US President Donald Trump has stated that he is ready to mediate between India and China over their ongoing military standoff in the Ladakh region. Trump has tweeted saying that the USA has conveyed it to both India and China.

We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

Trump stated that the USA has informed both India and China that it is “ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute”.

India-China military standoff

India and China are currently engaged in a military standoff in the Galwan Valley region of Ladakh, near the Line of Actual Control between India and China. It is notable here that vast areas of Ladakh region have been under Chinese control for decades.

In the Galwan flashpoint, it was initially reported that China had started moving heavy equipment and troops in the LAC, and had increased patrols in the area creating skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops.

As a result, India too has mobilised troops and aircraft in the region. In 2017, India and China had engaged in a similar standoff in the Doklam region near the Bhutan border.

Trump and his mediation proposals

US President Donald Trump has, in the past, made similar proposals over the disputes between India and Pakistan too. The proposals were promptly dismissed by India. It is notable here that India’s stand regarding border conflicts with neighbouring nations has always been that the issues are to be resolved bilaterally, without the intervention of third parties.