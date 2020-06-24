The Indo-Tibetan Border Police has taken over the massive 10,000 bedded Covid-19 care centre which is newly developed at Radha Soami Satsang Beas(RSSB) in South Delhi’s Chattarpur a day after Home Minister Amit Shat informed on twitter that the COVID-19 centre will be operational by 26 June.

Several teams of ITBP personnel, including medical and support staff, visited the ashram and held a series of discussion with the stakeholders. It is India’s largest COVID care facility. The ITBP will act as the nodal agency in charge of the centre’s operations and the administrative authority will be the South Delhi District Administration.

As per reports, the dedicated Covid Care Centre currently has 2000 beds and will soon have 10,000 beds. More than 1000 ITBP personnel, including doctors, paramedical staff and other CAPFs will be deployed at the centre.

In a response to Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Home Minister Amit Shah had informed on Tuesday that the work for setting up a 10,000 bedded Covid-19 care centre is in full swing and the ITBP will take over the centre at the earliest. Amit Shah had informed on twitter, “Dear Kejriwal Ji, it has already been decided in our meeting 3 days back and MHA has assigned the work of operating the 10,000 bed COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas in Delhi to ITBP. The work is in full swing and a large part of the facility will be operational by 26th Jun.”

This response from the Home minister came after the Arvind Kejriwal had reportedly wrote a letter to the Home minister and invited him to visit the 10,000 bedded COVID facility in Chattarpur. The makeshift facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus will be the largest COVID-19 facility in the national capital, having a bed capacity of about 10,000.

Last week, the Union Home Minister had convened an all-party meet to discuss the coronavirus situation in Delhi and later visited the LNJP hospital to take stock of the situation. He met senior doctors in the conference room of the hospital who provided him with details about the number of patients treated at the facility, deaths there, and admission of people from outside Delhi.

Shah reportedly also inquired about deaths of COVID-19 patients, recovery rate and other details. Delhi is the second-worst hit state by the coronavirus outbreak after Maharashtra. The national capital’s tally of coronavirus caseloads has reached 62,655-mark and the number of fatalities has risen to 2,233.

Excruciating accounts of coronavirus patients scrambling to get a hospital bed in Delhi hospital were doing the rounds on the Internet. The Union Home Minister put himself in the saddle to handle the crisis which appeared to be spiralling out of control in the national capital.