Wednesday is of Rajdhani school case. The FIR was lodged on March 5 in the riots that took place on February 24 outside the premises of Rajdhani school Shiv Vihar, New Mustafabad, Delhi. The FIR was registered on the complaint filed by the owner and manager of DRP Convent school which is adjacent to the Rajdhani school building. Allegedly, the mob had camped inside and fired bullets on the terrace of Rajdhani school. They used the terrace of Rajdhani school to throw petrol bombs, acid, bricks, stones, and other missiles using an improvised large iron catapult installed there. The mob used ropes to climb down from the roof of Rajdhani school into the compound of DRP convent school and set the school on fire.

The charge sheet says that on 24 February, many children from Muslim families had left the school early, along with their parents, which indicate that the riot was pre-planned. Presence of Glass bottles for Molotov cocktails, rope and iron catapult on the terrace of Rajdhani school point towards the execution of a well-planned strategy and assault on the other party, the charge sheet asserts.

Photograph of catapult on Rajdhani school included in the charge shete

It is also alleged that the rioters looted the computers from the DRP Convent school and much more expensive assets. The Mob also burned down the building of Anil sweets which was standing exact opposite of Rajdhani school. An employee of Anil Sweets Dilbar Negi was trapped and killed inside the building. His charred body was found by police later.

The owner of the Rajdhani school Faisal Farooque along with eighteen persons was arrested in this case. Investigations revealed that Faisal Farooque planned to orchestrate riots in and around the Rajdhani school area. On his instruction both the buildings of DRP Convent school and Anil sweets were set on fire, the statement of the witnesses revealed. His call details revealed his links with prominent members of Popular Front of India, Pinjra tod group, Jamia Coordination Committee, Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz, and some other fundamental Muslim clerics.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsanti caa protests, anti cab protests, muslim rioters, muslim riots

Trending now

Opinions

‘Muslim Lives Matter’ at a time of BLM: Biggest lesson from this development is that Indian liberals and Western progressives are devotees of the...

K Bhattacharjee -
Indian liberals decided that it was a good opportunity to equate Indian Muslims with the Black population in the USA and trend 'Muslim Lives Matter'.
Read more
News Reports

IB officer Ankit Sharma was specifically targeted by a mob led by Tahir Hussain, deep-rooted conspiracy behind the murder: Charge-sheet by Delhi Police

OpIndia Staff -
According to charge-sheet by Delhi POlice, Ankit Sharma was specifically targeted by a mob led by suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain
Read more

Delhi: Security increased and police deployed at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar as anti-CAA lobby plan protests against CAA, UAPA

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The police officials said that there were already few women had assembled the spot, however, after a painstaking effort by the police present at the spot, the women were sent back from the protest site.

Scientist Anand Ranganathan exposes hate, selectivity, lies, and propaganda of ‘kitty party journalist’ Saba Naqvi. Watch video

Media OpIndia Staff -
Saba Naqvi, a troll masquerading as a 'journalist' had an embarrassing moment on TV on Tuesday as her propaganda and lies got exposed on national television.

Comparing African Americans to Muslims in India is like reading history upside down

Culture and History Abhishek Banerjee -
In other words, Indian ‘secularism’ has been a yoke on nearly everyone’s shoulders. On the shoulders of Hindus, backward castes, women, LGBTQ, the poor. Indian ‘secularism’ has only ever helped Islamist patriarchy.

“Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahin kar sakte,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece alleges torture, sexual assault by his brother, says the actor did not support her

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
She further alleged that when she told Nawazuddin about the childhood trauma she went through, even he did not believe her.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
Entertainment

Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram on Monday to share a video from outside Mumbai's Khar Police station stating that he has filed the complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor 'for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country'.
Read more
Entertainment

“Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahin kar sakte,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece alleges torture, sexual assault by his brother, says the actor did not support her

OpIndia Staff -
She further alleged that when she told Nawazuddin about the childhood trauma she went through, even he did not believe her.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi riot charge-sheet: Tahir Hussain met Umar Khalid, Pinjra Tod activists sent messages asking Muslims to keep acid, petrol, hot water, stones ready

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi riot charge-sheet prove beyond doubt that the violence was well planed and organised by Islamist and leftist activists
Read more
Social Media

Standup comedian apologises for insulting Hanuman Chalisa, says he is a Hindu too and will never repeat such acts

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Alokesh Sinha's performance had gone viral on social media recently, where he was seen using derogatory words for the Hanuman Chalisa.
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Shakib posed as Hindu to trap Punjab girl who eloped with him with jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh, beheads her after revealing his...

OpIndia Staff -
Meerut police solves one-year old mysterious murder case, finds Muslim Shakib had eloped with Hindu girl pretending to be Hindu and then killed her
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

LGBT Community condemns pride march at Lal Chowk, abandons Pride Kashmir even as radical Muslims give them death threats

OpIndia Staff -
LGBT Community is now saying that holding pride marches during pride month is worthy of condemnation.
Read more
Opinions

‘Muslim Lives Matter’ at a time of BLM: Biggest lesson from this development is that Indian liberals and Western progressives are devotees of the...

K Bhattacharjee -
Indian liberals decided that it was a good opportunity to equate Indian Muslims with the Black population in the USA and trend 'Muslim Lives Matter'.
Read more
News Reports

IB officer Ankit Sharma was specifically targeted by a mob led by Tahir Hussain, deep-rooted conspiracy behind the murder: Charge-sheet by Delhi Police

OpIndia Staff -
According to charge-sheet by Delhi POlice, Ankit Sharma was specifically targeted by a mob led by suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain
Read more
Crime

Kerala: Police identify WhatsApp group circulating child pornography, 3 persons including admin arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Cyberdome, a wing of the Kerala police have joined hands with Interpol to curb the menace of cybercrime involving child pornography
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Security increased and police deployed at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar as anti-CAA lobby plan protests against CAA, UAPA

OpIndia Staff -
The police officials said that there were already few women had assembled the spot, however, after a painstaking effort by the police present at the spot, the women were sent back from the protest site.
Read more
Media

Scientist Anand Ranganathan exposes hate, selectivity, lies, and propaganda of ‘kitty party journalist’ Saba Naqvi. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Saba Naqvi, a troll masquerading as a 'journalist' had an embarrassing moment on TV on Tuesday as her propaganda and lies got exposed on national television.
Read more
Culture and History

Comparing African Americans to Muslims in India is like reading history upside down

Abhishek Banerjee -
In other words, Indian ‘secularism’ has been a yoke on nearly everyone’s shoulders. On the shoulders of Hindus, backward castes, women, LGBTQ, the poor. Indian ‘secularism’ has only ever helped Islamist patriarchy.
Read more
Social Media

Here’s how liberals in USA were celebrating, justifying and inciting riots after George Floyd’s death

OpIndia Staff -
The murder of George Floyd in the USA has led to a wave of riots in the United States.
Read more
Entertainment

“Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahin kar sakte,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece alleges torture, sexual assault by his brother, says the actor did not support her

OpIndia Staff -
She further alleged that when she told Nawazuddin about the childhood trauma she went through, even he did not believe her.
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd case: Solidarity posts by social media users backfire as crucial information gets lost under the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag

OpIndia Staff -
Social Media users on Instagram shared black images with #BlackLivesMatter and #BLM to express their solidarity with Black victims of racial discrimination
Read more

Connect with us

229,334FansLike
360,417FollowersFollow
245,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com