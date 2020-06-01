Exposing the duplicitous nature of the Congress party, Health Minister of Assam and a senior BJP leader, Himanta Biswas Sarma, revealed on a Republic TV news debate that all the Congress chief ministers have sided with PM Modi and “fully concurred” with the measures taken by the Centre to battle the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

“As seen from the video-conferencing, all the Congress chief ministers, right after Captain Amarinder Singh to Puducherry CM to Rajasthan CM, in front of our own eyes have said we fully concur with the Prime Minister and whatever decision you are taking, we have full approval because at this time you are leading the nation correctly,” Sarma said.

An interesting revelation by @himantabiswa on the Republic debate. Every Congress CM has sided with PM Modi and his policies during every covid-related meeting.



What explains the Gandhis’ public posturing? Double games, or differences with state units? pic.twitter.com/4NoPZ4qwrm — Ajit Datta (@ajitdatta) May 31, 2020

However, Sarma’s revealing statements about the Congress CMs expressing their approval for PM Modi’s approach to getting a handle on the coronavirus crisis comes amidst the critical remarks made by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the Modi government for apparently failing in taming the Wuhan coronavirus.

Rahul gandhi’s contradictory claims to criticise PM Modi on coronavirus lockdown

Recently, in his media briefing via video-conferencing, the former Congress President claimed that the lockdown announced by PM Modi on March 24 had failed. Gandhi made contradictory claims by first declaring the lockdown as a failure and then criticising PM Modi for lifting it.

Emphasising his point further, the Congress leader said there has been one lockdown after another, but that has failed in stopping the spread of the disease. However, it appears that the purpose of enforcing a lockdown to stem the rapid spread of the coronavirus was completely lost on Rahul Gandhi. The lockdown was not supposed to end the infection completely, it was supposed to slow the growth of the disease, and that has been achieved to a large extent. Nobody claimed that the emergence of new cases will stop due to the lockdown, as that is not possible with such a highly contagious virus like the Wuhan Coronavirus.

While Rahul Gandhi claimed that lockdown had failed to achieve its desired purpose, he also criticised the govt for relaxing it. He said that we are the only country where the virus is exponentially rising and we are removing the lockdown. Earlier too he had spoken against lockdown. In mid-April, he had said that lockdown can’t defeat coronavirus, but now he is criticising the Modi government for lifting lockdown. This is a complete change in position in just one month.

Earlier in May, the Wayanad MP had made false claims about the central government being unilateral in deciding the coronavirus zones in the country and attributed those lies to the Congress chief-ministers.

Casting aspersions about the efforts of the Union Government in containing the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled States have informed him that the green zones are, in fact, red zones and vice versa.

However, a presser released by the MHA debunked the false claims made by the former Amethi MP. The press note said that the Ministry of Home Affairs had issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into Red (hotspot), Green, and Orange Zones. The MHA circular clearly stated that the zones are decided as per feedback from districts. It also stated that weekly review of the zones will be conducted with state authorities regarding the classifications.

Sarma’s statement further exposes Congress’ duplicitous stand and attempts with regards to the pandemic to gain political mileage over the issue.