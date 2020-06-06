Saturday, June 6, 2020
Home Government and Policy A tale of 2 contradictory orders: How Arvind Kejriwal govt made the Coronavirus fight...
Editor's picksFeaturedGovernment and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

A tale of 2 contradictory orders: How Arvind Kejriwal govt made the Coronavirus fight impossible for doctors at Ganga Ram Hospital

According to medical oncologist Dr. Shyam Aggarwal, he had received calls from several cancer patients awaiting their chemotherapy session. He informed, "We have maintained they should get Coronavirus tests done once every two weeks because chemotherapy on a patient who is Covid positive can be disastrous. We have told them that if the test is not done, it (chemotherapy) can be harmful to them.”

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
A tale of 2 contradictory orders: How Arvind Kejriwal govt made the Coronavirus fight impossible for doctors at Ganga Ram Hospital
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
60

Amidst the rising active cases of Wuhan Coronavirus in Delhi, the State Government had reportedly issued a set of two contradictory orders that have added to the woes of doctors at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. On June 3, the Arvind Kejriwal-led-Delhi Government had ordered the hospital to stop testing for supposedly flouting ICMR guidelines on Coronavirus testing.

The notice read, “The district has come to know that the hospital is still not using RT PCR app even till today. The hospital is directed to explain why they have not yet started sample collection via RT PCR app within two days of receipt of the order. RT PCR sampling for Coronavirus suspect/ confirmed cases should be stopped with immediate effect.” Interestingly, the Delhi Government also directed the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to allocate 80% of its total 675 beds for the treatment of Coronavirus cases. The doctors have dubbed the two orders as being at odds with each other.

According to medical oncologist Dr. Shyam Aggarwal, he had received calls from several cancer patients awaiting their chemotherapy session. He informed, “We have maintained they should get Coronavirus tests done once every two weeks because chemotherapy on a patient who is Covid positive can be disastrous. We have told them that if the test is not done, it (chemotherapy) can be harmful to them.”

Aggarwal learnt that several laboratories in Delhi had stopped conducting tests after having called 6-7 labs. Owing to the Delhi Government order, cancer patients are forced to stay without treatment. Reportedly, the hospital would test 150 to 170 Coronavirus samples and conduct 30-40 surgeries per day. All of it had come to a halt since Thursday.

Doctor narrates how a breast cancer patient had to be reluctantly discharged

Dr. Aggarwal narrated the story of one breast cancer patient whom he had to reluctantly discharge due to the government order. He conceded that the woman was scheduled to be operated on Thursday. However, she could not be operated without performing the required tests. As such, the oncologist had to convince her family about the government diktat and reluctantly discharge the patients, despite knowing that cancer might spread. The surgeries of three patients were postponed in a similar manner in the past 2 days.

How a suspected Coronavirus patient could not be tested

On Thursday night, a 12-year-old from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh was rushed to the said hospital’s emergency ward, following complaints of breathlessness, high fever, altered consciousness, and uncontrollable diabetes. Owing to a temporary ban on testing at the hospital, the doctors proceeded with treating the patient assuming that he had Coronavirus. While the health condition of the patient became stable, everyone in the area got exposed to the virus. As such, a separate system had to be created for him.

Pediatric intensivist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, “If we treat him as Coronavirus positive till results are out (which may take longer from outside labs), the patient will end up paying lakhs for adequate protection (PPE, separate doctor, a separate ward with dedicated nurses). And if I keep him with other Coronavirus patients, this innocent child may catch an infection from them.”

What the Delhi govt’s response was about the contradictory orders issued

Two hospitals associated with the hospital, namely Kolmet and the City Hospital with 40 and 140 bed-capacity were earlier converted into Coronavirus facilities. As per the government diktat, only 20% of beds at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital are available for non-Coronavirus patients. A spokesperson of the Delhi Government had claimed that out of 35 accredited ICMR labs, 8 were found to be flouting official guidelines. As such, action was taken against them temporarily. These laboratories had been instructed to not pick up individual samples. However, he clarified that sample sent by hospitals continue to be processed in the accredited labs

When asked to comment on the issues flagged by doctors, a Delhi government spokesperson said: “There are 35 labs in Delhi authorised by ICMR. These eight labs were found not following the prescribed protocol by ICMR. Therefore, action was initiated. As a temporary measure, these labs have been asked not to pick up individual samples. However, samples sent by various hospitals and other agencies will continue being processed in these labs.” In his defence, Chairman of Sir Ganga ram Hospital said that the management had replied to the notice of the Government and reiterated that it was a minor issue. He emphasised that testing services would be resumed very soon.

Amidst the rising cases of Coronavirus in India’s capital city, a case of administrative negligence on the part of Arvind Kejriwal-led-Delhi Government has come to light. On Thursday, Varun Vats, a resident of Rohini, took to Facebook to narrate his harrowing tale of the struggle to get tested for the Wuhan Coronavirus in Delhi. Failed by the Delhi Government, he decided to self-quarantine, amidst high fever and aggravated symptoms of cough, headache, and weakness.

