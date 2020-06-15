With the coronavirus caseloads in Delhi spiking at an alarming rate, the Union Minister for Home Affairs, Amit Shah today reviewed the coronavirus preparedness at the LNJP hospital in the national capital. After chairing an all-party meet earlier in the day, Shah visited the LNJP hospital to take stock of the situation.

He met senior doctors in the conference room of the hospital who provided him with details about the number of patients treated at the facility, deaths there and admission of people from outside Delhi. Shah reportedly also inquired about deaths of COVID-19 patients, recovery rate and other details.

At Delhi’s LNJP hospital to review the preparedness related to COVID-19. https://t.co/WA3FLyByUM — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 15, 2020

In the all-party meet, Shah urged all political parties to shun their difference and work together for the benefit of the people. The Union Home Minister and Delhi Lieutenant Governor both assured that there will be coronavirus testing for all in Delhi during the all-party meet to discuss the management of the coronavirus situation in the National Capital Region. Responding to the cross-party demand of ramping up the testing in Delhi, Shah reassured them that the daily coronavirus test in Delhi will reach 18,000 in the next few days.

“Political differences must be forgotten and all parties must unitedly work for the people of Delhi. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we should all work together to tame this pandemic,” Amit Shah said.

“A unity among political parties will serve to bolster the confidence and trust among people regarding the situation in Delhi. I urge all political parties to ask their workers to ensure that the decisions taken by the centre for the people of Delhi are expeditiously implemented on the ground,” the Home Minister said adding, ‘We will have to scale up testing in Delhi by adopting new methods.”

The parties that attended the meeting at the North Block included Delhi’s ruling party-Aam Aadmi Party, BJP, Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The all-party meet happened in the wake of a high-level meeting between the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Dr Harsh Vardhan and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The meeting happened following the Supreme Court’s scathing criticism of the Delhi government over the handling of coronavirus patients and dead bodies in the national capital and a sharp decline in the number of testing per day.

Addressing the concerns of the Delhi chief minister, Shah announced a host of measures which included providing 500 railway coaches to tackle the shortage of beds for coronavirus patients.

Delhi is the state with the third-worst hit by the coronavirus crisis after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The national capital’s tally of coronavirus caseloads has reached 41,182-mark and the number of fatalities has risen to 1,327. Excruciating accounts of coronavirus patients struggling to get a hospital bed in Delhi hospital have been doing the rounds on the Internet after which Union Home Minister called for an all-party meet to deal with the coronavirus outbreak in the capital.