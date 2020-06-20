Indian student abuses China on social media, university threatens action

Chinese state media Global Times has reported that one Indian student, identified as only his last name ‘Kadukkasseri’ has apologised after making offensive comments on the Chinese. The state media has claimed that Jiangsu University (JSU) in Jiangsu of East China, where he studied, has reportedly threatened to take disciplinary action against him as well. As per the report, the student took to the Chinese version of the Chinese app TikTok, Douyin, and posted offensive slurs such as ‘Chinks’ ‘Chinese pigs’ and ‘d**khead’.

Following this, Global Times claims that the Chinese people took to Weibo, Chinese version of Twitter, a platform which is banned in China, and demanded his immediate deportation.

The report further claims that the JSU administration has confirmed that Kadukkasseri is indeed their student. He was earlier believed to be a contender of top 10 Outstanding Youths Award, but after the ‘controversy’, he will no longer be eligible for the same. Global Times then cites one Jiangsu University employee identified as Wu who claimed that university will “punish Kadukkasseri” for his “wrongdoings” as per the regulations on overseas students after a further investigation.

Student ‘apologises’

Chinese state media claims that the Indian student it identifies as ‘Kadukkasseri’ apologised for his actions through a written statement on Weibo and claimed that his intention was not to hurt the feelings of the Chinese people. He ‘expressed regret’ over his ‘hate comments’ and how it affected the reputation of the university. “My actions were unintentional and impulsive. I promise things like this won’t happen again,” he was quoted by Chinese state media.

India-China Standoff

The current stand-off between India and China began on May 5-6 over China’s incursions into the India side at Pangong Tso in Ladakh. The movement of troops and heavy machinery along and across the LAC has been objected to by India. As per the ANI report, Indian forces have also been airlifted from other high altitude areas to the Eastern Ladakh sector. On Monday night, 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel were killed when Chinese troops had attacked with stones, batons, and barbed wires. In fierce combat that took place on extremely hostile terrain, 20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives to injuries and exposure. China is believed to have suffered 43 casualties but the communist state, as usual, has been obscure about information.