Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Home News Reports Fact check: Is India going under lockdown again from June 15? Here are the...
News ReportsSocial MediaFact-CheckSocial Media Fact-Check
Updated:

Fact check: Is India going under lockdown again from June 15? Here are the facts

The Ministry of Home Affairs has not announced anything regarding the re-implementation of lockdown in the country. Besides, the photo of the lockdown message that is in circulation on the Internet is morphed

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
India is not going under lockdown once again as alleged in the rumours
Delhi's deserted look during coronavirus lockdown(Source: CNN)
4

Even as the country is witnessing a calibrated re-opening amidst the ‘Unlock-1’ phase, there is a photo doing the rounds on the Internet which says that the nationwide lockdown is once again going to be implemented since June 15.

A snippet of a Hindi news channel claiming that the lockdown will be once again in force starting June 15 is being widely circulated on social media platforms. The message reads that the Ministry of Home Affairs has hinted towards enforcement of nationwide lockdown from June 15, including a ban on flights and trains.

The Truth

However, it was later found out that the picture allegedly belonging to a Hindi news channel was fake and misleading. The Press Information Bureau’s Fact-check arm has officially scotched the rumours of yet another lockdown in the country starting June 15. PIB fact-check’s official Twitter account has declared the picture of a Hindi news channel with the message of the revival of lockdown as fake, thereby putting to rest the growing anxiety among people in connection with another lockdown.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has not announced anything regarding the re-implementation of lockdown in the country. Besides, the photo of the lockdown message that is in circulation on the Internet is morphed. Even the news channel had not carried the report as being illustrated in the morphed image.

The rumours about the re-imposition of lockdown came on the heels of the centre’s decision to unlock the economy in a gradual and phased manner of starting June 1. By June 8, the country had already completed all three phases including the re-opening of offices, malls, restaurants and religious spots based on the assessment by local law enforcement officials. A staggered approach is being embraced by the government to run Flight and train operations.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Media Fact-Check

The Wire conveniently ignores facts and misinterprets statements to cast aspersions on Indian Railways’ Shramik Special trains effort

OpIndia Staff -
With the Shramik trains ferrying lakhs of migrants home, the Left ecosystem activated its propaganda channels to cast aspersions on the operation.
Read more
News Reports

‘They remember humanity when there is some jihadi agenda’: Kangana Ranaut calls out selective secularism of Bollywood, seeks justice for Kashmiri Pandits

OpIndia Staff -
Hinduism should be re-established in the valley. This is the only way to provided justice to Ajay Pandita, Kangana Ranaut
Read more

Daulat Beg Oldi: Read about India’s strategically important airstrip in Ladakh that keeps the Chinese troops in check

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Air Force also carries routine sorties using An-32 aircraft to provide relief and supplies to the troops stationed nearby. The outpost is strategically important as it helps Indian Armed Forces to keep a check on Chinese troops that patrol along the Line of Actual Control.

They issued rape threats to me, my 73-year-old mother and my child: Ekta Kapoor says how fictional story cannot justify real life humiliation of...

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Television queen Ekta Kapoor speaks to OpIndia on the recent controversy regarding Alt Balaji's show XXX2, the abuses and the online bullying.

Did Pakistan shoot down its own F-16 aircraft amid blackout panic in Karachi: Read details

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users took to Twitter to claim that one PAF F-16 fighter aircraft had not returned to Masroor airbase after it was sent to Combat Air Patrolling mission to detect and push back Indian fighter jets.

Fact check: Dalit boy killed by upper caste men for praying in temple in Amroha? Here are the facts

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, social media was abuzz with the reports that a Dalit boy was allegedly killed by upper caste men for praying in a temple.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistan: Blackout in Karachi triggers ‘Indian planes coming’ fear, residents confuse PAF planes as Indian fighter jets

OpIndia Staff -
According to the local residents of Karachi, the city was put under 'blackout' after rumours of Indian Air Force fighter jets went close to Karachi and other parts of Sindh.
Read more
News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
News Reports

Who killed Swedish PM Olof Palme to be revealed soon: Could this signal fresh trouble for Gandhis in the Bofors case?

