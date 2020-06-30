Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Home News Reports As Balochistan freedom fighters claim responsibility for attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange, Imran khan...
News Reports
Updated:

As Balochistan freedom fighters claim responsibility for attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange, Imran khan accuses India of carrying out the attack

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had referred the terrorists who attacked the stock exchange as 'sleeper cells of India'. MEA of Indian rejected the 'absurd comments' of the Foreign minister of Pakistan.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Imran Khan blamed India for the attack on the Karachi Stock Exchange in Pakistan
Imran khan in Pakistan National Assembly Courtesy: The Hindu
2

A day after Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack on the Pakistan Stock exchange in Karachi, the Prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, accused India of carrying attacks in Pakistan.

While speaking in Pakistan’s National Assembly, Imran Khan said that Pakistan has “no doubt” that the terror attack on Pakistan’s Stock Exchange was carried out by India.

Imran Khan said, “India made a huge plan to de-stabilise Pakistan, they came with a huge arsenal. They planned to enter the Pakistan stock exchange and keep the people under captivity. Just like the one happened in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.”

He added, “We have no doubt that this was done by India.” He added that it was a huge win for Pakistan as the agencies had averted a major attack which was planned by India to destabilize Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had referred the terrorists who attacked the stock exchange as ‘sleeper cells of India’. MEA of Indian rejected the ‘absurd comments’ of the Foreign minister of Pakistan.

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “India rejects the absurd comments of the Foreign Minister of Pakistan on the terrorist attack in Karachi. Pakistan cannot shift the blame on India for its domestic problems. Unlike Pakistan, India has no hesitation in condemning terrorism anywhere in the world, including in Karachi.”

Pakistan Stock Exchange attack

Four gunmen armed with a huge cache of weapons and explosives attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday. Four people had lost their lives in the terror attack. The gunmen launched a grenade attack at the main gate of the busy Karachi Stock Exchange building and then stormed it, firing indiscriminately, killing four security guards and a police officer.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the terror attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange building. Majeed Brigade, a unit of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), confirmed that all the gunmen were suicide attackers.

Pakistan tried to designate an Indian citizen as global terrorist

This is not the first time Pakistan has tried to malign the image of India by blaming for every incident witnessed by Pakistan. Prior to this, Pakistan tried to frame an Indian citizen as a global terrorist in United nations but faced a major setback after UN’s 1267 committee restricted its efforts to proscribe an Indian national working in Afghanistan as a ‘global terrorist’.

Ever since the Pakistani terrorist and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Maulana Masood Azhar was listed as a global terrorist in 2017, Pakistan has been putting efforts to frame Indian citizens of terrorism on its soil to defame the country at the United Nations Security Council. However, the bluff is often called out by the allies of India repeatedly.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsKarachi Stock Exchange

Trending now

Opinions

Manojātasatya: Speak up for, not stigmatise, mental health! The necessity of reducing the stigma and how we can go about reducing it

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
Among our civilisational claims to fame in the times of yore are the ancient medical science known as Ayurveda (that arises from the Sanskrit words Ayur or life, and Veda or science) as well as the addressing of mental health.
Read more
News Reports

No new users, old users can’t access: TikTok gone completely from your phones

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese video sharing app TikTok has also stopped working for the existing users a day after the government of India banned the app over security concerns. Essentially, the problematic app has now completely stopped working.
Read more

China issues statement on ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, expresses ‘serious concern’ and ‘opposes the move’ by Indian govt

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
India decided to ban 59 Chinese apps, including Tiktok, for engaging in subversive activities that posed a threat to country's sovereignty and integrity

Dubai: Chimera on a spiral towards its death

Opinions lakshmishaks -
So are we going to see death of Dubai in 2020, is this the end of it. The answer is no, while the above factors are going to impact Dubai, some of these take a longer-term to play out.

Imran Khan parrots Indian liberals, panics over ‘change in demographic structure’ after India issues domicile certificates in Jammu & Kashmir

Politics Jhankar Mohta -
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan fumes as India issues domicile certificates in J&K, seeks UN intervention.

