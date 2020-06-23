Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Home Crime ED raids Tahir Hussain's factories, says he laundered money to fund Delhi riots: Reports
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

ED raids Tahir Hussain’s factories, says he laundered money to fund Delhi riots: Reports

The Delhi Police has filed two charge sheets against Tahir Hussain for his involvement in the Delhi riots. He is currently under judicial custody.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Tahir Hussain's factories raided by ED over money laundering charges
ED raids 6 factories of Tahir Hussain
53

Enforcement Directorate is carrying out raids in six premises of north-east Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots mastermind Tahir Hussain in the National Capital. Four factories out of these six locations are in North-east Delhi and two are located in Noida.

Hussain is accused of money laundering to finance Delhi riots

ED had registered a case against Tahir Hussain in March under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). As per the Times Now report, in the two-month-long investigation, ED has reportedly collected evidence that Hussain had set up an elaborated web of shell companies that he used to launder over 1.5 crores rupees. He allegedly paid anti-CAA protesters from the collected amount to carry out riots in at least 15 locations in north-east Delhi, including the Chand Bagh area. The anti-Hindu riots resulted in the death of at least 50 people.

Hussain’s name appeared in two charge sheets filed by Delhi Police. The first charge sheet holds him as one of the accused who had led a mob to destroy parked vehicles in Delhi’s Chand Bagh area. The second charge sheet names him as an accused in the incident where a mob had robbed a godown in Karawal Nagar. ED has said that in the next few days, they will move to court for permission to question Tahir Hussain, who is currently in judicial custody.

Hussain is also under investigation for the muder of IB official Ankit Sharma.

Shah Alam, brother of Tahir Hussain, was also arrested by the crime branch and north-east Delhi police. There is a possibility that the ED may subsequently call him for interrogation. Times Now has stated that ED has evidence that those who carried out riots in the Chand Bagh area are close to Tahir Hussain. All of them are working in companies that are directly or indirectly owned by Tahir Hussain.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsTahir Hussain ED raid, ED raid Delhi, Delhi riots case

Trending now

News Reports

2,923 ventilators manufactured, 1340 delivered out of PM CARES fund; 14,000 ventilators to be delivered to the states and union territories soon

OpIndia Staff -
Besides Rs 2000 crore allotted from PM Cares Fund for sourcing ventilators, the central government has assigned Rs 1,000 crore to the states for the welfare of migrant labourers
Read more
News Reports

‘This is not a victory for China’: US Intelligence report reveals how senior Chinese Commander ordered attack against India

OpIndia Staff -
India and China were involved in a blood-soaked standoff that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers and according to US intelligence reports, at least 35 Chinese soldiers were killed.
Read more

PCI takes cognizance of The Hindu ‘threatening’ to fire journalists amidst reports of its Mumbai Bureau shutting down

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Press Council of India (PCI) has taken a suo motu cognizance of the termination notice served to more than twenty journalists associated with the Mumbai edition of ‘The Hindu’ in case they fail to resign.

‘We are alive’: Food bloggers forced to clarify they are alive after Times of India publishes their photo as dead couple on front page

Media OpIndia Staff -
Food vloggers Amit and Shilpi Agarwal took to their Facebook channel Food and Flavors by Shilpi to clarify after concerned people reached out to them after the story of murder

Agra DM schools Priyanka Gandhi for spreading fake news that 28 people died of coronavirus within 48 hours

Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
On Monday, the District Magistrate of Agra fact-checked the claims made by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Twitter about the supposed deaths of 28 Coronavirus positive people in the past 48 hours.

Malayalam film actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s new film ‘Vaariyamkunnan’ glorifies a man who led Hindu genocide during Moplah Massacre

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The new Malayalam movie 'Vaariyamkunnan' on the life of Islamic terrorist Variyam Kunnathu, who had unleashed massive terror on Hindus on the Malabar region of Kerala, is yet another attempt to whitewash the crimes committed by the Islamists in the country under the garb of freedom of movement.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Remember Marina Kunwar? I have her video. Don’t mess with me: Sonu Nigam lashes out on T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar

OpIndia Staff -
Singer Sonu Nigam on Monday took to Instagram to further expose the 'Music Mafia' of the film industry and the media nexus within. He also took on T-Series supremo Bhushan Kumar and asked him not to mess with him.
Read more
News Reports

