Delhi Police Crime Branch filed a charge-sheet in the murder case of IB official Ankit Sharma and Rajdhani school on Wednesday with the Metropolitan Magistrate at the Karkardooma Court in Delhi. According to the charge sheet, Ankit Sharma was specifically targeted by a mob led by suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain, and there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind his murder.

The FIR in the murder case of Ankit Sharma was filed on February 26 at Dayalpur police station. Delhi police had filed two charge sheets yesterday in relation to the Delhi riots.

Delhi Police Crime Branch has filed chargesheet before Metropolitan Magistrate (Karkardooma Court) in connection with the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) personnel Ankit Sharma during #DelhiViolence. Court has fixed 16th June as the date for consideration. — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

The charge sheet says that Ankit Sharma was murdered outside the residence of Tahir Hussain in the Khajuri Khas area on February 25. After stabbing him for multiple times, the mob threw his body in the nearby drain. A witness standing at a distance on a terrace captured the video on his mobile in which a mob is seen dumping the deceased body into the drain. The dead body was recovered from the drain the next morning.

Charge sheet in Ankit Sharma murder case

The post-mortem report claimed that there were 51 sharp and blunt injuries found on the Ankit Sharma’s body. Ten people including ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain have been arrested in this case. Further investigation has revealed that there is a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the riot and the murder of IB Official Ankit Sharma who was a very familiar face in the area. The charge sheet says that he was specifically targeted by the mob led by Tahir Hussain who was then politician of Aam Aadmi Party and sitting councillor in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi.

During the investigation, the knife which was used to stab Ankit Sharma and his blood-stained clothes of the murderer was recovered. Another knife and Tahir Hussain’s pistol was recovered in a separate case.

The investigation has revealed that Tahir Hussain is the main person who had been instigating the mob both on 24 and 25 of February in the Chand Bagh area. Another charge sheet against him has been filed for orchestrating riots on 24 February.

Another charge sheet filed in the Rajdhani school case

Another charge-sheet which was filed on Wednesday is of Rajdhani school case. The FIR was lodged on March 5 in the riots that took place on February 24 outside the premises of Rajdhani school Shiv Vihar, New Mustafabad, Delhi. The FIR was registered on the complaint filed by the owner and manager of DRP Convent school which is adjacent to the Rajdhani school building. Allegedly, the mob had camped inside and fired bullets on the terrace of Rajdhani school. They used the terrace of Rajdhani school to throw petrol bombs, acid, bricks, stones, and other missiles using an improvised large iron catapult installed there. The mob used ropes to climb down from the roof of Rajdhani school into the compound of DRP convent school and set the school on fire.

The charge sheet says that on 24 February, many children from Muslim families had left the school early, along with their parents, which indicate that the riot was pre-planned. Presence of Glass bottles for Molotov cocktails, rope and iron catapult on the terrace of Rajdhani school point towards the execution of a well-planned strategy and assault on the other party, the charge sheet asserts.

Photograph of catapult on Rajdhani school included in the charge shete

It is also alleged that the rioters looted the computers from the DRP Convent school and much more expensive assets. The Mob also burned down the building of Anil sweets which was standing exact opposite of Rajdhani school. An employee of Anil Sweets Dilbar Negi was trapped and killed inside the building. His charred body was found by police later.

The owner of the Rajdhani school Faisal Farooque along with eighteen persons was arrested in this case. Investigations revealed that Faisal Farooque planned to orchestrate riots in and around the Rajdhani school area. On his instruction both the buildings of DRP Convent school and Anil sweets were set on fire, the statement of the witnesses revealed. His call details revealed his links with prominent members of Popular Front of India, Pinjra tod group, Jamia Coordination Committee, Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz, and some other fundamental Muslim clerics.