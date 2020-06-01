Advertisements
Monday, June 1, 2020
‘Please enjoy your haircut’: Arvind Kejriwal tweets for Sagarika Ghose after opening salons in Delhi two days after she requested

Arvind Kejriwal was responding to a tweet where journalist Sagarika Ghosh had shared a selfie asking the Delhi CM to allow the opening of Salons in Delhi.

OpIndia Staff

Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Sagarika Ghose to 'enjoy her haircut' after allowing the opening of salons
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken to Twitter to ask journalist, Sagarika Ghose, to “enjoy her haircut”. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, “Please enjoy ur haircut”.

Kejriwal’s response to Sagarika Ghose

Sagarika Ghose had posted one of her selfies on May 30, requesting the Delhi CM to consider allowing some hair cut services in Delhi amidst the coronavirus lockdown.

Ghose had tweeted a picture of herself with flowing hair, asking the Delhi CM to allow some haircut services in Delhi soon.

Keeping borders sealed, Arvind Kejriwal allows hair salons to re-open in Unlock-1 phase

Arvind Kejriwal at a press meeting on Monday afternoon announced that hair salons can open again in Delhi as the country entered the Unlock 1 phase. “Apart from whatever was allowed till now, barbershops and salons will be opened but spas will remain closed,” said the chief minister.

While allowing salons and barbershops to re-open, the Delhi chief minister had taken a controversial stance when he announced that the national capital’s borders will remain sealed for the next one week on the account of a possible influx of residents from neighbouring states for free treatment that would overwhelm the healthcare services in Delhi.

Kejriwal claimed that if the borders are opened, people from neighbouring states will flock to Delhi as the treatment for coronavirus in the national capital is free and the beds meant for the ailing Delhi residents will be occupied with 2 days.

It must be noted here that other than state government-run hospitals, there are many central government-run hospitals in Delhi like AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, and Ram Manohar Lohiya. The treatment at these hospitals is either free or with negligible cost.

MHA issues guidelines for phased reopening for all activities outside containment zones 

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had on Saturday issued new guidelines for the phased reopening of the country after the fourth phase of lockdown ends on May 31. In addition, the decree also states that the lockdown in containment zones will continue to remain in force for another month till June 30.