He added that his financial condition motivated him to contact private laboratories, something which may be a far-fetched dream for the impoverished section of the society. He asked, “Who will test them (the poor), treat, and care about them? No testing means no new cases. This is how our beloved CM Arvind Kejriwal wants to decrease the number of Coronavirus cases in Delhi.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Government and Policy

A tale of 2 contradictory orders: How Arvind Kejriwal govt made the Coronavirus fight impossible for doctors at Ganga Ram Hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital would test 150-170 Coronavirus samples and conduct 30-40 surgeries per day, prior to the government order.
Read more
News Reports

Celebrities have commercialised dissent in India, they say ‘BlackLivesMatter’ while endorsing racist fairness creams: Kangana Ranaut

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut slams celebrities for speaking on 'Black Lives Matter' while staying silent on incidents like Palghar lynching
Read more

No, Jyotiraditya Scindia has not ‘removed BJP’ from his Twitter bio: Here is the truth

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Media claimed that Jyotiraditya Scindia, the former Congress leader who is now with the BJP, had removed his association with the BJP from his Twitter bio.

How AltNews ‘fact-checked’ the pregnant elephant story to shield Muslim suspects, quietly changed copy but continued to peddle agenda

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
AltNews tried to 'fact-check' the brutal incident that resulted in the death of an elephant in Kerala with the aim to shield the Muslim suspects

US filmmaker says former Pakistan minister Rehman Malik raped her, former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani manhandled her: Watch

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Cynthia D. Ritchie said that sexual assault against her by Senator Rehman Malik had happened occurred at Interior Minister's residence in 2011

Congress mouthpiece says ‘Muslims have sat quiet and subdued’: Here is how they are wrong and how their dog-whistling might not work

Media Fact-Check K Bhattacharjee -
National Herald published an article that said that the first year of Modi Sarkar 2.0 has been the 'worst possible year' for Muslims in the country.

Recently Popular

Social Media

Times of India journalist Samina Shaikh tries to shame Hindus over the killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala

OpIndia Staff -
In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha has the head of an elephant and elephants are also considered holy.
Read more
News Reports

“Your mother was Hindu, how can we trust you?” Read shocking revelations by the niece of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

OpIndia Staff -
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family refused to believe the niece's allegations stating that they cannot trust the daughter of a Hindu.
Read more
News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
Crime

Himachal Pradesh: After Kerala pregnant elephant death case, video of a pregnant cow injured due to cracker explosion in mouth surfaces online

OpIndia Staff -
In the video shared online, it can be seen that the mouth of the pregnant cow has been injured very badly with a lot of blood oozing out of her mouth
Read more
News Reports

After trying to rope in 2nd, 3rd-year MBBS students to manage Coronavirus patients, Maharashtra govt to punish medical interns if they get coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Medical interns in Maharashtra will be liable to repeat the internship for the quarantine period if they are infected with Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

GoAir fires trainee officer Asif Khan after screenshots of his Hinduphobic comment went viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
GoAir has terminated the employment of one Asif Khan after his anti-Hindu offensive comments on social media went viral.
Read more

Latest News

Government and Policy

A tale of 2 contradictory orders: How Arvind Kejriwal govt made the Coronavirus fight impossible for doctors at Ganga Ram Hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital would test 150-170 Coronavirus samples and conduct 30-40 surgeries per day, prior to the government order.
Read more
News Reports

Communist Party is ‘both a court and police station’: Kerala women’s panel chief MC Josephine courts controversy

OpIndia Staff -
State Women’s Commission chairperson MC Josephine kicked up a controversy after she claimed that her party Communist Party of India (Marxist) was both a court and a police station
Read more
News Reports

Celebrities have commercialised dissent in India, they say ‘BlackLivesMatter’ while endorsing racist fairness creams: Kangana Ranaut

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut slams celebrities for speaking on 'Black Lives Matter' while staying silent on incidents like Palghar lynching
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: 8-year-old maid Zohra Shah beaten to death after she accidentally let two parrots escape from cage

OpIndia Staff -
When the parrots flew away, a miffed Siddiqui and his wife Umm Kulsoom beat the victim 8-year-old Zohra Shahblack and blue, killing her
Read more
News Reports

News of Chhota Bheem ditching Chutki to marry princess Indumati is fake, clarifies maker of animated show after netizens outrage over ‘betrayal’ by Bheem

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens launch #JusticeForChutki campaign after news spread that Chhota Bheem is ditching best friend Chutki to marry princess Indumati
Read more
Media Fact-Check

No, Jyotiraditya Scindia has not ‘removed BJP’ from his Twitter bio: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
Media claimed that Jyotiraditya Scindia, the former Congress leader who is now with the BJP, had removed his association with the BJP from his Twitter bio.
Read more
News Reports

“Yoga has no place in the life of Christians,” Greek Orthodox Church issues diktat against yoga to its followers

OpIndia Staff -
Greek Orthodox Church said yoga has no place in the life of Christians after Greek media recommended Yoga during lockdown
Read more
Entertainment

On the need for making “The Judge” – A movie on Love Jihad and the typical ‘liberal’ reaction of Hindus to the issue

OpIndia Staff -
Maker of The Judge explains why he made a movie on Love Jihad, a topic not touched by mainstream movie makers
Read more
News Reports

FIR registered in Delhi against journalist Vinod Dua for spreading fake news and creating public nuisance: Read the details

OpIndia Staff -
FIR registered by Delhi police against Vinod Dua on the complaint of Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar for reporting fake news
Read more
Media Fact-Check

How AltNews ‘fact-checked’ the pregnant elephant story to shield Muslim suspects, quietly changed copy but continued to peddle agenda

OpIndia Staff -
AltNews tried to 'fact-check' the brutal incident that resulted in the death of an elephant in Kerala with the aim to shield the Muslim suspects
Read more

Connect with us

229,698FansLike
364,024FollowersFollow
246,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com