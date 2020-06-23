ED raids Tahir Hussain’s factories, says he laundered money to fund Delhi riots: Reports

Enforcement Directorate is carrying out raids in six premises of north-east Delhi’s anti-Hindu riots mastermind Tahir Hussain in the National Capital. Four factories out of these six locations are in North-east Delhi and two are located in Noida.

#Breaking | Crackdown after ‘conspiracy’, Tahir Hussain’s premises raided.

6 premises have been raided across Delhi & Noida.



Hussain is accused of money laundering to finance Delhi riots

Hussain is accused of money laundering to finance Delhi riots

ED had registered a case against Tahir Hussain in March under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). As per the Times Now report, in the two-month-long investigation, ED has reportedly collected evidence that Hussain had set up an elaborated web of shell companies that he used to launder over 1.5 crores rupees. He allegedly paid anti-CAA protesters from the collected amount to carry out riots in at least 15 locations in north-east Delhi, including the Chand Bagh area. The anti-Hindu riots resulted in the death of at least 50 people.

Hussain’s name appeared in two charge sheets filed by Delhi Police. The first charge sheet holds him as one of the accused who had led a mob to destroy parked vehicles in Delhi’s Chand Bagh area. The second charge sheet names him as an accused in the incident where a mob had robbed a godown in Karawal Nagar. ED has said that in the next few days, they will move to court for permission to question Tahir Hussain, who is currently in judicial custody.

Hussain is also under investigation for the muder of IB official Ankit Sharma.

Shah Alam, brother of Tahir Hussain, was also arrested by the crime branch and north-east Delhi police. There is a possibility that the ED may subsequently call him for interrogation. Times Now has stated that ED has evidence that those who carried out riots in the Chand Bagh area are close to Tahir Hussain. All of them are working in companies that are directly or indirectly owned by Tahir Hussain.