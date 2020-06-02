Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Home News Reports OpIndia reports cited in fact-finding report on the Delhi anti-CAA riots submitted to Home...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

OpIndia reports cited in fact-finding report on the Delhi anti-CAA riots submitted to Home Minister Amit Shah. Read details

A leading forensic pathologist, who has previously assisted the CBI in the Gujarat Riots case and the Ishrat Jahaan encounter case, and a public prosecutor for the NIA were part of the six-member group.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Fact-finding report submitted to Amit Shah cites OpIndia reports
Image Credit: PTI
332

A report on the Delhi anti-CAA riots submitted by NGO Call for Justice has blamed radical groups such as Pinjra Tod and Jamia Coordination Committee and organisations such as PFI for the communal violence that claimed the lives of 53 individuals. The report was submitted to Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

A leading forensic pathologist, who has previously assisted the CBI in the Gujarat Riots case and the Ishrat Jahaan encounter case, and a public prosecutor for the NIA were part of the six-member group. Other members included retired civil service officials and high court judges. OpIndia happens to be the most cited website in the said report. OpIndia has been cited 10 times in the 70-page report.

The report says, “Various radical groups such as Pinjra Tod, Jamia Coordination Committee, Alumni Association of Jamia Milia Islamia, Popular Front of India (PFI), etc., and the local politicians from AAP, suddenly, after election in Delhi, accelerated misinformation, hate speech campaigns using Anti-CAA as a basis.”

“Further, in order to augment the hate speech narrative and map it with emotions, fear and religion, these radical groups managed to get the narratives delivered from the Mosques in daily meetings through Imams and also through the Azaan, broadcasted from loudspeakers in these localities multiple times daily,” it adds.

The report further stated, “The objective of the attack was to create a permanent atmosphere of hostility between the Hindus and Muslims and since the entire CAA episode was painted as an Anti Muslim campaign, these radical groups had no choice but to exploit the Muslim community for their ulterior objective of dividing the country on communal lines.”

It added, “The Hindu community was totally unaware about the attacks while the attackers belonging to the Muslim community meticulously planned. The testimonies of a few of the witnesses/ victims reveal that on 24/02/2020, Muslims school were closed and even the parents of Muslims children withdrew their wards from Hindu schools at around 10:00 a.m., prior to the attacks.”

The report recommends that an investigation be launched into Islamic outfits who were behind the riots and trial of the riot cases be expedited in the designated courts. It also implores the government for effective monitoring of social media so that misinformation can be countered in real time. It recommends that fake news websites which circulated hate speech and misinformation campaigns ought to be prosecuted. The report seeks an NIA investigation into the matter citing the involvement of PFI and ISI and other interstate and international groups.

The NGO Call for Justice was established “To promote by all appropriate means within its purview the social, economic, and cultural development and uplift the socially, economically and educationally weak, disadvantaged and marginalized sections of society.” It also works to create awareness in the areas of law, health, education and human rights among others.

OpIndia reports in fact-finding report

As many as nine reports including ground reports carried out by OpIndia in its extensive coverage were cited by the NGO. One report was cited twice. Here is a list of the reports that were cited:

1.     Delhi Riots_ ‘Women’s rights group’ Pinjra Tod accused of inciting violence
2.     Watch: Delhi riots pre-planned? Umar Khalid seen inciting people to take to the streets against Modi govt while Trump visits (cited twice)
3.     Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protests funded by Islamist PFI, chief Mohammad Parvez Ahmed’s links to AAP’s Sanjay Singh and Congress’ Udit Raj emerge
4.     Shiv Vihar ground report: Tale of two schools, one owned by a Muslim used as a war base, the other, owned by a Hindu, gutted by Islamists
5.     Barkha Dutt’s ‘shero’ Ladeeda gave call for Jihad, Aysha Renna called India fascist for executing terrorist Yakub Memon
6.     AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan spotted leading the protests which turned violent in Delhi: Reports
7.     Chronology of events that led to the Delhi Riots and the Khilafat 2.0: The call for a Direction Action Day next?
8.     AAP leader Tahir Hussain’s goons attacked him, says family of IB officer murdered in Delhi riots
9.     Nexus between Congress and Islamists in stoking anti-CAA riots? PFI spent over 120 crores, transferred huge sums to Kapil Sibal and Indira Jaising: Read details

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsDelhi riots

Trending now

News Reports

OpIndia reports cited in fact-finding report on the Delhi anti-CAA riots submitted to Home Minister Amit Shah. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The report by NGO Call for Justice was submitted to Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.
Read more
News Reports

“Indians are unaware of their rights,” Vinod Dua takes inspiration from US riots and urges people in India to follow suit

OpIndia Staff -
Vinod Dua says people in India failed to display their anger like the violent rioters in US did in the name of protests
Read more

Relaxation fallout: Anti-CAA lobby to organise nationwide protests to demand the scrapping of UAPA, release of the anti-CAA rioters

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The anti-CAA lobby has called to organise a mass protest movement titled 'Sab Yad Rakha Jaega' to mobilise support and corner government on the arrests of anti-CAA rioters

“Utna dimaag hota to comedian kyun banta”: Netizens roast comedian Vir Das for asking critics to not criticise comics unless they have written joke...

