‘Makeshift Covid-19 facility at Radha Satsang Beas campus to be functional by June 26’: Amit Shah tells Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The makeshift facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus will be the largest COVID-19 facility in the national capital, having a bed capacity of about 10,000.

OpIndia Staff

Amit Shah told Arvind Kejriwal that the makeshift coronavirus facility at Radha Satsang beas Campus will be ready by June 26
Amit Shah and Arvind Kejriwal
Responding to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s request of inspecting the 10,000-bedded COVID-19 care centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in Chattarpur and assigning the work to doctors and nurses from ITBP and Army, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today took to Twitter to inform the Aam Aadmi Party supremo that the decision to deploy ITBP had already been taken in a meeting 3 days back and the facility will be operational by June 26.

“Dear Kejriwal Ji, it has already been decided in our meeting 3 days back and MHA has assigned the work of operating the 10,000 bed COVID Care Centre at Radha Swami Beas in Delhi to ITBP. The work is in full swing and a large part of the facility will be operational by 26th Jun,” Amit Shah tweeted in response to Kejriwal’s demands regarding the Covid-19 facility at Radha Satsang Beas campus.

The response from Amit Shah came after Arvind Kejriwal had written to the Home Minister and invited him to visit the 10,000-bedded Covid care centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in Chhattarpur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assumes the charge of Delhi’s fight against coronavirus

Recently, the Union Home Minister convened an all-party meet to discuss the coronavirus situation in Delhi and later visited the LNJP hospital to take stock of the situation. He met senior doctors in the conference room of the hospital who provided him with details about the number of patients treated at the facility, deaths there and admission of people from outside Delhi.

Shah reportedly also inquired about deaths of COVID-19 patients, recovery rate and other details. Delhi is the second-worst hit state by the coronavirus outbreak after Maharashtra. The national capital’s tally of coronavirus caseloads has reached 62,655-mark and the number of fatalities has risen to 2,233.

Excruciating accounts of coronavirus patients scrambling to get a hospital bed in Delhi hospital were doing the rounds on the Internet after which Union Home Minister put himself in the saddle to stamp down the crisis which appeared to be spiralling out of control under the Kejriwal government.

