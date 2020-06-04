Pakistan appears to be up to its usual dirty tricks again. A member of Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) gave chase to the vehicle of India’s Chargé d’affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia in Islamabad on Thursday, ANI has reported. Furthermore, ISI has instructed people in cars and bikes to station themselves outside the residence of the Indian Diplomat in order to harass and intimidate him.

#WATCH Islamabad: Vehicle of India’s Chargé d’affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was chased by a Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) member. ISI has stationed multiple persons in cars and bikes outside his residence to harass and intimidate him. pic.twitter.com/TVchxF8Exz — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020

Pakistan’s outrageous antics comes days after two officials of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were caught spying by the Delhi Police on May 31. The two-officials, Abid Hussain and Tahir Hussain, working in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were subsequently expelled and told to return to their country.

Fake Identities and other activities of the Pakistani officials

The officials of the Pakistani High Commission had fake Indian passports, which they used everywhere. They were caught red handed by the Delhi Police while they were engaging in espionage activities. Both the officials were consequently declared persona non grata.

It was later reported that the ISI operatives working as diplomats in Pakistan High Commission, used an official diplomatic vehicle of Pakistan, bearing registration number 89 CD 106, for spying. The windshield of the vehicle was broken as they tried to escape after being caught red-handed. The Pakistan High Commission (PHC) was in process of selling the car.

Harassment of Indian diplomats

The harassment of the Indian diplomat appears to be in retaliation to the action taken by India against Pakistani spies. There have been numerous such occasions in the past as well when Pakistan has indulged in such undignified conduct.

In April last year, two Indian diplomats were locked up in a Gurudwara in Pakistan. India later registered a complaint with Pakistani authorities regarding the harassment.

India has also previously complained about the deliberate power cuts during the harsh winters in Pakistan. In November 2018, just a day after India decided to develop and build the Kartarpur corridor, Indian diplomats were blocked from meeting Sikh pilgrims at Gurudwara Sacha Sauda and Gurudwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.