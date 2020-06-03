Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Home Crime Kerala: Police identify WhatsApp group circulating child pornography, 3 persons including admin arrested
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala: Police identify WhatsApp group circulating child pornography, 3 persons including admin arrested

This information that a child porn group was operating in Kerala was initially traced by the UNICEF. UNICEF passed the information to the Interpol, which in turn forwarded it to Kerala's Additional Deputy General of Police (ADGP) Manoj Abraham, a report in Mathrubhumi has stated.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Kerala Police arrest 3, identify 30 for sharing child pornography
Kerala Police had teamed up with the Interpol to crack down on paedophiles sharing child pornography, representational image, courtesy: The Guardian Nigeria
10

In a special drive conducted by the Kerala police with the help of Interpol, 30 people involved in circulating child pornography through a WhatsApp group have been identified and three persons, including the group administrator, were arrested in connection with the case.

Following the arrest, the Kerala police began investigating the case and followed it up with various police stations in the district. During investigation 30 other members of the WhatsApp group were identified.

According to a report by Mathrubhumi, the group members, all belonging to the age group of 22-45 years, are natives of Kuttippuram, Kalpakanchery, Vazhakkad, Manjeri, Edavanna, Areekode, Vengara and Nilambur.

“The members were added to the group under strict conditions. Only those who are acquaintances and interested to watch child porn were added into the group,” a Malappuram cyber cell official who is in charge of the case was qoted by Mathrubhumi.

Meanwhile, the officer also confirmed that over 300 people from Malappuram, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and several foreign nationals will also be booked in the case.

This information that a child porn group was operating in Kerala was initially traced by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). UNICEF passed the information to the Interpol, which in turn forwarded it to Kerala’s Additional Deputy General of Police (ADGP), Manoj Abraham.

Following this, the Kozhikode Cyberdome and Changaramkulam police investigated and nabbed three members of the Whatsapp group including the group admin.

Kerala police registered cases against 58 for sharing child pornography as part of operation ‘paedophile-hunt’

Last year too, cases had been registered by the Kerala police against as many as 58 people for sharing child pornography with others through various social media platforms.

The crackdown was a part of operation ‘P-hunt’ (paedophile hunt) initiated by Cyberdome, a wing of the Kerala Police on June 11, 2019, wherein Kerala police, to curb the menace of cybercrime involving sexual attacks on children, joined hands with the Interpol, Crimes against Children Unit and the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

Then too, the operation was led by the Additional Deputy General of Police (ADGP) Manoj Abraham under the supervision of Deputy General of Police (DGP) Loknath Behara.

Abraham said that when his team came across websites on the darknet they decided to launch the operation. Dark web or darknet refers to encrypted online content that is not indexed by conventional search engines.

He said that the team came across one such group which had a total of five lakh members, 126 of whom were from Kerala. Administrators of this group live in Pakistan and other European countries, added the police officer.

Though it was difficult to track members at first since they use fake identities and pseudonyms to conceal their identities, Kerala Police had trained with Interpol and other agencies and managed to crack down on the members of the group, revealed Abraham.

Recently India had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the USA to combat online child pornography. Last year, five such websites were shut down by the central government on receiving tip-offs from the cyber portal of National Crime Records Bureau. Five separate FIRs have been lodged against these websites under various sections of the Information Technology Act.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsKerala pornography, Kerala porn, Kerala news

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi: Security increased and police deployed at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar as anti-CAA lobby plan protests against CAA, UAPA

OpIndia Staff -
The police officials said that there were already few women had assembled the spot, however, after a painstaking effort by the police present at the spot, the women were sent back from the protest site.
Read more
Media

Scientist Anand Ranganathan exposes hate, selectivity, lies, and propaganda of ‘kitty party journalist’ Saba Naqvi. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Saba Naqvi, a troll masquerading as a 'journalist' had an embarrassing moment on TV on Tuesday as her propaganda and lies got exposed on national television.
Read more

Comparing African Americans to Muslims in India is like reading history upside down

Culture and History Abhishek Banerjee -
In other words, Indian ‘secularism’ has been a yoke on nearly everyone’s shoulders. On the shoulders of Hindus, backward castes, women, LGBTQ, the poor. Indian ‘secularism’ has only ever helped Islamist patriarchy.

“Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahin kar sakte,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece alleges torture, sexual assault by his brother, says the actor did not support her

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
She further alleged that when she told Nawazuddin about the childhood trauma she went through, even he did not believe her.