OpIndia Staff -
The prosecutors investigating the case have received a dossier from South Africa and the Swedes are set to present their findings on the Olaf Palme assassination and the Bofors scam connection could sound trouble for the Gandhi family
Read more
Social Media

Did Pakistan shoot down its own F-16 aircraft amid blackout panic in Karachi: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users took to Twitter to claim that one PAF F-16 fighter aircraft had not returned to Masroor airbase after it was sent to Combat Air Patrolling mission to detect and push back Indian fighter jets.
Read more
Crime

Tamil Nadu shocker: Hungry eight-year-old girl raped multiple times by six men in Nagercoil, five including one 75-year-old Mohammad Noah arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Two of the arrested in the gang-rape of the 8-year-old girl in Nagercoil in Kanyakumari are juvenile
Read more
Social Media

NDTV’s Nidhi Razdan interacted regularly with Twitter account of ISIS suspects who instigated Muslims to join anti-CAA protests

OpIndia Staff -
A Muslim couple with links to the terrorist organization Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) was nabbed by Delhi Police from south Delhi’s Jamia Nagar on Sunday.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Fact check: Is India going under lockdown again from June 15? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
The Press Information Bureau has categorically denied that no such order of reimposing lockdown starting June 15 has passed by the Ministry of Home Affairs
Read more
Media Fact-Check

The Wire conveniently ignores facts and misinterprets statements to cast aspersions on Indian Railways’ Shramik Special trains effort

OpIndia Staff -
With the Shramik trains ferrying lakhs of migrants home, the Left ecosystem activated its propaganda channels to cast aspersions on the operation.
Read more
News Reports

ED recovers diamonds, pearls and other valuables worth Rs 1350 crore belonging to fugitives Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi from Hong Kong

OpIndia Staff -
Enforcement Directorate has brought back 108 consignments of various overseas entities belonging to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Bareilly Dargah Aala Hazrat opposes alcohol-based sanitisers, Islamic cleric calls it haram in Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Alcohol is prohibited in Islam. Muslims should not use alcohol-based sanitisers, said the Islamic cleric at Dargah Aala Hazrat
Read more
News Reports

‘They remember humanity when there is some jihadi agenda’: Kangana Ranaut calls out selective secularism of Bollywood, seeks justice for Kashmiri Pandits

OpIndia Staff -
Hinduism should be re-established in the valley. This is the only way to provided justice to Ajay Pandita, Kangana Ranaut
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: 82-year-old coronavirus patient goes missing from govt hospital, found dead in hospital toilet after eight days

OpIndia Staff -
After family lodged complaint of missing 82-year-old Coronavirus patient in Maharashtra hospital, police find her dead in hospital toilet
Read more
News Reports

Daulat Beg Oldi: Read about India’s strategically important airstrip in Ladakh that keeps the Chinese troops in check

OpIndia Staff -
The Air Force also carries routine sorties using An-32 aircraft to provide relief and supplies to the troops stationed nearby. The outpost is strategically important as it helps Indian Armed Forces to keep a check on Chinese troops that patrol along the Line of Actual Control.
Read more
Entertainment

They issued rape threats to me, my 73-year-old mother and my child: Ekta Kapoor says how fictional story cannot justify real life humiliation of...

OpIndia Staff -
Television queen Ekta Kapoor speaks to OpIndia on the recent controversy regarding Alt Balaji's show XXX2, the abuses and the online bullying.
Read more
News Reports

UP Police asks Cyber Cell to take necessary action against The Wire journalist Arfa Khanum after she was caught peddling fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Amroha Police calles out 'The Wire' journalist Arfa Khanum's lies after she alleged that a Dalit boy was killed for praying in a temple
Read more
Social Media

Did Pakistan shoot down its own F-16 aircraft amid blackout panic in Karachi: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users took to Twitter to claim that one PAF F-16 fighter aircraft had not returned to Masroor airbase after it was sent to Combat Air Patrolling mission to detect and push back Indian fighter jets.
Read more

Connect with us

230,339FansLike
369,784FollowersFollow
247,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com