Karachi stock exchange attack: Balochistan Liberation Army accepts responsibility of the attack, confirms all gunmen were suicide attackers

According to the initial reports, the gunmen launched a grenade attack at the main gate of the busy Pakistan Stock Exchange building and then stormed it, firing indiscriminately, killing four security guards and a police officer.

Baloch liberation Army takes responsibility of the attack carried out on the Karachi stock exchange building on Monday (courtesy: India Today)
The Karachi stock exchange in Pakistan came under attack by armed gunmen on Monday. Six people were reportedly killed in the attack. According to the latest development, the Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the terror attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange building. Majeed Brigade, a unit of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), confirmed that all the gunmen were suicide attackers.

Gunmen were armed with grenades

According to the initial reports, the gunmen launched a grenade attack at the main gate of the busy Karachi Stock Exchange building and then stormed it, firing indiscriminately, killing four security guards and a police officer. All four gunmen have been killed, the security forces said. A clearance operation is now underway.

AK-47 rifles, hand grenades, magazines and other explosive material recovered

Security forces have recovered AK-47 rifles, hand grenades, magazines and other explosive material from the bags the gunmen were carrying. As per reports, the surrounding areas of the Stock Exchange building have been sealed by police and Rangers personnel. The injured are being shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Abid Ali Habib, the Director of Pakistan Stock Exchange, was quoted as saying that the terrorists made their way towards the parking lot and started firing.

Earlier, videos of the attack had surfaced online where one could hear the gunshots from the Karachi Stock Exchange. More videos showing bloodstained staircases had also surfaced online.

Searched termskarachi stock exchange attack, pakistan stock exchange attack

