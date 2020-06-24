Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi: As per Union Home Ministry's order, ITBP takes over Radha Soami Satsang Beas...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi: As per Union Home Ministry’s order, ITBP takes over Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chattarpur, India’s largest COVID-19 care facility

In a response to Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Home Minister Amit Shah had informed on Tuesday that the work for setting up a 10,000 bedded Covid-19 care centre is in full swing and the ITBP will take over the centre at the earliest.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
ITBP has taken over operations at the 10,000-bed Radha Soami Beas COVID care facility
ITBP at Chattarpur COVID centre Courtesy: ANI
68

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police has taken over the massive 10,000 bedded Covid-19 care centre which is newly developed at Radha Soami Satsang Beas(RSSB) in South Delhi’s Chattarpur a day after Home Minister Amit Shat informed on twitter that the COVID-19 centre will be operational by 26 June.

Several teams of ITBP personnel, including medical and support staff, visited the ashram and held a series of discussion with the stakeholders. It is India’s largest COVID care facility. The ITBP will act as the nodal agency in charge of the centre’s operations and the administrative authority will be the South Delhi District Administration.

As per reports, the dedicated Covid Care Centre currently has 2000 beds and will soon have 10,000 beds. More than 1000 ITBP personnel, including doctors, paramedical staff and other CAPFs will be deployed at the centre.

Home Minister informed that the centre will be operational by 26 june

In a response to Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Home Minister Amit Shah had informed on Tuesday that the work for setting up a 10,000 bedded Covid-19 care centre is in full swing and the ITBP will take over the centre at the earliest. Amit Shah had informed on twitter, “Dear Kejriwal Ji, it has already been decided in our meeting 3 days back and MHA has assigned the work of operating the 10,000 bed COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas in Delhi to ITBP. The work is in full swing and a large part of the facility will be operational by 26th Jun.”

This response from the Home minister came after the Arvind Kejriwal had reportedly wrote a letter to the Home minister and invited him to visit the 10,000 bedded COVID facility in Chattarpur. The makeshift facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus will be the largest COVID-19 facility in the national capital, having a bed capacity of about 10,000.

Union Home Minister took over the charge of Delhi’s fight against coronavirus

Last week, the Union Home Minister had convened an all-party meet to discuss the coronavirus situation in Delhi and later visited the LNJP hospital to take stock of the situation. He met senior doctors in the conference room of the hospital who provided him with details about the number of patients treated at the facility, deaths there, and admission of people from outside Delhi.

Shah reportedly also inquired about deaths of COVID-19 patients, recovery rate and other details. Delhi is the second-worst hit state by the coronavirus outbreak after Maharashtra. The national capital’s tally of coronavirus caseloads has reached 62,655-mark and the number of fatalities has risen to 2,233.

Excruciating accounts of coronavirus patients scrambling to get a hospital bed in Delhi hospital were doing the rounds on the Internet. The Union Home Minister put himself in the saddle to handle the crisis which appeared to be spiralling out of control in the national capital.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus care, Chattarpur Delhi, Delhi coronavirus cases

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi University principal Masroor Ahmad Beg accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been registered at the UGC chairman and vice-chancellor of DU against Masroor Ahmad Beg, the principal of Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) accusing him of plagiarism
Read more
Social Media

Liberalman and more – watch these 5 clips going viral that expose liberal hypocrisy

OpIndia Staff -
The Daily Switch, a political, media and culture website, on its social media account shared the antics of 'liberals and 'Liberalman', the new superhero in town.
Read more

IMA ‘Halal’ ponzi scam: Senior IAS officer accused of corruption found hanging at his residence in Bengaluru

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The senior IA officer had been accused of taking a bribe if Rs 1.5 crores from the promotors of IMA. He was the former DC of Bengaluru and was accused of submitting a report favouring the IMA to the state government when an inquiry was launched into the alleged money laundering in the name of 'halal' investments.

Times of India apologises for using alive food bloggers’ photo as a dead couple’s photo on the front page of their paper

Media OpIndia Staff -
Food vloggers Shilpi and Amit Agarwal who live in California took to Facebook earlier on Tuesday to express their angst.

Twitter censors Donald Trump’s tweet as ‘abusive behaviour’ after he warns DC protestors

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Social networking giant Twitter on Tuesday flagged one more tweet of US President Donald Trump for 'abusive behaviour' and 'violating guidelines'

Ten places in Nepal already encroached upon by China through increased road network in Tibet: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The report cautioned that if the new direction of the flow of rivers continues unabated, then, hundreds of hectares of Nepal land may be annexed to Tibet.

