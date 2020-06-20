Saturday, June 20, 2020
Updated:

Tahir Hussain led a mob to godown and set it on fire, destroyed food prepared for a wedding: Police files two more charge sheets in Delhi riots case

Reportedly, addition to Hussain, his younger brother Shah Alam and at least 10 others have also been named in the charge-sheet for rioting, carrying deadly armed weapons, dacoity, mischief by fire or explosive substance, unlawful assembly and criminal conspiracy.

OpIndia Staff

AAP leader Tahir Hussain
5

On Friday, Delhi Police filed two more charge-sheets against former AAP leader Tahir Hussain for his involvement in the Anti-Hindu riots in North-east Delhi in February 2020.

According to the reports, the Delhi Police has filed two charge-sheets against Tahir Hussain for his role in two separate incidents of violence during the Anti-Hindu riots. The first charge-sheet is related to arson and rioting at a parking lot in Chand Bagh, in which at least a hundred vehicles were set on fire. The second charge-sheet is filed against arson and robbery at a godown of essential goods in Karawal Nagar.

Reportedly, addition to Hussain, his younger brother Shah Alam and at least 10 others have also been named in the charge-sheet for rioting, carrying deadly armed weapons, dacoity, mischief by fire or explosive substance, unlawful assembly and criminal conspiracy.

“Both incidents took place on February 24 and two separate FIRs were registered on February 27. In the first case, it has been established in the charge sheet based on electronic evidence and on the statements of the eyewitnesses that Tahir Hussain led a mob into a godown of essential commodities in Karawal Nagar and set it afire. The owner of the godown claimed a loss of worth Rs 25-30 lakhs. Tahir Hussain and five others were later arrested for the offence,” reported Hindustan Times quoting a police officer.

Tahir Hussain destroyed food prepared at a wedding, threw bombs at parking lot

In the second charge sheet, according to the police, Tahir Hussain and his younger brother Shah Alam along with eight others, reached Pradeep Parking Lot and broke open its shutters. The accused reached the first floor and robbed the people who were present there of their money and valuables.

“There were food preparations going on in there for a marriage function. Hussain and others destroyed the food prepared and then threw petrol bombs into the parking area where several vehicles were parked at the time. All the vehicles parked in Pradeep Parking lot were gutted,” the officer said.

The Delhi Police submitted the charge-sheets before Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Rampuri in cases relating to the Anti-Hindu riots. The charge-sheets have been filed under Indian Penal Code sections, including 147 and 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 34 (common intention).

Tahir Hussain – the main conspirator of Anti-Hindu riots in Delhi

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has filed various charge-sheet in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots which took place in February 2020. Since then, shocking details have emerged regarding the deep conspiracy involved. The role of former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain in the entire series of events has become increasingly clear.

The charge-sheet says that there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the murder of Intelligence Bureau Constable Ankit Sharma. It alleges that he was specifically targeted by a mob led by former AAP leader Tahir Hussain. According to the charge-sheet, Ankit Sharma was murdered on the 25th of February at Khajuri Khas outside the home of the former AAP Councillor.

The charge-sheet also says that Tahir Hussain transferred Rs. 1.1 crore to shell companies in the second week of January which was later withdrawn in cash and used to prepare for the riots. 

The charge-sheet says that as many as fifteen people, including Tahir Hussain, played a pivotal role in the riots that took place outside Hussain’s house in Khajuri Khas, Delhi. His younger brother, Shah Alam was arrested earlier as well. Hussain’s licensed pistol, which he used during the riots, was impounded by the police during the investigation.

Hussain, along with others, has been booked under sections 109, 114, 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 395, 427, 435, 436, 452, 454, 153A, 505, 120B, of the Indian Penal Code and 3/4 PDPP Act and Arms Act. 

The Delhi Anti-Hindu Riots

Massive riots had broken out in the national capital during Donald Trump’s visit to India in February. The riots cost huge losses to life and property. Over the course of the investigation, the role of Radical Islamist organization PFI and others came to the fore. Home Minister Amit had promised on the floor of the Parliament that a thorough investigation into the matter would be carried out and the guilty would be punished. 

The OpIndia ground reports have revealed how some Muslim women rained down acid from the terrace and how slingshots were used to hurl petrol bombs. Eyewitnesses also told OpIndia that the rioters were well-prepared, organised and how women and children were also armed to attack Hindus.

