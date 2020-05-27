Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Updated:

US President Trump offers to mediate between India and China in border standoff

US President Donald Trump has, in the past, made similar proposals over the disputes between India and Pakistan too. The proposals were promptly dismissed by India.

OpIndia Staff

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Donald Trump says he is ready to mediate between India and China over border disputes
US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits : ShutterStock)
270

US President Donald Trump has stated that he is ready to mediate between India and China over their ongoing military standoff in the Ladakh region. Trump has tweeted saying that the USA has conveyed it to both India and China.

Trump stated that the USA has informed both India and China that it is “ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute”.

India-China military standoff

India and China are currently engaged in a military standoff in the Galwan Valley region of Ladakh, near the Line of Actual Control between India and China. It is notable here that vast areas of Ladakh region have been under Chinese control for decades.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In the Galwan flashpoint, it was initially reported that China had started moving heavy equipment and troops in the LAC, and had increased patrols in the area creating skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops.

As a result, India too has mobilised troops and aircraft in the region. In 2017, India and China had engaged in a similar standoff in the Doklam region near the Bhutan border.

Trump and his mediation proposals

US President Donald Trump has, in the past, made similar proposals over the disputes between India and Pakistan too. The proposals were promptly dismissed by India. It is notable here that India’s stand regarding border conflicts with neighbouring nations has always been that the issues are to be resolved bilaterally, without the intervention of third parties.

Trending now