China occupies Rui village of Nepal and annexes it to Tibet: Report

OpIndia Staff -
China has reportedly occupied the Rui village in Gorkha district of Nepal and annexed it to Tibet, an autonomous region of China.
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi tries to correct his pro-China image, lands up on the wrong side of The Hindu

Editorial Desk -
As Congress tried to fire-fight its pro-China sympathies being exposed out in the open, Rahul Gandhi ended up offending N Ram of The Hindu
Read more
Politics

Did you know Congress party had signed a deal with Chinese Communist Party to consult each other on ‘important issues’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is being said that the close connections between the Congress party and the CPC may be one of the reasons why the principal opposition party has now chosen to remain a mute spectator in attacking the Chinese and instead has been unleashing all its attacks against its own government.
Read more
News Reports

Sacked ‘deserter’ army officer nabbed in Ahmednagar for roaming around in army uniforms and using fake army Identity cards and car plates

OpIndia Staff -
Former Assam rifles officer who had deserted the force arrested for using army uniforms and identity cards
Read more
News Reports

After four days of damage control for inadvertently admitting casualties, Chinese state media now reconfirms its soldiers died

OpIndia Staff -
In a series of tweets, Global Times claimed that China has not released 'casualties' number is because China also wants to avoid escalation.
Read more

Latest News

Government and Policy

Union govt makes it mandatory for sellers to mention of ‘Country of Origin’ of products in Government e-Marketplace

OpIndia Staff -
The platform has also enabled a provision for indicating the percentage of local content in products in order to promote local goods.
Read more
Crime

ED raids Tahir Hussain’s factories, says he laundered money to fund Delhi riots: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
ED raids six factories of Delhi-riots accused and former AAP leader Tahir Hussain under PMLA probe.
Read more
News Reports

Jamia student Safoora Zargar granted bail by Delhi High Court in the Delhi Riots case on ‘humanitarian grounds’ despite opposition from Delhi Police

OpIndia Staff -
Jamia student Safoora Zargar was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday in the Delhi Riots case on humanitarian grounds.
Read more
News Reports

2,923 ventilators manufactured, 1340 delivered out of PM CARES fund; 14,000 ventilators to be delivered to the states and union territories soon

OpIndia Staff -
Besides Rs 2000 crore allotted from PM Cares Fund for sourcing ventilators, the central government has assigned Rs 1,000 crore to the states for the welfare of migrant labourers
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena’s U-turn: After protesting against felling of trees in Aarey for metro shed, BMC claims cutting trees for coastal road project ‘inevitable’

OpIndia Staff -
BMC has estimated that about 600 trees will be affected by the project which aims to link the Marine Drive with the southern end of Bandra-Worli Sea Link.
Read more
News Reports

‘This is not a victory for China’: US Intelligence report reveals how senior Chinese Commander ordered attack against India

OpIndia Staff -
India and China were involved in a blood-soaked standoff that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers and according to US intelligence reports, at least 35 Chinese soldiers were killed.
Read more
News Reports

Dispute between China and Japan escalate over Senkaku Islands as latter begins complete integration of island chain

OpIndia Staff -
The Ishigaki city council in Japan’s Okinawa division has passed a bill to change the name of an administrative area covering the disputed uninhabited island chain to Tonoshiro Senkaku from Tonoshiro, starting from October 1.
Read more
Media

PCI takes cognizance of The Hindu ‘threatening’ to fire journalists amidst reports of its Mumbai Bureau shutting down

OpIndia Staff -
The Press Council of India (PCI) has taken a suo motu cognizance of the termination notice served to more than twenty journalists associated with the Mumbai edition of ‘The Hindu’ in case they fail to resign.
Read more
News Reports

Donald Trump temporarily suspends issuance of new H-1B visas, other work permits

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump has also issued broader directions for reforms in the existing H-1B visa which is based upon a lottery system rather than a merit-based system.
Read more
Media

‘We are alive’: Food bloggers forced to clarify they are alive after Times of India publishes their photo as dead couple on front page

OpIndia Staff -
Food vloggers Amit and Shilpi Agarwal took to their Facebook channel Food and Flavors by Shilpi to clarify after concerned people reached out to them after the story of murder
Read more

Connect with us

232,465FansLike
386,648FollowersFollow
255,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com