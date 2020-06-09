Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Delhi Police crime branch arrest one Khalid Saifi for his role in Delhi anti-Hindu riots, pictures of him with journalists, politicians emerge

In the FIRs filed by Delhi police in Jafrabad riots case and Ankit Sharma murder case, the police had observed that the accused AAP leader Tahir Hussain was in contact with Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi.

OpIndia Staff

United Against Hate's Khalid Saifi arrested for role in Delhi riots
Khalid Saifi (middle) is also accused of facilitating a meeting between Umar Khalid and Tahir Hussain
In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested one Khalid Saifi, allegedly one of the key conspirators of the violence that took place in the Chand Bagh area during the Delhi anti-Hindu riots in February this year.

Saifi is named as an accused in the third charge-sheet filed by Delhi Police in connection with the Delhi violence case. He is also said to have attended the January 8 meeting at Shaheen Bagh, where Muslims were holding an anti-CAA protest for almost a month.

Moreover, Khalid Saifi is known to be the person who had facilitated the meeting between JNU’s ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang activist Umar Khalid and IB officer Ankit Sharma’s murder accused, the AAP suspended councillor, Tahir Hussain.

As per the Times Now report, Saifi has been named as one of the ‘facilitators’ of the riots. The charge sheet also reportedly mentions that Saifi ran the ‘Shaheen Bagh control room’ to incite, organise and facilitate the Delhi anti-Hindu riots.

Seen with many AAP leaders, media persons

Saifi seems to be familiar with many AAP leaders and media persons. Images found in social media show him smiling and posing with Delhi CM Arvind, Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, journalists Ravish Kumar, Rajdeep Sardesai, Arfa Khanum, Abhisar Sharma and RJ Syema.

Images accessed by OpIndia
Khalid Saifi with Rajdeep, Ravish and Arfa Khanum, images via Ankur Singh and Amit Sindhi on Twitter
Saifi’s image with Abhisar Sharma and Syema, images accessed by OpIndia

Khalid Saifi is the founder of United Against Hate

Khalid Saifi is the founder of United Against Hate, an organisation which led the anti-CAA protests in the country. It is pertinent to note here that HM Amit Shah had made a special mention of this organisation during the parliamentary debate on Delhi’s riots. Shah told the parliament, “United Against Hate – the name sounds so pious but look what they advocated. They said, ‘(Donald) Trump is about to come, we should block the streets’.”

Saifi was earlier arrested by the Delhi police from the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest site at Khureji Khas on February 26. Now he has been taken into custody by the Delhi police crime branch which has been probing the Delhi anti-Hindu riot case.

The details mentioned in the charge-sheet filed in the Jafrabad riot case and Chand Bagh riots case assert that the anti-Hindu riots that convulsed the national capital in February this year were a part of a deep-rooted, well-planned conspiracy to throw Delhi into a state of anarchy.

Tahir Hussain was in contact with Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi

In the FIRs filed by Delhi police in Jafrabad riots case and Ankit Sharma murder case, the police had observed that the accused AAP leader Tahir Hussain, who had been involved with the violence in Khajuri Khas area, was in contact with Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi, who were a part of a larger group of persons involved in inciting riots in Delhi.

The Delhi Riots

Massive riots had broken out in the national capital during Donald Trump’s visit to India in February. The riots cost huge losses to life and property. Over the course of the investigation, the role of Radical Islamist organization PFI and others came to the fore. Home Minister Amit had promised on the floor of the Parliament that a thorough investigation into the matter would be carried out and the guilty would be punished. OpIndia ground reports revealed how some Muslim women rained down acid from the terrace and how slingshots were used to hurl petrol bombs. Eyewitnesses also told OpIndia that the rioters were well-prepared, organised and how women and children were also armed to attack Hindus.

delhi riots case, delhi riots arrested, delhi news

