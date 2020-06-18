The untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput had exposed the toxic world of Bollywood. People from the film fraternity started breaking their silence and speaking against nepotism, the exploitation and power-play that rules in Bollywood. After director Abhinav Singh Kashyap, actor Jiah Khan’s mother has also come out to accuse Salman Khan of sabotaging the investigation into her daughter’s death.

In a video released by SpotboyE, actor Jiah Khan’s mother, Rabia Amin accuses Salman Khan of using his money power to sabotage actor Jiah Khan’s death probe. She said that Khan did this to protect actor Sooraj Pancholi, Jiah Khan’s alleged boyfriend at that time, from interrogation.

Actor Jiah Khan died by suicide in 2013, her case until today remains unsettled

For the uninitiated, Jiah Khan, the Ghajini famed actor had died by suicide on June 3 in 2013. Her death was re-confirmed as a suicide in 2016 following an extensive investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a hearing at the Bombay High Court. Khan’s mother continued to claim that Jiah had been murdered by her boyfriend, actor Sooraj Pancholi, leading the prosecution to make a failed attempt to lay charges of murder and sexual assault in 2017. On 31 January 2018, nearly five years after her death, a court in Mumbai charged Pancholi with abetting Khan’s suicide. The case has not yet been settled.

Jiah Khan’s mother blames Salman Khan for sabotaging investigations

Jiah Khan’s mother has now said that Sushant’s case has reminded her of 2013 when her daughter also took this drastic step. She recollects how CBI had told her then that Salman Khan calls them (CBI) up everyday and asks them not to harass the boy (Sooraj Pancholi) as he has invested a lot of money in him.

“What happened with Sushant, has reminded me of 2015 when I went to meet CBI officer who had called me down from London. He said please come, we have found some incriminating evidence. I land up over there and he says, ‘Oh, by the way, Salman khan calls me every day and says he has invested a lot of money, please don’t harass the boy, please don’t interrogate him, don’t touch him. So what can we do, madam’? He was annoyed, he looked frustrated,” said Amin in the video.

“I want to say please stand up, fight, protest, and stop this toxic behaviour in Bollywood,” Jiah’s mother signed off.

Letter recovered from Jiah Khan’s house named Sooraj Pancholi

According to initial police investigation, a note had been recovered from Jiah Khan’s house purportedly written by her. In the letter she mentioned about her relationship issues with Pancholi had forced her to take the drastic step. This evidence had resulted in Sooraj Pancholi being booked with the charges of abetment of suicide.

Dabangg director Abhinav Singh Kashyap accused Salman Khan of ruing his career

Salman Khan and his family, recently, were also accused by Dabangg director Abhinav Singh Kashyap of ruining his career and threatening him with life. Calling Salman Khan and his family “the head of this venomous serpent”, the Dabangg director had in his Facebook post, alleged that the Khan family made sure he lost many good projects after his rift with Salman’s brother Arbaaz Khan after first Dabangg movie.