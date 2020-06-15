Monday, June 15, 2020
Home News Reports Amit Shah visits Delhi's LNJP hospital to take stock of situation after chairing an...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Amit Shah visits Delhi’s LNJP hospital to take stock of situation after chairing an all-party meeting to deal with coronavirus crisis in Delhi

Excruciating accounts of coronavirus patients struggling to get a hospital bed in Delhi hospital have been doing the rounds on the Internet after which Union Home Minister called for an all-party meet to deal with the coronavirus outbreak in the capital.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Amit Shah reviews the situation in Delhi hospitals after chairing an all-party meet over coronavirus crisis in Delhi
Amit Shah(Source: Hindustan Times)
45

With the coronavirus caseloads in Delhi spiking at an alarming rate, the Union Minister for Home Affairs, Amit Shah today reviewed the coronavirus preparedness at the LNJP hospital in the national capital. After chairing an all-party meet earlier in the day, Shah visited the LNJP hospital to take stock of the situation.

He met senior doctors in the conference room of the hospital who provided him with details about the number of patients treated at the facility, deaths there and admission of people from outside Delhi. Shah reportedly also inquired about deaths of COVID-19 patients, recovery rate and other details.

In the all-party meet, Shah urged all political parties to shun their difference and work together for the benefit of the people. The Union Home Minister and Delhi Lieutenant Governor both assured that there will be coronavirus testing for all in Delhi during the all-party meet to discuss the management of the coronavirus situation in the National Capital Region. Responding to the cross-party demand of ramping up the testing in Delhi, Shah reassured them that the daily coronavirus test in Delhi will reach 18,000 in the next few days.

“Political differences must be forgotten and all parties must unitedly work for the people of Delhi. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we should all work together to tame this pandemic,” Amit Shah said.

“A unity among political parties will serve to bolster the confidence and trust among people regarding the situation in Delhi. I urge all political parties to ask their workers to ensure that the decisions taken by the centre for the people of Delhi are expeditiously implemented on the ground,” the Home Minister said adding, ‘We will have to scale up testing in Delhi by adopting new methods.”

The parties that attended the meeting at the North Block included Delhi’s ruling party-Aam Aadmi Party, BJP, Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The all-party meet happened in the wake of a high-level meeting between the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Dr Harsh Vardhan and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The meeting happened following the Supreme Court’s scathing criticism of the Delhi government over the handling of coronavirus patients and dead bodies in the national capital and a sharp decline in the number of testing per day.

Addressing the concerns of the Delhi chief minister, Shah announced a host of measures which included providing 500 railway coaches to tackle the shortage of beds for coronavirus patients.

Delhi is the state with the third-worst hit by the coronavirus crisis after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The national capital’s tally of coronavirus caseloads has reached 41,182-mark and the number of fatalities has risen to 1,327. Excruciating accounts of coronavirus patients struggling to get a hospital bed in Delhi hospital have been doing the rounds on the Internet after which Union Home Minister called for an all-party meet to deal with the coronavirus outbreak in the capital.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsamit shah lnjp hospital, delhi coronavirus cases

Trending now

News Reports

Amit Shah visits Delhi’s LNJP hospital to take stock of situation after chairing an all-party meeting to deal with coronavirus crisis in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called upon the political parties to sink their differences and join hands to tackle the menace of coronavirus pandemic
Read more
News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more

A song unsung, A story untold: A eulogy to Sushant Singh Rajput

Opinions Saket Suryesh -
Sushant Singh Rajput (21st of January, 1986- 14th of June, 2020) passed away at the age of thirty-four on Sunday.

Ventilators available in India to double due to purchases made using the PM CARES Fund

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The PM CARES Fund was set up by PM Modi when it became evident that the Coronavirus pandemic will have severe consequences.

Coronavirus outbreak: ICMR refutes the study that claimed COVID-19 peak may arrive in India in mid-November

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rejecting the findings of the research, the ICMR said that the study was a non-peer reviewed and it did not reflect the official position of the ICMR.

Communist Party of India wants BMC to take over Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia and turn it into coronavirus treatment facility

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a letter to BMC, CPI's Prakash Reddy said that Antilla as well as other sky scrappers where apartments are empty should be converted into coronavirus facility.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s maternal uncle claims the Bollywood actor was murdered, demands CBI investigation into his death

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's uncle RC Singh said that he finds it difficult to believe that Sushant committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput: Pakistani celebrities get attacked for mourning death of a ‘kaafir’ who committed suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani celebrities who mourned the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput were attacked by their fellow countrymen for mourning death of a 'kaafir' (non-believer)
Read more
News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more
News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
News Reports

Troubled media house NDTV loses another ‘star anchor’, Nidhi Razdan to quit the channel to join Harvard as Associate Professor

OpIndia Staff -
Nizdan Razdan announced that she is joining Harvard University’s Faculty of Arts & Sciences as Associate Professor after 21 years of working at NDTV.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Hateful comments against Indian Hindus: Police directs Delhi Minority Commission chief Zafarul Islam to appear for interrogation within 2 days

OpIndia Staff -
Threatening the Hindus in India, Islam had stated that Indian Muslims share a huge goodwill in the Arab and Muslim world due to 'scholars' like Zakir Naik.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan to shortly release abducted Indian officials after MEA summons Pakistan High Commission. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Authorities in Pakistan were asked to return the two officials to the Indian High Commission immediately along with the official car.
Read more
News Reports

Amit Shah visits Delhi’s LNJP hospital to take stock of situation after chairing an all-party meeting to deal with coronavirus crisis in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah called upon the political parties to sink their differences and join hands to tackle the menace of coronavirus pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Due to increasing coronavirus cases, govt puts 4 districts under total lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting but details on the guidelines are yet to be released. An expert medical panel had suggested the curbing of relaxation in the wake of rising caseloads.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: State govt decides to halt plans to increase the number of beds because ‘migrants recovering faster’ without needing hospitalisation

Dibakar Dutta -
Reportedly, the state of West Bengal has 8,785 beds, out of which 25% are occupied. The highest hospital occupancy is seen in Kolkata and Howrah.
Read more
News Reports

“They told him he is worthless and he believed them,” Kangana Ranaut blames the lobby for pushing Sushant Singh Rajput to suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut also lambasted tabloid writers who had vilified the late actor with adjectives such as 'psychotic', 'neurotic' and 'addict'.
Read more
Social Media

Netizens trend #BoycottAirAsiaIndia after YouTube vlogger and pilot Gaurav Taneja suspended by airlines company

OpIndia Staff -
YouTuber and vlogger Gaurav Taneja said he was suspended by Air Asia for raising concern over safety especially amid coronavirus
Read more
Opinions

A song unsung, A story untold: A eulogy to Sushant Singh Rajput

Saket Suryesh -
Sushant Singh Rajput (21st of January, 1986- 14th of June, 2020) passed away at the age of thirty-four on Sunday.
Read more
News Reports

Thailand: Vishwa Hindu Parishad reaches out to the poor in Bangkok, feeds over 3000 families in 9 districts

OpIndia Staff -
Vishwa Hindu Parishad has been conducting weekly charity activities every Saturday in the months of May and June in different areas of Bangkok.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Landlord Noor Ahmad fires shots in the air after the tenant fails to pay rent. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
The incident happened on Saturday night at around 10:30 PM at Belagavi in Karnataka.
Read more

Connect with us

230,970FansLike
376,181FollowersFollow
250,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com