Netizens troll AAP after it takes credit for Sardar Patel Coronavirus facility

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government, which has been receiving a lot of criticism over the handling of Coronavirus pandemic in Delhi, on Saturday stoked a massive controversy after it attempted to politicise the newly constructed Sardar Patel COVID Centre and Hospital in Delhi.

The 10,000-bed COVID facility, which has been set up inside the Radha Soami Satsang Beas facility in Delhi, was operationalised after Union Home Ministry Amit Shah took control of the affairs of the national capital. Despite the limited role of the Delhi government in setting up the facility, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attempted to take credit for the same on social media. As such, netizens ridiculed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with witty memes.

Netizens took to Twitter to share images of various iconic structures across the world to say how the same have been built by Aam Aadmi Party government, the way the Sardar Patel COVID-19 facility has been created.

Tweeting the painting of ‘The Last Supper’, a Twitter user (@YoYoFunnySing) slammed Kejriwal for the rising number of Coronavirus case in the National Capital. He wrote, “It’s (The picture is) a representation of Arvind Kejriwal and his disciples having one last supper just before entire Delhi died of Corona.”

Look at this masterpiece #BuiltByAAP



It’s a representation of @ArvindKejriwal and his disciples having one last supper just before entire Delhi died of #Corona pic.twitter.com/zqaTH4Qm1H — Yo Yo Funny Sing (@YoYoFunnySing) June 28, 2020

Another user, Mohit Gautam, thanked Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP for building the historic Indus Valley Civilisation, a bronze Age civilisation in South Asia.

In a bid to mock the Delhi government for taking undue credit, Maddy thanked the State Chief Minister for building the wonders of the world, namely, the Colosseum, Machu Picchu, Taj Mahal, the Great Pyramid, Christ the Redeemer, Chichén Itzá, Petra, and the Great Wall of China.

Thankyou @ArvindKejriwal for making all these beautiful structures around the world 👍#BuiltByAAP pic.twitter.com/tAG8pOvYQq — Maddy (@BACK_BencherGuy) June 28, 2020

Highlighting the disparity between the inflated promises of Arvind Kejriwal and the grim reality, a Twitter user (@LOLiyapa) mocked the Delhi government by sharing a picture of a well-equipped hospital and that of a Mohalla clinic with broken walls, in the vicinity a garbage dump. The same user also took a jibe at Kejriwal for successfully launching rockets into space from SpaceX headquarters.

#BuiltByAAP to provide free WiFi to whole of Delhi pic.twitter.com/sq0PBW84NH — Rai (@NotThatRai) June 28, 2020

He was clearly on a roll.Netizens also mocked Kejriwal’s free WiFi promise along with AAP taking credit for work not done by them.

Another user named Chiranjeeva Pareek also thanked Aam Aadmi Party for the sex-scandal of its former Minister, Sandeep Kumar.

AAP takes undue credit and mocks BJP instead

On Saturday, India’s largest facility for coronavirus patients, the Sardar Patel COVID Centre and Hospital, Chattarpur became operational in Delhi. The ITBP, which managed to build the facility at Delhi within a short span of time, will also be responsible for the operation of the 10,000-bed facility. However, AAP leaders not only hijacked the credit for the facility but also went on to mock the BJP government at the Centre for naming it after Sardar Patel.