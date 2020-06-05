On Thursday, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police filed a charge-sheet in the brutal murder case of Dilbar Negi, who was burnt by a Muslim mob after being cut off with a sword during the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots in the national capital.

According to the reports, the Delhi police on Thursday filed a fresh charge sheet, its fifth one in the Delhi riots case, pertaining to the brutal murder of 20-year old Dilbar Singh Negi during the Anit-Hindu Delhi riots at Shiv Vihar. The dead body of Dilbar Negi was found in mutilated and charred condition in Anil Sweet House, Brijpuri on 26th February.

In the charge sheet filed before Metropolitan Magistrate Richa Parihar, the Delhi Police said that Dilbar Singh Negi was burnt alive inside his sweets-shop when a Muslim mob targeted properties of Hindus during the communal violence in northeast Delhi in February.

Muslim mob targetted Hindu shops, burnt them till midnight

According to the charge sheet, a Muslim mob had come from Brijpuri Pulia side in northeast Delhi and unleashed violence, targeting properties of Hindus. The mob continued damaging Hindu shops and burnt them till late night on February 24.

The Delhi Police said that one of the properties burnt by the Muslim mob was a shop named Anil Sweets from where the police had recovered the charred body of Negi on February 26. Negi had visited the godown of the shop for having food and taking rest, the charge-sheet said.

The charge-sheet filed by the Delhi Police stated that all the 12 accused have been charged for offences of murder, rioting, promoting enmity between groups on the ground of religion and criminal conspiracy, and are in judicial custody.

“The rioting mob targeted the properties of Hindus, that is, M/S Anil Sweets, Anil Dairy, pastry shop, book shop, DRP School and godown of M/S Anil Sweets etc by torching them till late night and the mob of the same rioters’ community remained dominant till late night,” the charge sheet said.

The Delhi police had arrested an accused named Shahnawaz and 11 others for their involvement in the gruesome murder of 20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi.

Delhi Police files multiple charge-sheets in connection with the Delhi riots

Earlier, the Delhi Police had filed the first charge-sheet against accused Shahrukh Pathan who had fired on head constable Deepak Dahiya. Pathan was the first person to be arrested in connection to the riot case.

The police had also named Kaleem Ahmad and Ishtiyak Mallik for aiding Pathan on the spot and sheltering him.

On June 3, the Delhi Police Crime Branch filed another charge-sheet in the murder case of IB official Ankit Sharma and Rajdhani school on Wednesday with the Metropolitan Magistrate at the Karkardooma Court in Delhi.

According to the charge-sheet, Ankit Sharma was specifically targeted by a mob led by suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain, and there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind his murder. The charge sheet said that Ankit Sharma was murdered outside the residence of Tahir Hussain in the Khajuri Khas area on February 25. After stabbing him for multiple times, the mob threw his body in the nearby drain.

Another charge-sheet which was filed on Wednesday is of the Rajdhani school case. The FIR was lodged on March 5 in the riots that took place on February 24 outside the premises of Rajdhani school Shiv Vihar, New Mustafabad, Delhi.

The mob had camped inside and fired bullets from the terrace of Rajdhani school. They used the terrace of Rajdhani school to throw petrol bombs, acid, bricks, stones, and other missiles using an improvised large iron catapult installed there.