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
In what came across as the 'woke' version of asking people to walk a mile in someone's shoes before criticising them, Vir Das asked people who don't like jokes to not tell the comedians tha their jokes are lame unless they have written jokes themselves.

Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram on Monday to share a video from outside Mumbai's Khar Police station stating that he has filed the complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor 'for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country'.

Fact-check: Did Antifa rioters break into a zoo and let loose giraffe, tiger and hippopotamus on the streets in America

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
On Monday, images of hippopotamus and giraffe roaming on the streets went viral on social media with various claims that these animals were spotted in various parts of America after the violence over African American man George Floyd's killing.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd protests: Nike, Louis Vuitton, Macy’s, Adidas stores vandalised and looted by rioters in the US

OpIndia Staff -
The 'protests' against George Floyd killing have now escalated into large-scale riots, vandalism and looting of luxury stores
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd killing: Rioter chants ‘La Ilaha Illalaha’ while ‘protesting’ in America

OpIndia Staff -
One protester in George Floyd killing protests was heard chanting the Islamic prayer claiming that Allah is the only god
Read more
News Reports

Hacker group ‘Anonymous’ declares war on Minneapolis police force after George Floyd killing, demands criminal charges against all cops involved in the incident

OpIndia Staff -
Anonymous said it does not trust the Minneapolis Police Department to "carry out justice" and warned the force to "expect" them
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai tries to mock Sonam Wangchuk by peddling fake news that Statue of Unity is Made in China, deletes it: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Statue of Unity is actually constructed by Larsen & Toubro in India and not in China as claimed by Rajdeep Sardesai
Read more
OpIndia Explains

As in US, so in India: Antifa in India glorifies Naxalism, advocates violence against Sanghis and engages in genocidal rhetoric

K Bhattacharjee -
India cannot afford to take the threat of Antifa India lightly. India has been waging a war against Red Terror for decades.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Union govt unveils three schemes worth Rs 50,000 crore to make India self-reliant in electronics manufacturing

OpIndia Staff -
Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad releases detailed guidelines about the three new initiatives to promote electronics manufacturing
Read more
News Reports

Jessica Lal murderer Manu Sharma granted early release by Delhi Lieutenant Governor

OpIndia Staff -
Manu Sharma shot dead Jessica Lal on 30th April 2006.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: 13-year-old Hindu girl kidnapped and raped by armed men in Sindh province

OpIndia Staff -
There have been many cases of abduction, rape, murder and forceful conversions of Hindu girls in Pakistan's Sindh region.
Read more
News Reports

13 staffers at Delhi Lieutenant Governor secretariat test positive for Coronavirus, contacts being traced

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Lieutenant Governor secretariat sanitised after 13 employees working there test positive for coronavirus
Read more
Cricket

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh attacked over casteist remark on Yuzvendra Chahal, netizens demand apology

OpIndia Staff -
A couple of month old video clip has emerged on social media where cricketer Yuvraj Singh was seen using a derogatory term for fellow cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.
Read more
News Reports

OpIndia reports cited in fact-finding report on the Delhi anti-CAA riots submitted to Home Minister Amit Shah. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The report by NGO Call for Justice was submitted to Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar government distributes free condoms to migrant workers returning home after quarantine

OpIndia Staff -
The Bihar government has announced that from June 2 (Tuesday), migrant workers returning to Bihar will not be registered for institutional quarantine as travel restrictions have been lifted across the country.
Read more
News Reports

South Korea reports spike in Coronavirus cases after a cluster of cases linked to church emerge in Seoul

OpIndia Staff -
The origin of 23 cases out of 35 cases in South Korea was linked to 11 churches in Incheon and two churches in Gyeonggi province.
Read more
News Reports

“Indians are unaware of their rights,” Vinod Dua takes inspiration from US riots and urges people in India to follow suit

OpIndia Staff -
Vinod Dua says people in India failed to display their anger like the violent rioters in US did in the name of protests
Read more
News Reports

BMC asks hospital incharges to coordinate with members of radical Islamist outfit PFI for burials of Muslim coronavirus patients

OpIndia Staff -
The BMC notice read that a 'task force' made by the radical Muslim organisation will oversee the burial of Muslim coronavirus patients.
Read more

Connect with us

229,240FansLike
359,311FollowersFollow
245,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com