Recently Popular

News Reports

China occupies Rui village of Nepal and annexes it to Tibet: Report

OpIndia Staff -
China has reportedly occupied the Rui village in Gorkha district of Nepal and annexed it to Tibet, an autonomous region of China.
Read more
Entertainment

Remember Marina Kunwar? I have her video. Don’t mess with me: Sonu Nigam lashes out on T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar

OpIndia Staff -
Singer Sonu Nigam on Monday took to Instagram to further expose the 'Music Mafia' of the film industry and the media nexus within. He also took on T-Series supremo Bhushan Kumar and asked him not to mess with him.
Read more
Entertainment

Bhushan Kumar’s wife Divya attacks Sonu Nigam, calls him ‘thankless’ after the singer gave the ‘don’t mess with me’ warning

OpIndia Staff -
T-Series chief Bhushan Kumar's wife Divya Khosla Kumar took to Instagram and attacked singer Sonu Nigam after he lashed out on former and accused him of planting stories against Nigam.
Read more
News Reports

Malayalam film actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s new film ‘Vaariyamkunnan’ glorifies a man who led Hindu genocide during Moplah Massacre

OpIndia Staff -
The new Malayalam movie 'Vaariyamkunnan' on the life of Islamic terrorist Variyam Kunnathu, who had unleashed massive terror on Hindus on the Malabar region of Kerala, is yet another attempt to whitewash the crimes committed by the Islamists in the country under the garb of freedom of movement.
Read more
Media

‘We are alive’: Food bloggers forced to clarify they are alive after Times of India publishes their photo as dead couple on front page

OpIndia Staff -
Food vloggers Amit and Shilpi Agarwal took to their Facebook channel Food and Flavors by Shilpi to clarify after concerned people reached out to them after the story of murder
Read more
News Reports

‘This is not a victory for China’: US Intelligence report reveals how senior Chinese Commander ordered attack against India

OpIndia Staff -
India and China were involved in a blood-soaked standoff that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers and according to US intelligence reports, at least 35 Chinese soldiers were killed.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

A day after Pakistan Cricket Board declared Mohammad Hafeez as coronavirus positive, the cricketer claims he is negative after second test done personally

OpIndia Staff -
After PCB declared Mohamaad Hafeez corona positive, the Pakistani cricketer got himself tested in personal capacity & found he is negative
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: As per Union Home Ministry’s order, ITBP takes over Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chattarpur, India’s largest COVID-19 care facility

OpIndia Staff -
ITBP took charge of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas COVID-19 centre in Chattarpur. It is India's largest single COVID care facility.
Read more
News Reports

Kolkata: Hackers intrude e-class of class 6 students of a girls’ school, threaten students with rape and murder

OpIndia Staff -
Hackers enter online class of a Girl's school in Kolkata, abuse and threat the class 6 students with rape and murder
Read more
News Reports

Delhi University principal Masroor Ahmad Beg accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been registered at the UGC chairman and vice-chancellor of DU against Masroor Ahmad Beg, the principal of Zakir Husain Delhi College (evening) accusing him of plagiarism
Read more
News Reports

Sikh-owned restaurant vandalized by white supremacist group in the US, walls covered with racist and anti-ISIS graffiti

OpIndia Staff -
Sikh-owned restaurant named 'Indian Palace' in Santa Fe city in New Mexico in US was vandalized by a white supremacist group
Read more
News Reports

“Relaunch of ‘the scion’ for the nth time can wait”: BJP chief JP Nadda takes a dig at Congress over LAC standoff

OpIndia Staff -
JP Nadda said that India lost thousands of square kilometres of land due to "misadventures of one dynasty"
Read more
News Reports

Corruption charges against TMC leaders in cyclone compensation distribution: Mamata Banerjee orders probe fearing impact on polls: Report

OpIndia Staff -
CM Mamata Banerjee orders probe against corruption charges against TMC leaders in cyclone compensation distribution
Read more
News Reports

Bank employee assaulted in Surat: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman promises strict action against culprits

OpIndia Staff -
FM Nirmala Sitharaman stated that she has spoken to concerned authorities in Surat and promised strict action against the culprits for assaulting a female bank employee.
Read more
Social Media

Liberalman and more – watch these 5 clips going viral that expose liberal hypocrisy

OpIndia Staff -
The Daily Switch, a political, media and culture website, on its social media account shared the antics of 'liberals and 'Liberalman', the new superhero in town.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh passes away due to coronavirus, had heart and kidney ailments

OpIndia Staff -
Tamonash Ghosh was a three-time MLA from the Falta constituency in South 24 Parganas and had been the treasurer for TMC since 1998.
Read more

Connect with us

232,596FansLike
387,469FollowersFollow
255,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com