Friday, June 5, 2020
Home News Reports Muslim mob torched properties of Hindus till 24th Feb night, burnt Dilbar Negi alive:...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Muslim mob torched properties of Hindus till 24th Feb night, burnt Dilbar Negi alive: Fresh charge sheet against 12 in Delhi riots

Dilbar Negi, a 20-year-old employee of Anil Sweets in North East Delhi was brutally killed during the Delhi riots. His limbs were chopped off and he was burnt inside the sweet shop.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Dilbar Negi's dismembered, charred remains were discovered inside the burnt down sweet shop on February 26
Delhi anti-Hindu riots, Dilbar Negi's charred remains, images via Twitter,OpIndia
30

On Thursday, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police filed a charge-sheet in the brutal murder case of Dilbar Negi, who was burnt by a Muslim mob after being cut off with a sword during the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots in the national capital.

According to the reports, the Delhi police on Thursday filed a fresh charge sheet, its fifth one in the Delhi riots case, pertaining to the brutal murder of 20-year old Dilbar Singh Negi during the Anit-Hindu Delhi riots at Shiv Vihar. The dead body of Dilbar Negi was found in mutilated and charred condition in Anil Sweet House, Brijpuri on 26th February.

In the charge sheet filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Richa Parihar, the Delhi Police said that Dilbar Singh Negi was burnt alive inside his sweets-shop when a Muslim mob targeted properties of Hindus during the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.

Muslim mob targetted Hindu shops, burnt them till midnight

According to the charge sheet, a Muslim mob had come from Brijpuri Pulia side in northeast Delhi and unleashed violence, targeting properties of Hindus. The mob continued damaging Hindu shops and burnt them till late night on February 24.

The Delhi Police said that one of the properties burnt by the Muslim mob was a shop named Anil Sweets from where the police had recovered the charred body of Negi on February 26. Negi had visited the godown of the shop for having food and taking rest, the charge-sheet said.

The charge-sheet filed by the Delhi Police stated that all the 12 accused have been charged for offences of murder, rioting, promoting enmity between groups on the ground of religion and criminal conspiracy, and are in judicial custody.

“The rioting mob targeted the properties of Hindus, that is, M/S Anil Sweets, Anil Dairy, pastry shop, book shop, DRP School and godown of M/S Anil Sweets etc by torching them till late night and the mob of the same rioters’ community remained dominant till late night,” the charge sheet said.

The Delhi police had arrested an accused named Shahnawaz and 11 others for their involvement in the gruesome murder of 20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi.

Delhi Police files multiple charge-sheets in connection with the Delhi riots

Earlier, the Delhi Police had filed the first charge-sheet against accused Shahrukh Pathan who had fired on head constable Deepak Dahiya. Pathan was the first person to be arrested in connection to the riot case.

The police had also named Kaleem Ahmad and Ishtiyak Mallik for aiding Pathan on the spot and sheltering him. 

On June 3, the Delhi Police Crime Branch filed another charge-sheet in the murder case of IB official Ankit Sharma and Rajdhani school on Wednesday with the Metropolitan Magistrate at the Karkardooma Court in Delhi.

According to the charge-sheet, Ankit Sharma was specifically targeted by a mob led by suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain, and there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind his murder. The charge sheet said that Ankit Sharma was murdered outside the residence of Tahir Hussain in the Khajuri Khas area on February 25. After stabbing him for multiple times, the mob threw his body in the nearby drain. 

Another charge-sheet which was filed on Wednesday is of the Rajdhani school case. The FIR was lodged on March 5 in the riots that took place on February 24 outside the premises of Rajdhani school Shiv Vihar, New Mustafabad, Delhi.

The mob had camped inside and fired bullets from the terrace of Rajdhani school. They used the terrace of Rajdhani school to throw petrol bombs, acid, bricks, stones, and other missiles using an improvised large iron catapult installed there. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsDelhi riots case, Delhi riots chargesheet, Anti-Hindu riots

Trending now

Editor's picks

“He is being punished for being Muslim”: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan once again plays communal card to defend Tahir Hussain

OpIndia Staff -
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan defends IB officer Ankit Sharma murder accused Tahir Hussain, says Tahir framed by police for being Muslim
Read more
Social Media

Times of India’s Hinduphobic journalist Samina Shaikh tries to shame Hindus over the killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha has the head of an elephant and elephants are also considered holy.
Read more

Maharashtra: Angry citizens throw chappals on Murgud municipal chief after coronavirus patient was found flouting quarantine. Watch video

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Angry citizens gathered at the Municipality office of Murgud and threw chappals and sandals on the authorities after they found out that one of the coronavirus patients was quarantined only on paper and that he was roaming around in his area flouting the guidelines.

