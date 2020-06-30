A day after Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack on the Pakistan Stock exchange in Karachi, the Prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, accused India of carrying attacks in Pakistan.

While speaking in Pakistan’s National Assembly, Imran Khan said that Pakistan has “no doubt” that the terror attack on Pakistan’s Stock Exchange was carried out by India.

PM of Pak , Imran Khan speaking in Parliament today : #KarachiStockExchange att@ck was India’s plan to copy Pak sponsored Mumbai Ter0r atta@ck but we know Tricks of the Trade . pic.twitter.com/e0TmczmciC — Megh Updates 🚨 (@MeghUpdates) June 30, 2020

Imran Khan said, “India made a huge plan to de-stabilise Pakistan, they came with a huge arsenal. They planned to enter the Pakistan stock exchange and keep the people under captivity. Just like the one happened in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.”

He added, “We have no doubt that this was done by India.” He added that it was a huge win for Pakistan as the agencies had averted a major attack which was planned by India to destabilize Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had referred the terrorists who attacked the stock exchange as ‘sleeper cells of India’. MEA of Indian rejected the ‘absurd comments’ of the Foreign minister of Pakistan.

MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, “India rejects the absurd comments of the Foreign Minister of Pakistan on the terrorist attack in Karachi. Pakistan cannot shift the blame on India for its domestic problems. Unlike Pakistan, India has no hesitation in condemning terrorism anywhere in the world, including in Karachi.”

Pakistan Stock Exchange attack

Four gunmen armed with a huge cache of weapons and explosives attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday. Four people had lost their lives in the terror attack. The gunmen launched a grenade attack at the main gate of the busy Karachi Stock Exchange building and then stormed it, firing indiscriminately, killing four security guards and a police officer.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the terror attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange building. Majeed Brigade, a unit of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), confirmed that all the gunmen were suicide attackers.

Pakistan tried to designate an Indian citizen as global terrorist

This is not the first time Pakistan has tried to malign the image of India by blaming for every incident witnessed by Pakistan. Prior to this, Pakistan tried to frame an Indian citizen as a global terrorist in United nations but faced a major setback after UN’s 1267 committee restricted its efforts to proscribe an Indian national working in Afghanistan as a ‘global terrorist’.

Ever since the Pakistani terrorist and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Maulana Masood Azhar was listed as a global terrorist in 2017, Pakistan has been putting efforts to frame Indian citizens of terrorism on its soil to defame the country at the United Nations Security Council. However, the bluff is often called out by the allies of India repeatedly.