Netizens challenge Vir Das to mock Islam and its prophet as he mocks Hinduism after he asks people to pay for his jokes

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Political activist Ramesh Solanki has set in motion an interesting turn of events involving comedian Vir Das.

AAP leader Tahir Hussain transferred Rs. 1.1 crores to shell companies, anti-CAA protesters told to be prepared for ‘big action’ during Trump visit: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The charges-sheet says that Tahir Hussain transferred Rs. 1.1 crores to shell companies and later received the money in cash.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
Entertainment

Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram on Monday to share a video from outside Mumbai's Khar Police station stating that he has filed the complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor 'for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country'.
Read more
Social Media

Standup comedian apologises for insulting Hanuman Chalisa, says he is a Hindu too and will never repeat such acts

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Alokesh Sinha's performance had gone viral on social media recently, where he was seen using derogatory words for the Hanuman Chalisa.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi riot charge-sheet: Tahir Hussain met Umar Khalid, Pinjra Tod activists sent messages asking Muslims to keep acid, petrol, hot water, stones ready

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi riot charge-sheet prove beyond doubt that the violence was well planed and organised by Islamist and leftist activists
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Shakib posed as Hindu to trap Punjab girl who eloped with him with jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh, beheads her after revealing his...

OpIndia Staff -
Meerut police solves one-year old mysterious murder case, finds Muslim Shakib had eloped with Hindu girl pretending to be Hindu and then killed her
Read more
Entertainment

“Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahin kar sakte,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece alleges torture, sexual assault by his brother, says the actor did not support her

OpIndia Staff -
She further alleged that when she told Nawazuddin about the childhood trauma she went through, even he did not believe her.
Read more

Latest News

Crime

Kerala: Police identify WhatsApp group circulating child pornography, 3 persons including admin arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Cyberdome, a wing of the Kerala police have joined hands with Interpol to curb the menace of cybercrime involving child pornography
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Security increased and police deployed at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar as anti-CAA lobby plan protests against CAA, UAPA

OpIndia Staff -
The police officials said that there were already few women had assembled the spot, however, after a painstaking effort by the police present at the spot, the women were sent back from the protest site.
Read more
Media

Scientist Anand Ranganathan exposes hate, selectivity, lies, and propaganda of ‘kitty party journalist’ Saba Naqvi. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Saba Naqvi, a troll masquerading as a 'journalist' had an embarrassing moment on TV on Tuesday as her propaganda and lies got exposed on national television.
Read more
Culture and History

Comparing African Americans to Muslims in India is like reading history upside down

Abhishek Banerjee -
In other words, Indian ‘secularism’ has been a yoke on nearly everyone’s shoulders. On the shoulders of Hindus, backward castes, women, LGBTQ, the poor. Indian ‘secularism’ has only ever helped Islamist patriarchy.
Read more
Social Media

Here’s how liberals in USA were celebrating, justifying and inciting riots after George Floyd’s death

OpIndia Staff -
The murder of George Floyd in the USA has led to a wave of riots in the United States.
Read more
Entertainment

“Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahin kar sakte,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece alleges torture, sexual assault by his brother, says the actor did not support her

OpIndia Staff -
She further alleged that when she told Nawazuddin about the childhood trauma she went through, even he did not believe her.
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd case: Solidarity posts by social media users backfire as crucial information gets lost under the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag

OpIndia Staff -
Social Media users on Instagram shared black images with #BlackLivesMatter and #BLM to express their solidarity with Black victims of racial discrimination
Read more
News Reports

Masood Azhar’s nephew Ismail Alvi alias Fauji Bhai, IED expert behind the 2019 Pulwama attack, killed by security forces in J&K

OpIndia Staff -
Ismail Alvi is an IED expert who helped in assembling the Pulwama attack bomb and the bomb recovered last week
Read more
Social Media

Netizens challenge Vir Das to mock Islam and its prophet as he mocks Hinduism after he asks people to pay for his jokes

OpIndia Staff -
Political activist Ramesh Solanki has set in motion an interesting turn of events involving comedian Vir Das.
Read more
News Reports

AAP leader Tahir Hussain transferred Rs. 1.1 crores to shell companies, anti-CAA protesters told to be prepared for ‘big action’ during Trump visit: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The charges-sheet says that Tahir Hussain transferred Rs. 1.1 crores to shell companies and later received the money in cash.
Read more

Connect with us

229,334FansLike
360,417FollowersFollow
245,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com