Tiananmen Massacre to Communist attacks on Indian people: A saga of hate, hypocrisy and violence

Opinions Guest Author -
Thousands of students were killed in broad daylight by the Chinese government to curb dissenting voices in the Tiananmen Square Massacre

The Quint incites its readers to replicate violent US protests in India, compares crackdown on anti-CAA rioters with police brutality in the USA

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Quint compared the crackdown on anti-CAA rioters in India with the kind of police brutality that is observed in the USA.

Tiananmen Square Massacre: The heinous face of communism

Political History of India Guest Author -
The Tiananmen Square Massacre was one of the most heinous chapters of the World's political history and it is imperative that it is remembered for what it was

Recently Popular

News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
Social Media

Times of India’s Hinduphobic journalist Samina Shaikh tries to shame Hindus over the killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha has the head of an elephant and elephants are also considered holy.
Read more
News Reports

GoAir fires trainee officer Asif Khan after screenshots of his Hinduphobic comment went viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
GoAir has terminated the employment of one Asif Khan after his anti-Hindu offensive comments on social media went viral.
Read more
News Reports

Investor Mahesh Murthy who claimed to be pro-women, booked in second sexual harassment case

OpIndia Staff -
The investor has landed into fresh trouble
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Congress MLA gives grand welcome to rioters of Padarayanpura who had attacked health workers, distributes Rs 10,000 each

OpIndia Staff -
The rioters of the Padrayanpura locality, who had attacked the health workers on April 19, not only received a rousing welcome, but each accused also received Rs 10,000 from the Congress MLA as a gift following their release from the Haj Bhavan, where they were quarantined under judicial custody.
Read more
Opinions

Tiananmen Massacre to Communist attacks on Indian people: A saga of hate, hypocrisy and violence

Guest Author -
Thousands of students were killed in broad daylight by the Chinese government to curb dissenting voices in the Tiananmen Square Massacre
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Muslim mob torched properties of Hindus till 24th Feb night, burnt Dilbar Negi alive: Fresh charge sheet against 12 in Delhi riots

OpIndia Staff -
According to the charge sheet, a Muslim mob came from Brijpuri Pulia side in northeast Delhi and unleashed violence, targeting properties of Hindus. The mob continued damaging Hindu shops and burnt them till late night on February 24.
Read more
News Reports

Medical journal The Lancet retracts its HCQ article based on fake data from a dubious company, authors say they cannot vouch for data’s authenticity

OpIndia Staff -
The lead author of the research paper, Prof Mandeep Mehra, from the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts had asked the Lancet to withdraw the study saying could no longer vouch for the data’s accuracy. The Guardian's expose had revealed that the Chicago-based company's data used in the article was fake.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir top cop advises Congress leaders and left-lobby to ‘keep their mouth shut’ for questioning security forces

OpIndia Staff -
Jammu and kashmir DGP slams Congress leader PL Punia and left lobby for their questioning security forces after recovery of car bomb
Read more
News Reports

Bar Council of India passes resolution against legal news portal Live Law for publishing a defamatory article against BCI chairperson

OpIndia Staff -
Bar Council of India passes resolution against Vikas Bhadauria's article on Live Law criticising BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra
Read more
News Reports

One suspect arrested in Kerala pregnant elephant death case, autopsy report reveals she could not eat for two weeks after cracker explosion in mouth

OpIndia Staff -
The forest department in Kerala has arrested one suspect in the case of death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala
Read more
Editor's picks

“He is being punished for being Muslim”: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan once again plays communal card to defend Tahir Hussain

OpIndia Staff -
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan defends IB officer Ankit Sharma murder accused Tahir Hussain, says Tahir framed by police for being Muslim
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh for casteist comments against cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal

OpIndia Staff -
Dalit activist and lawyer Rajat kalsan has filed a complaint against Yuvraj Singh cricketer in Hisar for remarks in an old video
Read more
News Reports

Delhi court rejects bail plea of Delhi riots accused Jamia student Safoora Zargar filed under medical grounds

OpIndia Staff -
Prior to this, Patiala court had rejected the bail plea of Safoora Zargar on May 26 and extended her judicial custody till June 25
Read more
News Reports

GoAir fires trainee officer Asif Khan after screenshots of his Hinduphobic comment went viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
GoAir has terminated the employment of one Asif Khan after his anti-Hindu offensive comments on social media went viral.
Read more

Connect with us

229,508FansLike
362,560FollowersFollow
245,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com