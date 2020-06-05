Friday, June 5, 2020
Updated:

George Floyd Autopsy: Tested positive for Coronavirus, report reveals fentanyl intoxication, recent meth use, cardiopulmonary arrest listed as cause of death

According to the toxicology report, George Floyd had fentanyl, methamphetamine, cannabis compounds and morphine in his blood.

OpIndia Staff

George Floyd tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus
Image Credit: AP
122

The death of George Floyd at the hands of Police unleashed a wave of violence and anarchy across the streets of USA. Stores were looted, buildings were vandalised and set on fire, innocent men and women were thrashed, some were killed and ultimately, the National Guards had to be deployed in order to bring the situation under control.

On May 25, George Floyd was allegedly murdered by white police officer Derek Chauvin who knelt on the former’s neck for more than 8 minutes until his body became unresponsive. A shopkeeper had called the cops on Floyd for allegedly trying to pass a ‘potential counterfeit bill’. On being taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center, he was declared dead.

Cause of Death of George Floyd: Cardiopulmonary Arrest

His autopsy report has now come forward. It was conducted by the Medical Examiner’s Office of Hennepin County. The autopsy revealed blunt force injuries on the forehead, face and upper lips. It also recorded patterned contusions that are consistent with those made by handcuffs. In addition, the report said that George Floyd suffered from diseases and and had a left pelvic tumor.

The autopsy report concludes that the cause of George Floyd’s death was “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression.” In lay men’s terms, the cause of death is heart failure. The independent examiner hired by the Floyd family had reached a different conclusion, which had said “asphyxiation from sustained pressure.”

Image Source: Tom Lyden/Twitter

George Floyd tested positive for COVID-19

The autopsy report also revealed that Floyd had contracted the novel Coronavirus. The report says, “The decedent was known to be positive for 2019-nCoV RNA on 4/3/2020. Since PCR positivity for 2019-nCoV RNA can persist for weeks after the onset and resolution of clinical disease, the autopsy result most likely reflects asymptomatic but persistent PCR positivity from previous infection.”

Autopsy Report finds traces of drugs in the blood

According to the toxicology report, George Floyd had fentanyl, methamphetamine, cannabis compounds and morphine in his blood. It indicated recent meth use. However, these were not listed as cause of death. Fentanyl is an opioid that is often smuggled into the United States from China. The USA is currently suffering an opioid crisis as well and it has often blamed China for not cracking down enough on the flow of it into the country.