When Nehru curbed press freedom and freedom of expression to protect ‘moral standards’ of Indians and faced opposition by all his opponents

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
Jawaharlal Nehru, who is again ironically hailed as a beacon of liberalism, was insistent on curbing the freedom of the press.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues notice to Karishma Bhosale for asking the neighbourhood mosque to lower the volume of azaan, calls it ‘inappropriate’

OpIndia Staff -
In a strange turn of events, Maharashtra government sent a notice to victim Karishma Bhosale, who was heckled by mosque patrons in Mankhurd, for requesting the officials to lower the volume of azaan
Read more
Media

Democracy isn’t going anywhere. If you think it is in danger, contest elections: Manoj Bajpayee gives befitting reply to The Wire’s journalist

OpIndia Staff -
While the journalist was expecting the actor to make a positive affirmation to her beliefs and opinions, Manoj Bajpai chose to do otherwise.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: TikTok star found murdered in her own beauty parlour, family accuses ‘friend’ Arif

OpIndia Staff -
Shivani's phone was allegedly being used by the murderer. While she was killed on the night of June 26, a video was posted from her account on June 28, a few hours before her body was found.
Read more
Social Media

Day after Govt of India banned 59 Chinese apps, TikTok India releases statement, claims does not share data with Chinese govt

OpIndia Staff -
A day after Govt of India banned 59 Chinese apps over security and data concern, TikTok issues a statement.
Read more
News Reports

“It’s a curse to be born in an Islamic country” says mother of the 14-year-old abducted Hindu girl in Sindh, Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
A 14-year-old Hindu girl was abducted in Saedabad in Sindh province of Pakistan.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Maulana threatens China after Chinese companies ban Pakistani employees from offering namaz

OpIndia Staff -
In a video that has gone viral on social media, a visibly upset maulana can be heard threatening China to not interfere in their religion.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

As Balochistan freedom fighters claim responsibility for attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange, Imran khan accuses India of carrying out the attack

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan said that Pakistan has "no doubt" that the terror attack on Pakistan's Stock Exchange was carried out by India.
Read more
Opinions

Manojātasatya: Speak up for, not stigmatise, mental health! The necessity of reducing the stigma and how we can go about reducing it

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
Among our civilisational claims to fame in the times of yore are the ancient medical science known as Ayurveda (that arises from the Sanskrit words Ayur or life, and Veda or science) as well as the addressing of mental health.
Read more
News Reports

No new users, old users can’t access: TikTok gone completely from your phones

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese video sharing app TikTok has also stopped working for the existing users a day after the government of India banned the app over security concerns. Essentially, the problematic app has now completely stopped working.
Read more
Government and Policy

China issues statement on ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, expresses ‘serious concern’ and ‘opposes the move’ by Indian govt

OpIndia Staff -
India decided to ban 59 Chinese apps, including Tiktok, for engaging in subversive activities that posed a threat to country's sovereignty and integrity
Read more
News Reports

After govt’s TikTok ban, demand for Indian ‘Chingari’ app skyrockets, 90,000 new users joining every hour

OpIndia Staff -
Hailed as an alternative to Chinese TikTok, Chingari is available in multiple languages such as Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, etc.
Read more
News Reports

After PM Modi extends free foodgrains for poor till November, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces free ration for people till June 2021

OpIndia Staff -
The announcement from Mamata Banerjee that West Bengal will extend free ration to poor till June 2021 cannot be viewed in isolation with the state polls that are scheduled to happen in 2021
Read more
Opinions

Dubai: Chimera on a spiral towards its death

lakshmishaks -
So are we going to see death of Dubai in 2020, is this the end of it. The answer is no, while the above factors are going to impact Dubai, some of these take a longer-term to play out.
Read more
Opinions

Sharia law in Minneapolis and Antifa’s role: How concerned should we be?

agarwalvj -
While the prejudice has been part of us as human beings for time immemorial, by the privileged toward underprivileged, Floyd’s death led to climatic conditions with the unprecedented and sinister idea as dire as the city governed under Sharia law.
Read more
Politics

Imran Khan parrots Indian liberals, panics over ‘change in demographic structure’ after India issues domicile certificates in Jammu & Kashmir

Jhankar Mohta -
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan fumes as India issues domicile certificates in J&K, seeks UN intervention.
Read more
News Reports

Security tightened outside Taj hotels in Mumbai after a call threatening 26/11 style attack

OpIndia Staff -
The Taj Mahal Palace and Tower Hotel was attacked by heavily armed LeT terrorists from Pakistan on 26 November 2008.
Read more

Connect with us

233,672FansLike
393,910FollowersFollow
262,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com