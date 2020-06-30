Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Updated:

Kejriwal tries to take credit for Center’s free ration scheme, exposed by Meenakshi Lekhi

Meenakshi Lekhi also shared a video in which a man was denied ration at the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidalyalay ration distribution center. She alleged in the post that while Delhi got approx 37,000 tonnes grains from center, Kejriwal government failed to provide the same to the needy.

OpIndia Staff

Kejriwal Exposed
Meenakshi Lekhi exposed Kejriwal's attempt to take credit for free ration scheme
Aam Aadmi Party has faced criticism many times for spending a lot on advertising. Their method of taking credit for schemes by the Central government has raised many eyebrows in the past. Now, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi has shared a screenshot of an e-coupon Delhi government has issued for free ration under Chief Minister Corona Relief Free Ration Scheme.

Meenakshi Lekhi alleged that on the coupon, there is a photograph of the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal depicting that it is a state government’s scheme. However, there is no mention of the fact that the Delhi government got the ration from the center under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. In May, BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari alleged that out of 36,367 tonnes of food grain allocated to Delhi by the Center, Delhi government had distributed only 1% food grains.

A resident of Ghari having no ration card has got the e coupon since 19th and today being last day of the scheme,…

Posted by Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Mismanagement in grain distribution, alleges Meenakshi Lekhi

Meenakshi Lekhi also shared a video in which a man was denied ration at the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidalyalay ration distribution center. She alleged in the post that while Delhi got approx 37,000 tonnes grains from center, Kejriwal government failed to provide the same to the needy. In May, Delhi High Court rapped Delhi government for its inability to fulfil the promise of food security for the needy.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2651581165163970

AAP’s habit of earning PR brownies

This is not the first time the Aam Aadmi Party has used sensitive issues to gain PR brownie points. During the initial days of the Covid-19 pandemic, AAP’s MLAs, including Manish Sisodia and Raghav Chaddha, posted photos of themselves leading the disinfection drive. The party also tried to take credit for the recently established coronavirus facility at Radha Soami center in Delhi, the work for which was actually carried out by the Central Government.

